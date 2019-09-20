What Happens When A Hot Water Pipe Bursts Right In The Middle Of The Street
A fountain of boiling water started gushing from the ground in St. Petersburg, Russia, after a pipe burst.
A fountain of boiling water started gushing from the ground in St. Petersburg, Russia, after a pipe burst.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Rogen said in a new interview that he has not worked with Franco since the sexual misconduct allegations against Franco came out, and that he has no plans to work with him in the future.
The "Venom" sequel will arrive in theaters on September 24.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A fountain of boiling water started gushing from the ground in St. Petersburg, Russia, after a pipe burst.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The company I founded in my 20s exploited vulnerable people for profit. I was a merchant of death, and a charlatan.
The toilet on a US Navy nuclear submarine is no ordinary toilet, and there are many procedures that come with using it.
The best job perk? Self-determination.
A joint US Navy and Coast Guard team seized thousands of illicit weapons last week after stopping a small ship in the North Arabian Sea, the Navy said in a statement.
The suspect was eventually arrested in Volusia County, Florida, after an almost surreal pursuit.
When we think about animal infestations in the neighborhood, this is not quite what we had in mind.
An intense video recently went viral showing a driver making a daring escape from an attempted robbery. That crew may have gotten away, but Cash-In-Transit vehicle heists are actually almost a daily occurrence in South Africa.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
She was reportedly furious about Bill Gates' dealings with the convicted sex offender.
We're sure the poor raccoon must be terrified or confused, but we also can't help laughing at this.
Here's an early look at the 2022 Oscars field, starting with the upcoming movies the Academy is surely hoping will save the ratings.
Licensed funeral director and mortician Victor M. Sweeney answers all the burning questions people have about his profession.
Text-based two-factor authentication is no longer foolproof and you should be using an authenticator application because your phone number could easily be compromised.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
Australian soccer player Ajdin Hrustic made the right adjustment while he was on the floor to lift the ball over the goalkeeper and score a cheeky goal.
The "new" Uffizi gallery is allocating space to artists who have historically been excluded from the canon: women and people of color.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Most people know biomedical research is bad for animals. Very few consider the trauma suffered by lab workers.
Doctor and YouTuber Medlife Crisis explains why the messaging of the vaccine PSA on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" failed.
Whether it's a hike you love, your favorite spot at the beach or a drive out to the countryside — here's a selection of things you should carry with you. They'll help you make your trip easier and stress-free.
Want to gather some security footage without tipping your hand? This clever hidden camera will do the trick.
We're not missing out on the joys of the outdoors this summer — even if we need to be extra careful. We're treating ourselves to new trunks, and we'll be getting our money's worth.
Our inability to truly conspire is why so many people are struggling today.
The Hydraulic Press channel first make an M&M's donut, then perfect the next one using Skittles.
Rome's first Empress Livia Drusilla has long been demonized as a murderous villainess. But as a new TV drama about her premieres, Daisy Dunn tries to separate fact from fiction.
The Netflix game show's set decorator tells all about those kitschy, gorgeous rooms.
The Action Lab explains why magnetic force doesn't allow two magnets to stably orbit around each other.
The film adaptation of Walter Dean Myers' "Monster" starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. and A$AP Rocky explores how rare it is for Black boys to be afforded second chances.
The business class has been fear-mongering about worker shortages for centuries. Our so-called staffing crisis hearkens back to the colonial era.
With its 224 mph bullet train, Japan hopes it can make traveling by train as hip as jet setting.
Today's films are brimming with products from big-name brands. How exactly do these partnerships work? And is the payoff worth it?
A new IHME analysis finds 6.9 million deaths worldwide, and suggests countries have been undercounting since the beginning of the pandemic.
A very guilty looking dog can't pretend she's not holding something in her mouth.
Emails entered into Epic Games lawsuit show execs contradicting Apple talking points.
It's complicated.
This is art.
Aerial photographer Brad Walls captures beautiful geometrical shapes created by a synchronized swimming team.
They're really very good, and they're the only way out of the pandemic. But a tour through the numbers could bring the vaccine-hesitant into the tent.
Financial Expert Lloyd Ostertag, played by Musk, joins Michael Che and tries his best to explain how cryptocurrency works.
"If the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit's results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner," Churchill Downs said in a Sunday statement.
The Seychelles magpie robin was nearly extinct, with just 12 birds remaining on one small island in the middle of the Indian Ocean. Then something remarkable happened: The 500-acre island found a way to save them.
The fate and future of Elon's Space X Mars Habitat rests on Chad, played by Pete Davidson.
Crypto traders were clearly hanging on the Tesla CEO's every word.
A soaring chess prodigy is a reminder: Talent is universal, but opportunity is not.