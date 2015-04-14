We'll Never Forget The Time BJ Novak Called Out Cadbury On 'Conan' For Shrinking Their Creme Eggs
BJ Novak catches Cadbury Creme Eggs in a lie during this memorable interview from the archives with Conan O'Brien. (From 2007)
BJ Novak catches Cadbury Creme Eggs in a lie during this memorable interview from the archives with Conan O'Brien. (From 2007)
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
BJ Novak catches Cadbury Creme Eggs in a lie during this memorable interview from the archives with Conan O'Brien. (From 2007)
Visitors to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland report feelings of tightness in their chests, nervousness in their hands, and feelings of depression.
You know that gimmick where you take an energetic pop hit and slow it down to make it wistful? Well, this is proof that you should let the band do it themselves. (From 2017)
It begins with the swearmaster jumping into the sea for no real reason, and doesn't improve from there.
A Namespace for stories, advice, essays and how-tos on love, friendships, marriage, sex and more.
The '90s really were a different time. A time when people had values and endless prescriptions for Lithium. (From 2012)
Mel Gibson's handler abruptly shut down an interview with Jesse Watters after the host asked the actor about the Will Smith Chris Rock slap.
Redditor u/BtownBrelooms quizzed the r/AskReddit community about things that were "used heavily in the year 2000" but now almost never used today, and they got a lot of people in their 30s happily eager to reminisce about their childhoods.
Slime that can be controlled by a magnetic field can navigate tight spaces and grasp objects, making it ideal for possible uses inside the body
Reddit's r/Place project is back this April Fools Day, five years after the original experiment in 2017, in which "more than one million redditors placed approximately 16 million tiles on a blank communal digital canvas."
The Department of Justice is taking aim at the tech giant's forced bundling of Google Maps with its Android Automotive OS and other services.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Aaron Rodgers' beef with Ndamukong Suh had cold feet, hard hits, and took a decade to play out.
The problem wasn't just that John R. Brinkley's science wasn't sound or that he was more of a grifter than an MD, it was that he kept killing his patients while needlessly inserting goat testicles into their scrotums.
Tory Kotsur interprets our favorite scenes from "The Godfather," "The Empire Strikes Back," "Jaws," "The Graduate," and more.
Strength coach Jeff Cavaliere shows how to create resistance and stimulate muscle growth without any equipment.
True Price, a Dutch nonprofit, aims to help us grasp the real costs of consumption.
"We swapped everything. We swapped shows, bands, even wives," said Jimmy Kimmel.
CNN+ in its formative phase feels somewhat like the Quibi of streaming news.
We don't want to live in a world where miniature cows aren't being abducted by aliens on a daily basis.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Actor Ben Schwartz, star of "Sonic the Hedgehog", made Polygon a promise: if Sonic 2 got greenlit, he would return to our studio and do another speed-interview. What resulted was chaos.
With some water and vinegar, angry mama will help release all the crud from your microwave, and make it a snap to clean.
The Evo Shaver 2.0 is less than three inches tall, lasts about a month on a single charge and plugs in over USB-C.
Ben Stiller told Seth Meyers about the time he got yelled at by Steven Spielberg on the set of the 1987 war drama "Empire of the Sun."
A decade after her failed vice presidential bid, the former Alaska governor is running to replace conservative GOP Rep. Don Young, who died last week.
We don't mind lacing up when we're headed out on the trail, but we want the luxury of living lace-free for our backyard adventures.
Here's a rare look inside Ukraine's capital city in recent days.
These three dividend stocks make up a big chunk of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's portfolio.
The clever engineers at LifeLabs use low-density polyethylene fabric to move heat away from your body all night long.
The New York Times's senior word engineer wants to ruin your day each time you attempt to figure out his puzzle.
How a bunch of Starbucks baristas built a labor movement.
Frederick Douglass actually says "I'm certainly not ok with slavery but…" in this bizarre time traveling kids show aimed at conservative families.
The Amazon-owned streaming platform just can't shake its sexually explicit content.
The ridiculous theory that Russia's war is going according to plan, debunked.
Jomboy thinks this might be the pettiest rule for an umpire to call someone out on.
Will Smith, facing possible expulsion or suspension after he assaulted Chris Rock during last Sunday's Oscars telecast, has instead resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.
Sony's latest Spider-Man spin-off is now in theaters and has two super dumb end-credit scenes.
"What is wrong with everyone else except for me?"
For years, Herschel Walker has told the same inspiring story: that he graduated in the top 1% of his class at the University of Georgia. He's told the story, according to a review of his speeches by CNN's KFile, during motivational speeches over the years and as recently as 2017. The only problem: it's not true.
New Orleans city officials allowed developers to build homes on land contaminated with chemicals linked to cancer. They didn't tell the people who moved in.
They should teach what Scott Hastings did here in journalism school.
As we hurtle toward an ever-hotter future, GQ spotlights eight places whose very identities depend on a simple calculation: If we limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, these places could be saved. In a 2-degree scenario, they would be irredeemably lost.
The footage surfaced online shortly after it was revealed that Will was asked to leave the Oscars following the incident, but that he "refused."
This is what April Fool's should be about: reviving the wonders of the internet past.
Illustrator Phillip Lietz alleges that Yang's Lobby3 organization took advantage of him and others.
If you're going to make a getaway in Norman Garrett's Porsche 914, he's got some tips to help grease the wheels, as it were.