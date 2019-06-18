Trending
Seth Curry knew he'd never be the focal point of an NBA offense like his brother, Steph, so he modeled his career after his father, Dell. Through his own historic shooting, he's become the perfect blend of the two: the role player that every superstar wants to play with.

