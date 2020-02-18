Why Is America's Infrastructure In Serious Decline?
America's infrastructure is in desperate need of investment. President Donald Trump promised to fix it. What happened?
One wrong move and you're in big trouble. Luckily, Angus Sellen makes all the right moves here.
Skip the haunted house, this place will surely creep you out.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper sparred with Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich on Friday after he declared himself a "political prisoner."
YouTuber Cleetus McFarland bought an abandoned racetrack — and he and his crew are having some fun cleaning it up.
Why you can actually put your health at risk by sleeping through take-off and/or landing.
A Finnish YouTuber on the Brick Experiment Channel creates a LEGO machine gun that shoots playing cards.
For seven decades, India has been held together by its constitution, which promises equality to all. But Narendra Modi's BJP is remaking the nation into one where some people count as more Indian than others.
Vertical farming could make agriculture more robust and sustainable. To unlock that potential, scientists are redesigning crops for urban life.
A team of South Dakota State University women's basketball players put on a show at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center by making five consecutive half-court shots.
Vintage photos of badass women riding their choppers, imagining a bleak future without humans and more best photos of the week.
Spruce up your nightstand with the Tree of Light. This beautiful, sculptural piece is a lamp, wireless charger, and Bluetooth speaker in one. Save 13 percent off when you get it for $129.99 today.
Sanders, coming off a strong showing in the Iowa caucuses and a narrow victory in the New Hampshire primary, rode a wave of support from young voters, liberal voters and Latinos to a runaway first-place finish in Saturday's contest.
China's use of surveillance and censorship makes it harder for Xi Jinping to know what's going on in his own country.
Victor Zheng had just gotten to Kuandian, a small city in Liaoning Province near the North Korean border, to shoot a major film about the Korean War when the coronavirus outbreak put an end to those plans.
Magnus Carlsen, the best chess player alive, has been slipping into online speed tournaments behind pseudonyms to crack jokes, let loose, and destroy the competition.
If you're looking to meaningfully improve your kitchen skills, this photo-heavy book from Mark Bittman is a must-have.
Here's a look at every part that had to be swapped for this electric crossover to reach 400,000 miles in this condition.
Lawsuits, mountains of unsold leggings, and families drowning in debt: the tumultuous story behind a multilevel marketing brand that promised millennial women a pathway to financial freedom.
Before you could buy an electric car, you had to build one. A YouTuber explains, after 90,000 miles on the road, how he built his homebrew EV.
As Judith's pregnancy stretched past 44 weeks, she grew worried. But rather than seeking medical assistance, she turned to extreme online freebirth communities.
On Feb. 6, the ongoing impacts of climate change delivered a record-setting 65-degree day in the icy continent of Antarctica. Now you can see what that warming actually looks like.
Take a tour behind the mind-blowing special effects that went into The Mandalorian's backdrop.
The point of Kremlin interference has always been to find democracy's loose seams, and pull.
If the world's population grows to 10 billion by 2050 as projected, the world will need to produce 70 percent more food. Without major changes to the food system, that would result in a catastrophic increase in greenhouse gas pollution.
The majority of cyclists in The Netherlands don't wear helmets. Why are they so lax about safety?
"You have to understand where it came from: from the trash to over 40 million records sold in the world!"
It was one small move, but it ended up having a disastrous domino effect.
As the thinking goes, millennial and Gen Z professionals have different values — and companies need a whole new approach to recruit and keep them.
Millions of Americans survive without checking or savings — many of them men like Adam and Henry, who straddle the poverty line while living off Venmo and cash.
Some simple steps to becoming a successful stand-up comedian, casually explained.
How much do members of "Generation Alpha," or any generation, really have in common?
People love fancy Slim Jims.
This woman is hilariously let-down by Canada's slow moving trains.
No one ever said that it'd be easy for a tech company to break into television, but surely no one expected it to be this rough.
What do Americans frequently Google about other states?
The E/V Nautilus caught this adorable flapjack octopus at the bottom of the ocean.
Captured on video, the unique culture of the colorful corner stores is winning fans around the world.
Kay Nielsen knew his way around a fantasy.
An experiment to find the maximum tolerable dose of media, with the public as the lab rats.
They're worse than the cable wars, and they're just getting started.
A YouTuber shows the many hours it took to build a space rocket made entirely out of matches — only to quickly watch it burn into oblivion after a few short minutes.
Lise Meitner is probably the most important researcher you've never heard of.
For the soundtrack to America's most dangerous sport, artists and former athletes are creating bangers that make "Jock Jams" sound sleepy.
A man who was really obsessed with Huey Lewis and the News back in the day discovered all of the chiptune-esque covers of his songs he created on Commodore 64 with the "Music Construction Set" program and uploaded them to YouTube.
Even as their fathers get increasingly vicious with each other.
Like any going concern these days, the bulk is spent on labor and marketing (and it took federal laws to stop them pocketing the leftovers).
Tristan Geissler uses this tool on the slopes in Zürs, Austria to perfectly pwn his friend.
Where the former president used to grow crops, 3,852 solar panels were put up to capture the Georgia sunlight, providing more than 50 percent of Plains' energy
To the general public, the size of Bezos' feet is a mystery no one seems to have the answer to except the man himself. I sought to discover it.
