What If Alexa Had Been Invented In 1988?
When 2010s technology meets a 1980s setting.
Borat's' teen daughter swallows a baby ornament from a cupcake and things get hilariously cringeworthy pretty fast in this scene from the upcoming film.
How does the country with the most money, experts, the CDC and a literal pandemic playbook have the most deaths from coronavirus?
For those wondering, Sebastian Weyer and Philipp Weyer didn't start solving their respective cubes at the same second, but the timers are supposed to measure the amount of time between a player's hands being off the timer to the time they're back on it.
How a 500-square-inch concrete triangle became the smallest piece of real estate in New York City.
The unexpectedly complex design sensibilities in Wes Anderson's oeuvre, explored.
The Flaming Lips fitted themselves and their audience inside protective plastic bubbles during a recent concert.
From the memory supplement's launch in 2007 through 2016, agency officials repeatedly raised concerns as the number of consumer complaints grew.
It's been 14 years since the first "Borat" movie, and the sequel, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," has Borat returning to America with his daughter during the politically turbulent times of Trump's presidency. Does the political satire capture the same magic of the original, or does it fall short? Here's what the reviews say.
Here's what the difference in camera performance is between the latest iPhone models.
Brain matter and nefarious barbers are all hazards serious historical hair collecting aficionados are willing to navigate to touch a little part of history.
Up top, there are mirrored ceilings — while gleaming black tile floors reflect the bookcases for a serious M.C. Escher effect.
This guy tries to get some purloined Banksy art appraised and gets some bad news.
Jeffrey Toobin and the great Zoom Dick incident have raised some important questions.
It carried soldiers, military vehicles, and sealed crates that divers can't wait to open.
Different languages tell the time in interesting ways around the globe.
Inflicting harm or pain on someone incapable of doing the same to you might seem intolerably cruel, but it happens more than you might think.
As the lush green trees of the Northeast begin to brown and a chill rolls through the now-darkened hours of the early morning, she appears every autumn, like Truth coming out of her well: the white girl who absolutely loves fall.
Reese Witherspoon got the OG cast of "Legally Blonde" back together and much joy was shared.
Gaggan Anand turned his Indian restaurant in Bangkok into a pilgrimage site for globe-hopping foodies. So why, even before the pandemic hit, was he willing to give it up?
The commercial unveiling the "world's first supertruck" is a celebration of excess, priced at $112,595.
Should I be worried? Stoya advises.
Gone in a Quibi.
Today's social media obsession has its roots in the development centuries ago of the reflective material.
For some people, a good Halloween costume is less about the horror and more about the sexiness factor. If a sexy Halloween outfit is your thing, here's a hilarious map that shows which sexy outfit is most fitting for the people in each state.
While New York City is home to plenty of supertall towers, it never has built one more than 600 meters, or 1,968 feet. What is keeping it from building the tallest building in the world?
I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 82.
Some of us balk at cliffs. Some of us embrace it.
How do you tell a scary story to children? "A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting" director Rachel Talalay gives us some insight.
TitleMax's Carly Hallman scoured through publicly accessible data and put together a infographic delineating the size of the 100 smallest countries in the world.
Fincher brings us the story behind legendary Herman J. Mankiewicz and the controversy over the screenwriting credit "Citizen Kane." Coming to Netflix on Dec. 4.
How a group of friends ended up donating over a $100,000 to a sick friend — who was perfectly fine.
Carmelite friars established Whitefriars in 1270, but the religious site was destroyed during the Protestant Reformation.
How an El Al Boeing 747 was able to cram 1,088 people onboard a single flight.
When the pandemic cleared highways, a stealthy group of car obsessives glimpsed an opportunity to take on the legendary Cannonball — and become legends themselves.
Ready to do some baking this holiday season? Get yourself a nice 3.5-quart stand mixer for just 38 percent off at Amazon.
The two types of "death tech" companies.
James Hancock performs an ethereal rendition of "Interstellar" at Stanford's school of music.
On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, America will choose the next president of the United States.
The country music legend reduced Stephen Colbert to tears.
Pakistani women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment as the #MeToo movement took hold. Now, they're facing defamation lawsuits
Trump's personal attorney has an indiscreet encounter with an actor playing Borat's daughter in a hotel room during the pandemic.
A guy comes across an armadillo during the wildfire outbreaks in Brazil and feeds it water.
Scientists genetically altered a Venus flytrap so that it glows green when stimulated.
During the Cold War, the CIA secretly funded mind control experiments on unwitting Canadians. These experiments laid the groundwork for modern day torture techniques.
Over the last 20 years, Google has significantly changed how it labels the ads on top of search results.
Private chats show how The_Donald's banned users continue to manipulate the site.
The latest movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios will premiere in theaters in March 2021.
From the obvious (Steve Jobs unveils the iPhone) to the obscure (AT&T stops charging an hourly rate for internet access), these events were landmarks.
It's the first new one scientists have found in 300 years.
More than 400,000 people tuned in as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined a murder mystery multiplayer game.