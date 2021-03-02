Guys From 5 To 75 Are Asked Who Their Celebrity Crush And Their Answers Are Wondrously Varied
Guys have interesting answers for their celebrity crush at different ages.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Guys have interesting answers for their celebrity crush at different ages.
Brian Wong, KIIP CEO, shares an unconventional tip that it's more important to improve your strength rather than your weaknesses.
In a video obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Alex Jones, who spoke enthusiastically about Donald Trump in public, was filmed denigrating him in January 2019. "I wish I never would have f*cking met Trump," Jones says.
He's not a big fan of open shelving and double kitchen islands.
We're going to have dock a few points off this captain's parking score.
The Hydraulic Press Channel replicate the bottom of the ocean and shrink items that could end up there like styrofoam cups, crocs and fishing bait.
Guitars normally have six strings. This guitar has more than double that.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The US is engaged in a massive effort to vaccinate the bulk of its population against COVID-19. But some states are working faster than others. See how yours is faring.
Whether they like the Oscar-winning movie or not, they can't stand seeing a 'whore' reject the 'nice guy'
Trey Kennedy does his best impression of someone who lives in a small town.
Here's some rare footage of Gwen Stefani and her band No Doubt performing live at Cal State Fullerton in December 1994 and it's the perfect time capsule of the 1990s.
Ann Hebert, who worked at Nike for 25 years, left her job on Monday after a report surfaced last week describing her son's sneaker resale business.
Go away, chocolate. The Hershey Company recently announced a new addition to the Reese's line-up that's very peanut-buttery. What is surprising, however, is how little chocolate these new cups have.
State birds in the United States are in serious need of reform.
People once folded their correspondence in intricate ways, known as "letterlocking," to keep out snoops. A fancy new imaging technique sees right through it.
Some new cars are bad because their manufacturers are going through financial trouble. Some old cars are bad because their owners didn't or couldn't keep up with maintenance. But some cars are bad because their owners straight-up have bad taste.
Guys have interesting answers for their celebrity crush at different ages.
A variety of factors — from poor healthcare systems to low internet access to vaccine hesitancy — will keep people from getting the vaccine. This map shows where those issues will need to be addressed to end the pandemic.
Bear? We see no bear, only a fellow human who wants to board the bus.
In 1996, Jerry West and the Lakers hosted a slapdash workout for a 17-year-old from Philly. Twenty-five years later, it's become one of the best decisions, and stories, in NBA history.
Right now, Apple's widely acclaimed noise-cancelling earbuds are just $199 today.
Khalid Shahin and his sister Jameelah found this old "Legend of Zelda" cartoon and added raunchy dialogue from MTV's "Beavis and Butthead."
Congress would be made up of ordinary people, selected in lotteries, not elections. It's an idea that goes back thousands of years—but is getting new attention.
About ten days ago, when I went to update a few apps in the App Store on my Mac, I was met with a curious error.
If you love having a second screen while you work, you need the Mobile Pixels Trio Max when you're working from home. It seamlessly adds two screens to your laptop. Use code "SCREEN49" to get it for $79 off.
No, not every house shoe needs to be a fuzzy slipper. Sometimes a stylish leather slip-on just feels right.
Not only will this bottle keep your liquid hot or cold for up to 24 hours, it also uses UV-C to kill 99.9% of bacteria.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A case challenging Harvard's admissions policy gives a 6-3 conservative Supreme Court the vehicle it needs to end race-conscious admissions.
In a video obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Alex Jones, who spoke enthusiastically about Donald Trump in public, was filmed denigrating him in January 2019. "I wish I never would have f*cking met Trump," Jones says.
The decision includes books such as "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo." They have been criticized for how they depict Asian and Black people.
Rich people do it all the time to get their medical bills down. We should do it too.
Constraints on nuclear proliferation have lapsed or been loosened in recent years. How great is the danger?
The mainstreaming of "sex work is work" and strong decriminalization policy proposals are signs of the movement's success. What comes next?
When you think about these 2016 events, which one do you think led to the end of civilization?
Longtime players and personnel explain the dos and don'ts to regular-season in-room dining.
Devin Siebold gives a tour of the ancient technology seen inside a 2021 classroom.
Sally never expected to be living with her parents when she turned 30 — but moving back home helped her build the life she truly wanted.
In this southern Thai city, people wake up before four and flock to dim sum halls, vintage cafes and street food vendors for their early morning fix.
Chris Fuller recounts his frightening encounters with real-world explosives.
The "K-pop purge," as some fans call it, removed songs by popular artists like IU, MAMAMOO, and Epik High from the streaming platform.
If you're unsure about how much you'll get in your stimulus check, this calculator from Omni can help you calculate the amount you will be receiving.
Police made an embarrassing mix-up at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport as passerby attempted to correct their mistake.
Earlier this year tensions between ABC News anchors George Stephanopoulos and David Muir boiled over to the point that Stephanopoulos threatened to walk to a rival network, according to sources close to the matter.
Here's the fascinating industrial process that goes into making an aluminum can.
The new Netflix true crime docuseries "Murder Among the Mormons" investigates a series of pipe bombings and murders — and supposed documents that could shatter Mormonism.
So far Deep Nostalgia can only animate faces.
There's no escaping the view of yourself on the toilet.
Donald Trump didn't make a triumphant return on January 20 and is unlikely to on March 4. How a 19th-century religion dealt with a similar disappointment may give clues on how QAnon supporters may react.
Staying curious and understanding new technology can result in new ideas for profitable businesses, investor Mark Cuban says.
Gandolf is one of the most powerful individuals in the "The Lord of the Rings"
You may be surprised at just how easy it.
How this big-budget Ancient Rome sextravaganza starring Helen Mirren, Malcolm McDowell and Peter O'Toole became a movie so bad that Roger Ebert walked out of his screening.
He's not a big fan of open shelving and double kitchen islands.
His employers only recently allowed her to disclose his identity to her family.