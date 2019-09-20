What Police Active Shooter Training Looks Like After Uvalde
VICE News visited an active shooter training center to understand how police officers learn to respond, and where the cops at the Uvalde shooting went wrong.
VICE News visited an active shooter training center to understand how police officers learn to respond, and where the cops at the Uvalde shooting went wrong.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
VICE News visited an active shooter training center to understand how police officers learn to respond, and where the cops at the Uvalde shooting went wrong.
Wild elephant lifts woman's corpse from funeral pyre and tramples it after killing her.
A series of viral videos and tweets shows some very brave and stupid teens on top of a subway train in New York. No clue which train it is, though. Maybe the 7?
Or: Gemma Island.
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says it has opened a hate crime investigation into the incident, which took place at an event for children and families.
Go deep into nature, and learn the skills needed to actually survive off the land.
At EVO 2012, Mago "The 2D God" beat Noah, who is 9, in "Street Fighter IV". The crowd turned against him instantly, and he did a heel turn.
All the game reveals and announcements from Bethesda, Microsoft, and lots of other companies and indie devs. And Hideo Kojima, can't forget him too.
Los Angeles is like if someone took a normal city and then flattened it (and covered it with smog.)
Parents of an 18-year-old have accused the actor of physical and emotional abuse.
The emerging framework is a major breakthrough in talks following back-to-back mass shootings. Negotiators' next challenge: writing legislation that can get 60 votes.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
An ex-correction officer reveals everything that goes on behind-the-scenes and in plain sight at New York City's Rikers Island jail. (Contains descriptions of graphic violence.)
Two bodies were discovered in the woods in Houston in 1981. They were later identified as a couple. But their baby, who is now 42, was not found with them.
Robert Earley reported his girlfriend Emily Lambert went missing but then his story completely unraveled.
Six months after I nearly destroyed our first $26,112 day.
Here's another fun edition of "find the hidden animal in the image" that Twitter loves to serve us with.
Microsoft and their many subsidiaries are giving us a look at what we can expect in the coming months and years.
Officials distributed a hype video, glossy renderings, a press release, and gave a press conference about the plan to replace Penn Station. You could almost forget the whole point of the place is the trains.
It's one of the earliest, classiest penile slang terms out there, and yet today it's mostly reserved for romance novels. It's high time we bring 'member' back to the mainstream
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Anton Petrov breaks down the damage that the James Webb Telescope Mirror withstood from a micrometeoroid.
It's not just online anymore.
Huckberry has gathered a collection of their most radical dadical items together for Father's Day.
Here's a deep dive into why despite its geological disadvantages Mexico City has become a case study of poor decisions when it comes to city planning and design.
Beau Wrigley's cannabis company is beset by lawsuits filed by angry investors alleging fraud.
Created with sustainable materials, this rough and tumble backpack is waterproof, durable and affordable.
Parenting advice on siblings, vegetarianism, and etiquette.
From the director's insect revenge epic to powerful dramas and more.
An expert in nothing relating to women, attractiveness or having fun in the summer gives you the best advice on how to live your "hot girl summer" to the fullest.
Tom Scott transforming his genuine fear of roller coasters into a personal victory is a wonderful thing to witness.
What I've learned from two years of solo dinners.
Larry Platt made a song that was so iconic, it should be long remembered more than any actual winner.
For two-and-a-half years now, US retailers have struggled to calibrate their inventory levels. Sometimes they have too much. Sometimes they have too little.
Abuse, aesthetics, and assigning deviance to difficult women.
This is the celebrated anniversary of a fictional character being kicked to death in a bar, in one of the greatest scenes in one of the greatest films of all time.
With some water and vinegar, angry mama will help release all the crud from your microwave, and make it a snap to clean.
Tributes have been paid across social media to voice actor Billy Kametz, following his death from colon cancer. The 35-year-old actor was well-known within the anime and video game industry.
Actor Henry Winkler joins The Rich Eisen Show in-studio for a round of "Celebrity True or False" where he reveals how he missed out on making a lot of money on the "Rocky" franchise, that he only rode his "Happy Days" motorcycle once (and crashed it), and more.
Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.
Los Angeles's election was a bleak referendum on how much the rich hate looking at homeless encampments.
The first night of the January 6th Congressional Hearings took place, and we learned how pre-meditated and coordinated the effort to take control of the White House was.
"'You know… you look…' he began. I winced and prepared myself for a line that he and many other white boys feel the need to deliver. 'Please don't say it,' I thought."
A Georgia woman who reveres Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene and is known online as 'Burnitdown' portends what the Trump movement is becoming.
"When I was younger...hanging out in bars with other actors, and it would get to that part of the conversation where actors discuss their process, I would go to the men's room or just go quiet because my dreadful secret was that I didn't have a process," Nighy revealed.
Over the past week there have been a lot of tomfoolery, shenanigans, foibles, oopsies, and hijinx in the sports world. We rounded up the best of the worst for you. Not including footage of Boston losing to Golden State.
The pop star said he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and lost movement in the right side of his face.