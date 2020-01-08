Why Have TVs Become So Cheap These Days?
Why have the prices of TVs fallen so dramatically over the last several years? The answer might alarm you.
A mom makes a horrible mistake while driving her Tesla Model X.
Now that we've seen it, we cannot ever unsee it again.
Microsoft used to charge hundreds of dollars for its operating system. Why is it now giving it away like it's candy?
As millions of Christmas Island red crabs mass migrate from the interior to the sea, residents have found creative ways to prevent them from being run over.
Every year, Amazon winds up with thousands of unsold items. Where do they all go if nobody buys them?
A new genetic engineering technology could help eliminate malaria and stave off extinctions — if humanity decides to unleash it.
David Fincher takes on Orson Welles, Wonder Woman goes back in time, Spielberg does Broadway, Timothée Chalamet visits "Dune," and much, much more. All the blockbusters, art house experiments and awards candidates to come.
Why have the prices of TVs fallen so dramatically over the last several years? The answer might alarm you.
Not only did Madrid's Toni Kroos have the quick thinking to notice that the goalie was distracted, he managed to curve the ball in directly from the corner.
The people on the lines were separated into four groups: No Status, PX (Person Extraordinaire), PPX and PPPX.
From WWE to the "The Running Man," these are the fictional sports we'd love and loathe to play.
We're not sure whether this is love, rage or just a pure, unabated canine frenzy.
With all the bad stuff that's happening in the world, it's hard to get too worked about Harry and Meghan's big announcement, so let's laugh about it instead.
Three guiding principles to help you create a logo that really stands out
It's about time that cat learned about glass.
San Francisco is not as booming as it appears from a distance. As many have suggested over the last decade: The city might be broken.
The current situation in Washington doesn't look good.
"Oh this? I forgot about it!"
Despite the triumph of Einstein's general relativity physicists still wonder whether it will someday face the same fate as Newton's law. While Einstein's gravity has passed every test so far, nobody knows for sure that it applies everywhere, under all conditions.
Humankind's spatial patterns are difficult to recognize from the ground. Google Earth Timelapse captures these drastic changes from space over time.
With bees, a community typically goes from wide disagreement to apparent strong agreement, without requiring particular individuals to ever giving up their strongly held opinions.
An NBA lowlight gets the Michael Scott treatment.
For the past twelve years, scientists have been exploring how and why the brain of an ancient human survived millennia — and now, they believe they have the reason why.
It's early, and new facts will emerge. But that scenario certainly fits better with what we now know than the official explanation of engine failure.
North Korea spent $750 million dollars on building the Ryugyong Hotel or 2 percent of their entire GDP. Why has it never opened?
The mob saw an opportunity. Local 338 had other ideas.
It's a well-known animation effect, but that's doesn't make it any less enthralling to watch.
The Japanese tech conglomerate shocked everyone at CES 2020 when it rolled out a working electric concept car called Sony Vision-S. Even more surprising? The car looks and feels really good.
Typically when we think about Antarctica, we think of a place that's barren and lifeless… except for a few penguins. But Antarctica should instead be known as a polar oasis of life, host to countless creatures that are utterly fascinating. They've just been invisible to us — until now.
"We are aware of incidents discussed below where employees violated our policies," a letter from Ring obtained by Motherboard reads.
Newly single older people are finding a dating landscape vastly different from the one they knew in their 20s and 30s.
The conveyor belt deep in the Sahara desert is also part of a very complicated border dispute, so its got a lot going for it.
We don't know much about the new disease, but there's a lot we do know about how outbreaks happen.
Thinking more about what you eat and drink in the new year? Try some of these organic gummies, half-caf coffee, gluten-free chips and more.
Yikes.
"They're making content at $100 a minute — we're making content at $100,000 a minute."
Photogrammetry is the practice of "making measurements from photographs." Using those measurements, photogrammetrists can make precise models of the photographed objects. It's pretty cool.
Ryan Reynolds becomes a video game. Tom Hanks is the last man on Earth. More importantly, no remakes, no sequels, no superhero movies.
This is not to discount the many great things Jony Ive worked on. His record on traditional computers, however, is terrible. It was as if the category bored him; as if he kept making computers smaller in the hopes that they would disappear.
A behind-the-scenes look at one of the world's biggest music festivals shows us a pretty glaring trend.
Despite the hype and bluster, the science says your mortal eyes can barely tell the difference between 4K and the new thing every TV maker wants you to get.
A garage adds some extra wheels to a Fiat and creates quite the Frankenstein's monster.
The country is moving beyond nuclear power. But at what cost?
"Two elephants had babies about the same time. On this day, it looked like one of the elephants didn't want the other baby elephant to get close so she pushed him away with her foot."
The fall of the Patriots dynasty is everyone's loss.
He left social media as a disgraced video star. He reappeared last year with a bizarre post that many claim was an attempt to rebrand himself as a new person, Troy Becker: someone with a different age, job and identity.
It was approaching midnight, and my friend was in shambles, his spirits having been crushed by 12 straight hours of extreme, high-intensity wrenching on the rare, manual transmission Jeep Grand Cherokee that I'd foolishly purchased sight unseen for $700. We were 1,300 miles from home, and I'd clearly made a grave mistake.
Trump appeared to indicate that the US will not respond militarily, but will pursue economic sanctions and a new deal to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions.
The La-Z-Boy recliner is one of the last viable vestiges of the 20th century American dream, expansive as a classic Cadillac, but without the obvious fuel emissions.