Why Electric Car Chargers Aren't Actually 'Chargers'
The way electric vehicles charge themselves are not exactly how you might have envisioned it.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The way electric vehicles charge themselves are not exactly how you might have envisioned it.
Nora the Siberian husky gets her toy pineapple stolen from her and she's not happy.
A brave arborist in San Bernadino, California climbed a 100-foot tree to chop off some fronds of a palm tree that might cause damage to humans and property.
An extremely talented artist creates a shockingly lifelike mural.
Voter suppression is alive and well on the internet. Here's how scammers are trying to get you to spoil your vote with misinformation.
It looks unassuming on the outside, but it's gloriously dilapidated on the inside.
The singer drops her video for "No Time to Die," the theme song to the upcoming James Bond movie of the same title.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In November 2018, a young woman who had been one of Kimberly Guilfoyle's assistants at Fox News sent company executives a confidential, forty-two-page draft complaint that accused Guilfoyle of repeated sexual harassment, and demanded monetary relief.
No, this isn't the plot of a Nicolas Cage movie. A special camera was used to go deep into the famous painting's nooks and crannies.
A brave arborist in San Bernadino, California climbed a 100-foot tree to chop off some fronds of a palm tree that might cause damage to humans and property.
It's a perfect encapsulation of the hazards and unexpected delights of live TV.
Has a desire to keep the coronavirus out of schools put children's long-term well-being at stake?
Because death is only final if people stop dying.
The way electric vehicles charge themselves are not exactly how you might have envisioned it.
Newly launched Assembly will decentralize building manufacturing, making it easier and faster to build high-rise apartments.
An Atlantic investigation reveals who they are and what they might do on Election Day.
The rituals surrounding weddings and engagements are pretty weird, when you come to think of it.
When the San Francisco Bay Area locked down, urban noise levels plummeted. In response, the white-crowned sparrow changed its tune.
VICE News spoke with young activists in regions directly impacted by climate change, who are challenging authorities on their climate inaction.
The new movie, titled, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," comes to Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.
At the 2017 U.S. Open, Schwartzman became the shortest man to reach a major quarterfinal in 23 years. He has flirted at the edges of the top ten, having reached No. 11 in the world, and will be right up there again after making it to the finals of the Italian Open last week.
We can't put our finger on it, but there's just something that's a little bit off when the animation is upscaled from 24 FPS to 60 FPS.
A series of research papers renews hope that the long-elusive goal of mimicking the way the sun produces energy might be achievable.
An investigation into decades of abuse at Shambhala International.
The singer drops her video for "No Time to Die," the theme song to the upcoming James Bond movie of the same title.
Governor Newsom says he can't. Activists say he won't.
The story of mashed potatoes takes 10,000 years and traverses the mountains of Peru and the Irish countryside; it features cameos from Thomas Jefferson and a food scientist who helped invent a ubiquitous snack food.
Fear the walking dead, unless… well, they don't want to be near you.
Luckily — or for some people, mysteriously — mathematics has great relevance to the real world, sometimes in spite of itself.
Warning: spoilers ahead. Keanu Reeves was given a full body transformation in "Bill and Ted Face The Music" thanks to this visual effects expert.
One of the most thorough looks at inequality between men and women can be found on the Reddit forum Am I The Asshole. (The answer is usually "yes.")
A new report by the CDC has linked COVID-19 cases to dining at restaurants.
How can you order a pizza without saying "extra large, vegetarian, pizza, pepperoni, bacon, tomato, and cheese"?
You're 19 years old. You get famous overnight. You move to LA. Now what?
Since the inception of America, conservatives have regularly — even desperately — sought to distort and exploit religious traditions.
This guy did not sign up for this.
The "Harry Potter" author has enlisted A-list defenders to cast her as a victim of "harassment" — but that only reveals the power she has to control the narrative.
David Blagdon's long-term detention has been described as "barbaric."
Apple has done a lot of interesting things to aid the public in the fight against COVID-19. For their employees, they've even designed their own face mask, delivered in packaging that's every bit as good as any of their product packaging.
Be it politics, Taylor Swift or cake, the memes of 2020 have been a comfort in dark times.
I think she liked it a little too much.
Someone captured an extraordinary interaction between a wolf and a grizzly bear at Yellowstone National Park.
In honor of the 20th anniversary of "Kid A," we're counting down the band's best tracks, from "Creep" to "No Surprises" to "True Love Waits" and points in between.
Which movies from directors like Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg have the highest and lowest IMDb ratings?
How soon will coronavirus vaccines be ready? Here's what the most current research tells us about when the process that will get our lives back to normal will unfold.
Ain't no tracking like first-party tracking 'cause first-party tracking don't stop.
Don't feel comfortable giving big corporations access to your security footage? Neither do we. This security system from Eufy lets you keep your encrypted footage stored locally — away from prying eyes.
Yellowjackets are a menace, and sometimes beekeepers have to make the tough decision to destroy them if they get out of control. Shawn Woods shows how he dismantles the hives using dry ice.
An outlandish idea codenamed "Operation Fantasia" aimed to demoralize the Axis power by mimicking legendary spirits.
A mix of hidden standards make the ubiquitous cable a pain to deal with.
Veritasium tackles a geometric conundrum by using tiles.
Why Bain Capital's Varsity Brands failed to stop a child sex scandal in cheerleading.
The US chain's sandwiches do not meet definition of bread or a staple food, Supreme Court rules in tax case.
"To recap here, the drug didn't get any better. The cancer patients didn't get any better. You just got better at making money."