What's The Best Length Of Time For A Nap?
Many different factors, including the time you take a nap during the day, affect the quality of your nap.
"This collection is meant to cleanse the palate," Shayne Oliver says.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Steve Demarest gives a tour of his eco retreat in the Cascade Mountains that's half cave and half megalith.
Do not do what I'm doing. It's incredibly stupid.
Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery on Thursday after getting into a physical altercation with a student while substitute teaching in Wellsville.
How "The King Of Instagram" fooled the internet into thinking he was living like a billionaire when he was just faking it.
The former restaurateurs, now both 68, have watched as their money survived a series of booms and busts. After 30 years of retirement, their nest egg currently sits at $1 million.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
A Republican-led effort to recount 2.1 million ballots from the November election in Arizona is underway. CNN tried to report on what was happening on the ground and it didn't go very well.
The "Mass Effect" trilogy helped define an entire era of video games, so we're excited that it's getting a loving remaster for more modern hardware. It releases on May 14th, and it's already marked on our calendars.
Comedian Bella Younger thought wellness Instagrammers were ripe for parody. Soon she was drawn in herself. Could Deliciously Stella find her way back to reality?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
With awkward mentions of Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey, this segment about Jeffrey Epstein from VH1's "The Fabulous Life Of… Wall Street Billionaire Ballers" is pretty cringeworthy in hindsight.
Out of touch? Basic? A new term to describe a certain aesthetic is gaining popularity on TikTok.
Morgan Freeman has a seemingly inimitable voice, but Frank Caliendo explains why it's not impossible once you practice.
You've seen the clip: James Van Der Beek dissolving into exquisitely artificial tears, his lustrous blond hair blowing in the creekside breeze as his face crumples like a discarded gum wrapper. It's the reaction gif of absurd sorrow, of tragedy so overwrought as to be funny. It's dawsoncrying.gif.
50 years ago, Ford stole a patented design for a new type of windshield wiper. But they picked the wrong inventor the screw with.
Most people would have freaked out in a situation like this, but he was cool as a cucumber.
Pokémon cards aren't just expensive. Card grading services are being completely overwhelmed in an "avalanche of cardboard."
The veteran stage actress also appeared in 'Steel Magnolias,' 'Mr. Holland's Opus' and as a transgender landlady four times on 'Tales of the City.'
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Copyright trolls have put a claim on The Piano Keys' video explaining how to play "Moonlight Sonata,' a song in the public domain. A reasonable person would seemingly rule in her favor but apparently YouTube disagrees.
Savannah Sparks made it her mission to hold health care workers she believes are behaving badly accountable on TikTok. When trolls started threatening her life, she stepped away from the platform.
You needn't sport a backwards cap and goatee to rock cargo shorts. These shorts from Proof offer loads of utility while looking surprisingly modern.
This lightweight, ultra-portable canopy helps you set up in a snap and get the party started sooner.
We're not missing out on the joys of the outdoors this summer — even if we need to be extra careful. We're treating ourselves to new trunks, and we'll be getting our money's worth.
The Scuffed News team traveled to Alabama and asked Amazon workers why they defeated the union drive.
Inside the war between a very powerful company and a very stubborn franchisee, complete with threats, spies and videotape.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+, from the documentary "Lucy, The Human Chimp" to the horror film "Things Heard & Seen" to Justin Theroux's "The Mosquito Coast."
Johnny Harris explains why he hasn't bought shampoo for five years and his hair is perfectly fine.
The ease of purchasing or fabricating vaccine cards may complicate the roll-out of vaccine verification efforts.
We're starting to learn a bit about not only what remains stuck on the ship, but the contents of the 64,887 containers that were stuck on other ships because of the blockage.
We're relieved that nothing worse happened than this.
The Nintendo Entertainment System is an iconic piece of video game history, and it's hard to imagine a better way to honor it than this loving Lego recreation.
The effort to track and execute Osama bin Laden, which took place 10 years ago this weekend, was the most closely held operational secret in modern American history. Here's how the plan unfolded, as told by the people in the room.
How did America view Kim Kardashian as the pinnacle of beauty in popular culture? Here's a fascinating history of beauty standards in the United States.
From an unaired episode about Snuffleupagus' parents divorcing to addressing racism, the show put kids' needs first
Researchers think the region's "mustatils" form the oldest ritual landscape in the world. But exactly what they were for isn't clear.
Cain Vincent Dyer, a guy who committed over 100 bank robberies, reviews heist scenes from popular films on realism.
"I was stalked and raped by officer Christopher Drumm, but because of the job I hold, I'm the one facing charges."
May 14 was supposed to mark Rachel Hollis's return to her happy place: a stage in front of an adoring audience. But in early April, Ms. Hollis, the author of best-selling books "Girl, Wash Your Face" and "Girl, Stop Apologizing," posted a video to TikTok that jarred many of her devoted fans.
"He picks up the weed and gives it to Jill in what I guess is supposed to be some kind of a sweet gesture," quips Grant Stinchfield.
Horse racing meet NFT mania on Zed Run, a digital platform where some top steeds are fetching six-figure sums.
I was curious to test out AirTags and see whether they can smooth my transition into post-pandemic life.
Adam Neely explains how Celine Dion made a conventional pop song into something special with this one trick.
Janis Carter first met Lucy, the subject of a famed psychological experiment, when she was hired to clean her cage. Then she uprooted her life for over six years to rehabilitate her.
I was recently channel surfing when I spotted Bridget Jones's Diary rolling through its opening credits. I settled onto the couch to be conned by Hugh Grant's magnetic smarminess for the umpteenth time, but not eight minutes into my viewing experience I was hit by a shocking realization: Bridget Jones, the titular character whose New Years resolution is to "lose 20 lbs," weighs 136 lbs.
Someone unearthed this hilarious Norm Macdonald bit about a moth from Conan O'Brien's old show, and it's an expert example of building a joke up to the highest suspense possible.