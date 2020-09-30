👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

FONTAIN OF YOUTH

figma.com

Little technical issues with fonts in technology — like a text that arrives with unreadable symbols — seem like small bugs that permeate interaction with our machines. But these are not bugs.

SHIP OUT OF LUCK

4 diggs newrepublic.com

How the seizure of Europe's largest heroin shipment created bloody fallout throughout the world — and sparked still-raging political corruption scandals in Turkey, Greece and the Middle East.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample