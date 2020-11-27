Why Is It So Hard To Swat A Fly?
How can a fly see you coming a mile away?
Women in the 18th century had to wear a shift, a petticoat, hoops, a second petticoat, ruffles and many more garments. How were they supposed to go to the bathroom?
In this excerpt from Apple TV+'s "Tiny World," a pygmy marmoset has his mind blown by this insect.
There's something magic that happens when you play classic video game songs on a vintage synth.
Microsoft's flagship web browser was everywhere. How did it go from being the hottest app to a laughing stock?
Sarah Fuller made college sports history on Saturday as the first woman to play in a Southeastern Conference football game.
The race we've all been waiting for.
Leaked documents reveal Amazon's reliance on Pinkerton operatives to spy on workers and its extensive monitoring of labor unions and social movements.
Last summer, Bill Marczak stumbled across a program that could spy on your iPhone's contact list and messages — and even record your calls.
Actor-director George Clooney returns to the world of sci-fi with his latest futuristic drama "The Midnight Sky." He talks about shooting in Iceland; how marriage and fatherhood has changed his perspective; and how he cuts his own hair.
With his denial of the outcome, Trump endangered America's democracy, threatened to undermine national security and public health, and duped supporters into believing, perhaps permanently, that Biden was elected illegitimately.
Cosmic statisticians say the likelihood of life evolving on Earth is even less than we thought. That means the odds aren't great for it happening anywhere else.
Formula One driver Romain Grosjean was involved in a crash that left his car engulfed in flames at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. It happened in the first lap.
Despite the promising news from Pfizer and Moderna, other efforts — which may be even more effective — continue around the world
We are in the in-between! Not a Friday, not yet a Monday, but there are excellent bargains to be found nonetheless.
Up to 40% of Britons in dual-national relationships likely to want to return fear they do not fulfil the income requirement.
A new wave of startups is trying to optimize meetings, from automated scheduling tools to facial recognition that measures who's paying attention.
Last month, home sales rose to a 14-year high. With median home prices increasing 16% year-over-year, which ZIP codes are now the most expensive in the US?
Before organized sports, long-distance competitive walking captured the imagination of England.
Wealthy people hiring gig workers so they can flout pandemic guidelines isn't a solution, it's an example of how things got so bad to begin with.
"Xanadu" and "Apple" have both gained a cult following for their woeful depictions of a movement past its prime.
Comic book superheroes aren't just kid stuff. Many of the stories told have significant value to older readers.
Ivy League credentials and long Washington experience set the tone for his administration.
Small Market Energy (SME) is a force that knows no history, no economics, that has not read psychology; it is rather, to Freud's delight, a primordial urge to feel slighted that bucks all categories of human knowledge and progress.
The metal structure has been removed, Utah officials said on Saturday, adding that they had not taken it down.
Can GPT-3 compute the ultimate question about life, the Universe and everything?
Members of groups like Patriot Front and the Green Brigade told members of the Base they felt like the neo-Nazi terror cell was the next step.
The first cut of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" came in at 3 hours and 40 minutes. Joe Ramoni attempts to piece together the missing footage in hopes that John Hughes' original vision will be fully restored someday.
Demonstrations are taking place across France against the country's proposed "global security" law and its flagship measure, which plans to restrict the filming of police officers.
At Jazz at Lincoln Center, trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and his brother, saxophonist Branford talk about Zoom concerts, Duke Ellington, and learning from their elders.
Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise give masterful performances, but Aaron Sorkin's screenplay elevates it to legend status.
The stories we tell with ink and photos of a quirky world with snails.
The story of the soon-to-be former president might be compelling, but recent political history isn't simple entertainment
A lot of scams target older people who are less familiar with technology. YouTuber Scammer Payback decided to turn the tables on a scammer and deleted the scammer's files while posing as an old lady.
What are some ridiculously cool websites that you've never heard of before?
If you thought life in times of Corona couldn't get any stranger, try living out 2020 in the town where the majority of the residents all live in one single building.
How the must-have hipster vessel of DIY authenticity also became a foreboding signal of the economy.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
From "A Bug's Life" and "Antz" to "Friends with Benefits" and "No Strings Attached," here are the 10 times Hollywood movies have had plots that almost resemble each other exactly.
The Stylophone is small, stylus-operated and takes all of two and a half seconds to learn to play. Plus, it's only 35 bucks, so it makes for a perfect gift.
Yesterday on Thanksgiving, the internet received the greatest blessing of all: Trump emerged from wherever it is he's been hanging out tweeting about election fraud to give a press briefing… at a very very tiny desk.
Miumiu is a six-year-old guitarist located in Nanjing, China who performs bossa nova songs like she was Astrud Gilberto.
Without notifying parents or school officials, sheriff's deputies in one Florida county keep secret tabs on the grades and discipline histories of young students who they deem likely to fall into lives of crime.
'It's not just the card games — it's the stakes. It's also two guys eye-f*cking one another.'
He's not yet conceded 2020 but is already looking at keeping Republicans in line and making Biden's life miserable.
Oklahoma entered the world of legal cannabis late, but its hands-off approach launched a boom and a new nickname: "Toke-lahoma."
The Action Lab has an eye-popping chemical demonstration that looks like it's cutting through skin.