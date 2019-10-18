Here Are The Most Bizarrely Designed Banknotes Around The World
From a naked lady riding a shark to a donkey defecating, there are plenty of weird banknote designs around the world.
Police are calling this driver “an angel in the form of a Chevy Cruz” after they rescued this family from a drunk driver.
It’s the spider’s bathroom now. Go find your own.
Buzz the sheep dog ain’t afraid of a charging sheep.
You know this is going to hurt in the morning.
The most popular websites on the internet have evolved considerably over the past 23 years.
The late night host gets to meet the “Death Stranding” creator and has a ball at his office.
Those GIFs and memes you see littering Twitter might be putting a dent in the armor of the Golden Age of TV.
Obesity is a population-size crisis in Western countries — but it’s a problem that may resist population-wide solutions.
Believe us, Mitch McConnell noticed the snub. As did Chuck Schumer.
“Seriously, get home or I’ll have you committed.”
On Wednesday night, Harvey Weinstein showed up at a variety show hosted at the Downtime Bar in New York City. He was confronted by three women at the performance, who says they were heckled and one of them was eventually asked to leave.
This trivia game from Hygge Games is *just* tricky enough to have us kicking ourselves every time we miss a question.
Millennials aren’t big fans of golf, which has significantly hurt the golf course industry. Now communities are debating what to do with these abandoned spaces.
Bloomberg Businessweek picks the stocks you should keep your eye on.
In a new report, political scientists say that it’s not the recommendation engine, but the communities that form around right-wing content.
The rhythms of American life changed in the 2010s. How everything from TV to Trump to Instagram messed with your head just enough that time feels like it melted.
From their Disney-inspired creation to the furious pizza wars of the 1980s to their unnerving, dilapidated retirement years, these bots have seen some serious action.
You may find the idea of setting up your ex-partner with a date ridiculous — but for some, it couldn’t be more natural.
Can’t sleep on planes or in cars? Think again. This memory foam pillow is optimized for travel so you can sleep anywhere. No wonder it earned 4.3/5 stars on 1.3k Amazon reviews. Get it for just $19.99 today.
There is literally no way that a teen believes that making a TikTok video is the expression of generational identity that certain olds seem to believe it is.
We have precisely no context for this clip (other than reports that no one was hurt), but it’s perfect.
Since its expiration date in 1994, the legend of "the Milk" has been growing over the years. Sort of like mold.
Scientists monitored human waste from 60 million people in 37 countries to discover how the world gets high.
Tourists and telescopes have sparked a backlash against American rule — and now the land’s indigenous peoples want their state back.
A dedicated fan redesigned Nintendo's classic Nintendo 64 Zelda game in Unreal Engine 4 and it’s a wonder to behold.
After a lobbying effort, Dan Gilbert won special tax status for wealthy areas of downtown Detroit — where he owns billions’ worth of property.
Flamingo, Billie, and Fur want to give you permission to grow out your pubes.
It’s scary to watch, but fortunately, no one was hurt.
The Russian navy discovered a handful of yet-to-be-named islands previously hidden under glaciers.
Scale, captive customers, minimal competition — it should be a recipe for profits galore. But a profit warning pushed Nokia’s shares down by 25% at one point today.
Following Wednesday’s stunt by Congressional Republicans to storm a secure room, Judge Andrew Napolitano explained on “Fox and Friends” it’s because of John Boehner that current House rules allow private interviews.
Getting to the bottom (and top) of cannabis in the bedroom.
Eating a handful of almonds, walnuts, and peanuts on a regular basis really may help prevent weight gain, lower the risk of obesity, and boost your heart health.
Glasgow has become notorious for the kind of mental and physical ills that plague city dwellers everywhere. Is urban life itself harmful to humans — or can we rethink cities so that they can help us to thrive?
The new chairman of the troubled coworking firm confirmed layoffs and explained how he plans to rescue the company from distress.
Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway, describing herself as “a powerful woman,” aggressively and disparagingly told a female reporter that it was improper to write about her husband and threatened to investigate the reporter’s personal life.
The tech industry may be all the rage now, but being in medicine still pays.
You want to sleep, but it feels like your mind is racing and won’t settle down. A neuroscientist shares what’s really going on in your brain.
Your hair follicles have pigment cells that make melanin — here’s the science behind how they change color.
Probation is meant to rehabilitate. But it can make people more desperate, and puts many in constant fear of incarceration.
Brett Goldstein learned a few things as a cop and in Chicago’s City Hall. Now he’s bringing that civic expertise to the Pentagon.
You don’t need to live in a haunted suburban house to get sucked into the terror of your television.
The Astros got rocked in Game 2 of the World Series, losing 12-3 to the Nationals and falling 2 games behind in the series. But it wasn’t all bad for Houston, as they got to witness Simone Biles’ ceremonial first pitch.
Pop’s most enigmatic star visits her idol at his Beverly Hills home to talk about songwriting, Seventies LA, and how live shows are like sex.
Inspired by Marx’s aphorism that “Religion is the opium of the people,” the USSR commissioned a wealth of anti-religious artwork, much of it very clever and striking.
Rory the Labrador can’t process what happened to the balloon in his mouth.
When it first opened in 1988 on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, it promised “paradise at sea.” Within a decade, it would be floated across 14,000km of ocean and parked in an equally, soon-to-be doomed North Korean tourist resort.
No clue what your friend from Minnesota is trying to say? Grab the Midwest Voice Translator (And Bottle Opener).
Days before his death in 2005, Simeon Askoak told officials how an Alaskan rural policing program was broken. His village hasn’t had another permanent cop since.
Kessler Syndrome is a scenario in which the density of objects in low orbit is high enough that collisions could cause a cascading effect that ultimately traps humanity beneath a ceiling of space junk.
While chomping down hot wings, Williams addresses the “Game of Thrones” myths floating out there on the internet.
Back in print for the first time since 1970, Dennis Stock’s “California Trip” serves as a visual history, depicting the Sunshine State at its heady peak.