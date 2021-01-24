Where Will Donald Trump Rank On Historical Rankings Of American Presidents?
As historians examine Donald Trump's performance as president, Chris Cillizza explains where he'll rank among his predecessors.
It's even more amazing that the plane managed to fly back.
Trey Kennedy makes a hilariously on point imitation of every type of social media person.
Larry King shares an unforgettable tale from his early DJ career where a woman called him in the middle of his shift.
Andrew Callaghan talks to Vice about his wildly popular man-on-the-street interviews that nobody else dares to do.
Also featuring portraits taken through windows during the pandemic and photos of the unique architecture of Luxembourg.
The congressman's involvement underlined how far the former president was willing to go to overturn the election, and Democratic lawmakers are beginning to call for investigations into those efforts.
CNN anchor Pamela Brown repeatedly presses Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for evidence of voter fraud.
Financial incentives to recycle spent electric vehicle batteries are eroding. That could spell environmental disaster.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
How the best smartphone cameras commercially available compare with one another.
The Justice Department revealed new charges against a Texas man who allegedly participated in the Capitol attack and posted online death threats against Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a US Capitol Police officer.
Facebook deactivated my account after I shared some thoughts and an article advocating decentralized social networks. There was no warning. There was no apparent human intervention. And it now claims the decision cannot be reversed. Is the AI working to preserve itself?
This week's main characters include a fan fiction hater, a US Senator who thinks the Paris climate agreement was Paris's idea and more.
Senator Raphael Warnock was sworn in this week as Georgia's first Black senator, and he arrived with a canny canine assist.
If you understand how presidential libraries are created, it's hard to see how Trump ever gets it done.
Clean water is vitally important whether you're having an adventure in the wilderness or trying to make your way through an emergency. This personal filter can purify even the grossest water, so you'll be sure to have a safe supply.
We've died and gone to cat heaven.
Well, that and the fact that @POTUS now follows Chrissy Teigen.
Trying to find another avenue to push his baseless election claims, Donald Trump considered installing a loyalist.
Thor is completely ecstatic to run around a yard full of snow.
The decline in enrollment has been seven times as steep among men as among women
To distill the violent insurrection at the US Capitol into a tale of angry male rage is to overlook the threat that women in the mob posed.
An explanation of the unique styles of extremist groups.
What to consider before turning your old home into a rental property.
TB12 Sports has been controversial ever since it launched. But with Brady playing like he's 20 years younger, it deserves a second look.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
After the Capitol assault—and after losing his perch as Majority Leader—the senator finally denounced the outgoing President. Was it a moral reckoning or yet another act of political self-interest?
Typewriters teach to accept, embrace, honor & not be afraid of mistakes.
It's time for Rockstar to take a more out-of-this-world approach to its crime series.
Boncuk followed the ambulance that carried her owner, Cemal Senturk, to the hopsital and waited patiently outside.
Representative Madison Cawthorn has misled the public about training for the Paralympics, just as he misrepresented his education and business history.
Have you ever wondered whether expensive clothes are worth their price? Or had that subtle feeling of guilt when buying something pricey, and then justifying it because you will wear it so many times, even if you have no clue if it's actually true? If you thought yes, then this is for you.
Also featuring Joe Biden and Lady Gaga and Donald Trump's note to Biden.
Yes, Netflix, we're still watching.
One of the largest protests against Vladimir Putin in Moscow featured snowballs being pelted at police.
What would happen if instead of a spatula, you used a shovel?
Award-winning TV and radio host who became a household name on CNN show Larry King Live
With a mob approaching, a police lieutenant fatally shot a woman trying to vault through a window near the House Chamber.
Max Frosh publishes a series of his friend's WhatsApp messages as a poetry book and succeeds beyond his wildest dreams.
Only a day into President Joe Biden's administration and there's already an Easter egg in the HTML code of the newly updated White House website.
This mythical looking dagger may have played a symbolic role in prehistoric Iberian society.
In one of his most memorable moments, Larry King took a call from his son during a livestream of The Rubin Report.
Douglas Emhoff reflects on his unique place in history at the side of his wife Kamala Harris.
Guardsmen were later let back into facilities after an outry from lawmakers.
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared noticeably more chipper during a White House briefing on Thursday compared to his previous coronavirus taskforce appearances.
The "worldwide leader in sports" has largely ignored that McGregor is being sued for rape in the lead-up to his lucrative UFC Championship bout Saturday night—broadcast on ESPN+.
Under Trump, vaccine rollout was punted to states. In order to work, Biden's national program will take time and money.