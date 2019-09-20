Why HIMARS Have Been So Effective Against Russia
How Ukraine's High Mobility Artillery Rocket Launcher System has made quick work out of Russia's invading forces.
Should we disinvite people?
This video is exactly what the internet was made for.
Page Six has obtained a marriage license filed Saturday, July 16, indicating that Benjamin Géza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez are indeed married.
"Jeopardy!" seems to be trending towards near-mastery among its winners lately, but are the contestants truly getting better? Mega-winner Amy Schneider and other experts on the beloved game show weigh in.
Will Elon Musk be forced to buy Twitter? Here's why terminating his $44 billion deal to purchase the social network has created a mess on his hands.
A sexual assault survivor chooses sterilization so that if she is ever attacked again, she won't be forced to give birth to a rapist's baby.
The Spider-Man studio never launched a streaming service, but it's breaking box-office records and earning the envy of back-lot competition anyway.
Lil' Lou the guinea pig really nailed it on this song.
If you take your outdoor adventuring seriously, this top-rated illustrated guide from survivalist Dave Canterbury is a must-have.
A shift to better farming practices is possible — but Sri Lanka's abrupt switch to organics offers a bitter lesson in how to change food systems in a sustainable way.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Amseshem Foluké runs a street cocktail dynasty in New York City. Here's how he makes bank off fruity, frozen alcoholic drinks in the summer.
The comedian is known for his often hilarious, sometimes mean, always uncomfortable stunts. The Rehearsal is his grandest experiment yet.
YouTuber Nerfherder explains what would happen if we detonated the largest nuclear weapon ever created on the Moon.
The Intellectual Dark Web self-help guru came to fame as a "free speech warrior," but his latest rants show he's always been a religious social conservative terrified of modernity.
"Abbott Elementary" kicked off this week by earning seven Emmy nominations, and ended it in the headlines with a lawsuit.
Finland is the only European Union country where homelessness is decreasing. How did Helsinki's radical approach to homelessness make them a success story?
In response to the most important scientific milestone in our lifetimes, the internet mostly made memes.
Joe Russo: "This idea that was created—that we hang on to—that the theater is a sacred space, is bullshit."
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Jak Knight imagines how husbands of future female presidents will act, compares white women to swans and explains how he learned to go down on a woman.
Covid precautions created a global slowdown in human activity — and an opportunity to learn more about the complex ways we affect other species.
The folks at Huckberry have put out their list of recent top sellers, and we either have or desperately want them all.
An anonymous YouTuber appears to have gotten his hands on the legendary audio sent to Mike Judge that inspired Boomhauer on "King of the Hill."
The president's pledge comes after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told Democrats that he won't support the climate provisions in the reconciliation bill.
With some water and vinegar, angry mama will help release all the crud from your microwave, and make it a snap to clean.
We're not sure how they pulled this off, but we have to tip our hats.
"Being an editor for Twitch streamers is often exploitative."
What gave it away, Uncle Joey? The scratching her nails down someone else's back and hoping you feel them?
If you merely glance at Larry Brown and Allen Iverson's relationship, you see they got to the finals in '01 and say "that's nice" and move along. But if you peel back the packaging, you see that for six long seasons they suffered each other.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
Here's all the times Reddit ruined the lives of perfectly innocent people.
The basketball superstar described how Boston fans have make racist comments and swear at him.
An artists' collective in Brooklyn is selling popsicles shaped like billionaires such as Elon Musk, with the tagline "Eat the Rich."
Here's why the silicon valley billionaire Joe Lacob, owner of the Golden State Warriors, decided to not take a dime from public funds to build his team's Chase Center in San Francisco.
Resistance libs who think Ivana Trump was murdered are sounding like the conspiracist far-right.
In astronomy, the study of fast radio bursts can sometimes feel like a game of Clue.
Science Channel's How It's Made went behind the scenes of a ball factory to demonstrate what goes into making the spherical balls we take for granted.
A new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office finds that public schools remain highly segregated along racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines. One reason: school district secession.
Rumors surged in January 2021 that Chris Pratt would become the next Indiana Jones when it came time for Lucasfilm to reboot the adventure franchise following Harrison Ford's legendary run.
Freak out your guests at a party by making these surreal old school courses that this cookbook suggested two centuries ago.
This two-to-five player game is a cheeky take on the French revolution that will inevitably lead to some folks losing their heads.
"This is why I don't cook."
Toxicologist Anne Chappelle explains everything you've ever wanted to know about poison, but were too afraid to ask.
Pedestrian deaths are on the increase in the US. While safer cars and better drivers are crucial, urban design is also critical.
Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Jak Knight died, best known for co-creating and starring in the Peacock comedy series "Bust Down" and for his work on "Pause With Sam Jay."