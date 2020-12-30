Why Donald Trump's Presidential Pardons Crossed The Line
Devin Stone opines why Donald Trump's pardons undermine the rule of law.
The on-set vocal performance of David Prowse is very different from the Darth Vader voice we know so well from James Earl Jones.
Two dentists hear the biggest misconceptions about your teeth and explain the reality.
With no body camera footage available, The New York Times built a 3D model of the scene to try to piece together what happened in the final minutes of Breonna Taylor's life.
Someone was trying to do the perfect rock skip when a hawk interrupted.
The "Star Wars" director just pops right into this guy's random video.
So many potential dates, so many disappointments.
In other coronavirus news: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris got her shot; the pandemic has left many Americans "stuck in time."
Senate leaders sparred on the floor, even as GOP support grows for higher payments.
If the robot overlords are going to rise against us in the future, let them do so in style.
Law enforcement and election investigators didn't find a single fraudulent absentee ballot during an audit of over 15,000 voter signatures, according to a report by the Georgia secretary of state's office released Tuesday.
The virus infecting thousands of Americans a day is also attacking the country's social fabric. The coronavirus has exposed a weakness in many rural communities, where divisive pandemic politics are alienating some of their most critical residents — health care workers.
This is what cutting out sugar and dairy and eating lots of fish and blueberries did to my productivity.
As vaccines roll out, the US will face a choice about what to learn and what to forget.
Before the pandemic, a guy and his friends went on an epic road trip from Denmark to China. It was an unforgettable adventure.
Lucasfilm's Pablo Hidalgo apologized for tweeting "emotions are not to be shared" in a thread about a Star Wars fan's emotional reaction to "The Mandalorian." But the damage had been done. (Warning: spoilers for "The Mandalorian" below.)
Across North America's TV and film landscape, the debate among actors of color over whether they should fake accents is a fraught one.
Vybe Together urged users to 'get your rebel on.'
Kmart went from being one of the biggest discount retailers in the United States to the verge of total collapse. What happened?
Customer entitlement at restaurants is at an all-time high, making work unsafe and unbearable for many in the industry. The way we think about hospitality needs to change.
You don't need to kiss someone at midnight or get ham-drunk to enjoy the greatest night of the year.
From training on fake ice in schools to entering the truck a certain way, there are many ways to ensure packages are delivered safely and efficiently.
From Ellen DeGeneres to Lea Michele, from Jake Paul to Gal Gadot and the "Imagine" video crew, here are the most bizarre ways celebs baffled us this year.
Looser privacy standards for vehicle data are a treasure chest of data for law enforcement.
Normally on film sets, you're not supposed to approach the stars if you're an extra.
The most famous dysfunctional family of 1990s television enjoyed, by today's standards, an almost dreamily secure existence.
The English accent in London is recognized around the world. But it didn't always sound the way that we think of it today.
The living embodiment of the "Weird Nerds" / "Valid Criticism" / "Elon Musk" Simpsons meme.
Meal kits from your favorite restaurant, snacks that help you sleep and other ways the food world may respond in a year of big changes.
Some people are wary of the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is what a health care worker who received it has to say about that.
Hilaria Baldwin has drawn scrutiny over her accent — which has been changing over the years. NowThis News gives the full backstory of the controversy.
Then she remembered a story from her mother.
A fire truck on fire in Georgia seems like a fitting end to 2020.
Hawaii is famous for its spectacular beaches. But over the past century, three of the state's major islands, Oahu, Maui and Kauai, have lost roughly one-quarter of their sandy shores. With rising seas, the losses are projected to grow much worse. Why is this happening?
This past autumn, people all across the US southwest were finding an astounding number of dead birds littered along roads, on golf courses, and in their own driveways.
Einstein the talking parrot has had it with his owner.
Here's new footage from the Metro Nashville Police of the moment the bomb went off (moment happens at 3:50 in the video).
Abortion was more prevalent on film and TV this year, but portrayals contained the same old inaccurate patterns.
This would be hilarious if it were all part of a SNL sketch. Unfortunately, all of these happened in reality.
A second small earthquake has struck the Carnation area in Washington State, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
This year was impossible to predict. But that doesn't mean people didn't try.
In case of an emergency, please don't reach out to me.
This is one of the most unusual obituaries we've ever seen.
The move could undermine Republican senators competing in the Georgia run-offs.
A powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Croatia during a live news report.
Observers have long warned of rising forced labor in Xinjiang. Satellite images show factories built just steps away from cell blocks.
It's been a tough year for everyone, and the heroes of the media we've turned to in 2020 are responsible for pulling us through some tough times. The staff of io9 comes together to look back on some of their favourites across movies, games, and TV.
A snarky YouTuber takes a shot at Nadeshot giving an extremely sponsorship-laden tour of his gaming compound.
A movement sparked by medical students is pushing to eliminate the use of race to estimate kidney function, saying it reinforces racist thinking. Some argue the change could cause unintended harm.
Los Angeles was far more vulnerable to an extreme crisis from the coronavirus than nearly anywhere else in the nation.
Scorsese's surprise documentary focuses on author Fran Lebowitz's unfiltered opinions about, well, everything. "Pretend It's A City" debuts on Netflix on January 8.