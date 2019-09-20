When Sabering A Bottle Of Champagne Doesn't Go As Planned
This lad from Missouri tried his best, but just couldn't figure it out in the end.
A cell phone going off during a show is every performer's worst nightmare. But Louie Anderson's reaction might be one of his greatest moments ever.
If you've had (or currently have) COVID-19, here's what you should know about long COVID symptoms and care.
A vast cache of images supposedly showing Putin's secret palace was published Thursday.
The fascination with heiresses has historically offered a splintered, glitzy mirror up to our collective relationship to wealth, work, and womanhood. Why we're still hooked after 100 years of obsessive sciontology.
Roy Wood Jr. remembers the first time he heard Idris Elba's British accent in an interview and it hit him like a ton of bricks.
Once upon a time, Date East released a fighting game featuring Captain America and a bunch of no-names. Funny how things change when the Marvel brand conquers the world for over a decade.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
After nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone can't wait for it to be over. But COVID-19 isn't done with us quite yet. Here's when experts predict the pandemic to end.
"Can you eat egg bites in the afternoon, or is that like weird?"
What is P? And, more importantly, what isn't P? Everyone's talking about it, but what does it mean? Here's the story behind Gunna's new catchphrase.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
During an appearance on the Monday Night Football ManningCast, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed off a Tyrannosaurus rex skull, which drew speculation from wide-eyed paleontologists.
Andy Samberg might have sang "I'm on a boat," but it's his "SNL" successors who just bought one.
Stephen Colbert responds to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's remarks that "African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."
Bentleys always surprise in the best possible way.
Connor Pardoe wants to turn the racquet sport, once a game for retirees, into a primetime event.
This week, we've got someone who left themselves fake notes to fool their fiancé's mom, someone whose future in-laws are refusing to attend the wedding because her husband is taking her last name, and more.
A weather crew out in Seven Springs, Pennsylvania, went full steam ahead with their snow report while a poor skier stumbled down some steps just a few feet away from them.
Meat Loaf delivered one of the best renditions of the National Anthem back in 1994.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist Dr. Serena H. Chen answers a bunch of questions about reproduction, children and more from Twitter.
Black diamonds are extremely rare, and are found naturally only in Brazil and Central Africa. The cosmic origin theory of "The Enigma" is based on carbon isotopes and high hydrogen content.
Huckberry has over 900 items on sale right now from close out winter attire to outdoor gear for your next big outdoor excursion.
For a brief, weird moment in the Myspace-fueled early 2000s, dance music felt truly alternative.
Nurses cry foul on how hospitals are treating their workers in this New York Times video op-ed.
For just $179, you can have a pair of your very own night-vision binoculars that can capture video and photos.
This week's characters include a guy who thinks the COVID safety measures for movie reviewers has gone on long enough and a film director who thinks everyone on his flight watching "Jungle Cruise" should be embarrassed.
The "Baskets" star passed away in Las Vegas Friday morning, where he had entered hospital earlier this week for treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz told Deadline.
It's no secret that we love Dave Grohl here at Digg. A Dave-themed wardrobe was inevitable.
Instagram model Brittany Renner takes "Male Self Improvement" podcasters Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes to task after they tried to "warn guys about girls" like her.
Action Park's Cannonball Loop sounded great on paper but ended up becoming a catastrophe for people who actually rode on it.
This 10-minute, no equipment, workout will get you in shape without asking for too much. Learn how to tone your back, chest, shoulders, legs, abs and arms from the comfort of your home.
Meow Wolf began as a ragtag experiment in Santa Fe. Now it's a multimillion-dollar company, and its employees want to be recognized not only as artists but workers too.
Mars Wrigley is trying to make the green M&M wear Larry David sneakers and we will not stand for it.
Four college students thought they could cash out some rare books from the Transylvania University Private Collections Museum — but things didn't go as planned.
Tottenham were down 2-1 against Leicester but substitute Steven Bergwijn scored two outrageous last min goals — 76-seconds apart — to secure a last-grasp victory for his team.
"The idea that tantric sex is all about delayed orgasms is misguided. It would mean that delaying your orgasm is a challenge that you must win."
BuzzFeed was once a thriving internet company of cats, quizzes and cool videos. Then came the crash. Here's a comprehensive explainer of how the mighty viral content house fell out of favor of netizens.
His name was Marvin Lee Aday, but he was better known to the world as Meat Loaf. To the scrappy group of girls he was trying to mold into softball players, he was Coach Meat. (From 2011)
Meat Loaf, the larger-than-life singer whose bombastic rock opera "Bat Out of Hell" is one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died at age 74, according to a statement on his verified Facebook page.
Jordan Klepper spoke to a interesting man who had gathered for a vigil for jailed January 6 rioters who said he was trying to find himself.
In northern Norway, trees are rapidly taking over the tundra and threatening an ancient way of life that depends on snow and ice.
Redditor u/UncleCoyote told r/TIFU that he regrets lying to his wife about this beloved Christmas song.
New York City's metro area has the most congested airspace in the United States. Here's how they manage more than 3,000 flights every day.
The internet was recently rocked by the announcement of "When We Were Young," a one-day music festival featuring the most beloved pop-punk and emo bands from the early aughts. Sounds fun — or does it?
The wildest AMG GT might also be the best.