What Does Coca-Cola Starlight Taste Like? Fast Food Reviewer Gets An Unexpected Flavor Profile From The Limited Edition Space-Themed Coke
Coca-Cola has introduced a limited edition space themed Coke flavor. Is it any good?
Coca-Cola has introduced a limited edition space themed Coke flavor. Is it any good?
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Coca-Cola has introduced a limited edition space themed Coke flavor. Is it any good?
The first Apple event of the year will be digital-only and focused on more technical stuff.
Day9 shamefully concedes a match of Hearthstone after a misplay, and what ensues is an all-time classic. Due note, he uses some salty language.
We look ahead to the best movies coming to everyone's favorite streamer in March 2022.
"The food was great! Unfortunately, Putin spoiled our appetites by invading Ukraine."
Brad Pitt holds on for dear life in this assassin battle royale coming to theaters on July 15.
A sommelier from a three-star Michelin restaurant in the Piedmont region of Italy recently told VICE that he'd once encountered a couple in their sixties who ordered the finest veal sirloin steak cooked rare — for their dog.
Over half a million refugees have fled Ukraine after Russia began invading the country on Thursday, February 24. Hundreds of people have been killed and injured according the Ukrainian authorities while multiple sanctions from around the world have been imposed on Russia.
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert decided to jeer Joe Biden as he talked about the death of his son during the State of the Union.
Here. You look like you could use some good tweets.
Keep a LifeStraw with you whenever you're out in the wilderness, and you'll be able to turn any water source into safe drinking water.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Greg Daniels almost had Brian the boom mic operator have an affair with Pam in the final season of "The Office."
It's been nearly a decade since the last numbered "Gran Turismo," so we're anxious to get our hands on Sony's latest racing sim.
Comedian Kimberly Clark explains how her name sometimes puts her at a disadvantage and shares the best real life resignation she's seen.
Turns out there's more to Costco than just bulk deals. TikToker James Las Vegas has a bunch of tips and tricks that'll help you out in the big store.
What are the dots even doing?
Chris Cillizza breaks down all the highlights and lowlights from Joe Biden's 2022 State of the Union Address.
"I was almost addicted to power and ambition," Atoosa Rubenstein says. "Nothing was enough — vacations to Bali and Capri, going to the Met Ball."
Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence had predicted a blistering assault by Moscow that would quickly mobilize the vast Russian air power that its military assembled in order to dominate Ukraine's skies.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
This excruciating "Wheel of Fortune" round featured three incorrect solves, two bad letters, two Bankrupts, and a Lose a Turn. And seriously, Laura? "Another feather in your lap?!"
Vinheteiro demonstrates a brilliant way to play the piano several feet away from the keys.
As it turns out, we have other things to do than pet our cats every second of every day. When you're away from their favorite couch, this automatic brush gets the job done.
How to save money on groceries by choosing certain generic branded products instead of pricier brands.
The tallest structure in the country was rocked by a missile strike, disrupting Ukrainian TV channels and killing 5 people.
These stretchy chinos are best-sellers at Huckberry for a reason: They look and feel incredible.
Your guide to the threat of armageddon.
Conan O'Brien cannot keep himself together when Will Arnett starts riffing like a mad man.
The best wireless earbuds Apple has ever made are $52 off today on Amazon.
The Nerdwriter makes a case that one of cinema's most evocative tools might not hold fort for much longer.
Don't let them memory-hole the awful things Trump did as president to Ukraine.
Martin Hyde, a Florida congressional candidate from Sarasota, dropped out of the race after this damning footage of him threatening a police officer went viral.
Four out of the top five happiest cities in America are in California.
The Russians may yet conquer Ukraine. But Ukrainians have shown that they will not let them hold it, says historian and author Yuval Noah Harari.
We're convinced Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen should pivot to becoming full time crafting YouTubers.
In his first State of the Union address, the president sought to rescue his dismal approval ratings by avoiding stark partisanship.
Why are people recasting ordinary Ukrainians as Marvel heroes? It's got more to do with internet fandom than you think.
Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has raised fears of nuclear war. Shashank Joshi, defense editor of The Economist, breaks down the likelihood.
Legendary sound specialist Robert Mott explains the hardest sound to try to duplicate for television.
The leftover rocket will smash into the far side of the moon on Friday, away from telescopes' prying eyes. It may take weeks, even months, to confirm the impact through satellite images.
Chelsea Football Club, a London-based soccer team owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, has come under fire amid the Ukraine invasion and its head coach Thomas Tuchel has had to face the same question on multiple occasions.
The Liberty's violation of CBA rules is a window into the state of ownership in the league.
Trying to stay positive in the face of a chronic health condition—even when there's no relief in sight.
Back in 2015, Volodymyr Zelenskyy starred as the president of Ukraine in "Servant of the People" where he mistakenly thought the country was being let into the European Union.
How cruel gamers discovered how to train the artificial intelligence to torture the virtual pets from "Creatures."
"We are well aware of the special operation that was to take place…to eliminate our president."