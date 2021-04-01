This Is What The Iconic Windows XP Wallpaper 'Bliss' Looks Like Now
Andrew Levitt trekked out to Sonoma, California, to check out the iconic frame and see what it looks like now, after all those years.
John Corvino explains why the argument that homosexuality is "unnatural" is an "empty rhetorical flourish."
Ivan Cehic records the way you're supposed to sail through the Suez Canal.
"You and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her," Gaetz told a perplexed Carlson.
They need to bring this kid on their next tour.
YouTube channel Good Mythical Morning tests out whether or not they can tell the difference between sushi of varying price points.
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow attempts to breakdown how the actions of a Seminole County, Florida, tax collector led to Matt Gaetz's sex trafficking investigation.
Thousands of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been reported across the US, and experts fear the strain may fuel another COVID-19 surge.
A brood of cicadas are emerging on the East Coast for the first time in 17 years. They'll show up in over a dozen states, but if you live in Maryland, Virginia or DC — the epicenter of the brood's emergence — you're in for an especially loud summer.
A mixed freight train tipped on its side in Gibbon, Nebraska, and it was reported that nothing was spilled.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
When it comes to water, this dog has very particular tastes.
What's a year of social distancing when you're a one-human town?
Adrien Brody as Pat Riley; John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss; Bo Burnham as Larry Bird — this is the most important sports-culture crossover since Adam Sandler sold Kevin Garnett a black opal.
Four people died at the scene and two others were transported to hospitals after a shooter opened fire at an office complex in Orange.
This collapsible emergency ladder is good for up to three stories, so you can quickly make your way safely out of your room if fire is blocking your exit.
Your cheap business cards do not impress Joel Bauer.
Given the amount of hype around Bitcoin, one would think this myth of a 21 million coin cap would get more attention.
On Tuesday, the WHO released a joint report with Beijing on the origins of the pandemic following a four-week investigation in China. It concluded, among other things, that the lab leak hypothesis was "extremely unlikely." But WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he does not believe the team's assessment of the lab leak possibility was extensive enough.
Transphobia runs rampant in the British press and among notable people like J.K. Rowling. How did things get so bad in the United Kingdom?
The collective fears that consumed the US in the 1980s and '90s are still alive and well — all the way through QAnon and beyond.
Drake's plate, discovered in San Rafael in 1937, was found to be a hoax 40 years later.
An amazing explanation for why nature synchronizes.
The Empire State has legalized recreational cannabis. Here's what you need to know.
China is the world's longest high speed railway network and it's not even close. How did China become the world's high speed rail juggernaut.
Last year, the classic '90s T-shirt brand blew minds with a positive-vibes-only rebrand—which quickly disappeared. What happened at Big Dogs?
Sarah Palin has tested positive for COVID-19, and she's urging others to continue taking the pandemic seriously.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
In this secluded kingdom, a secret incense formula believed to promote healing and happiness is known by only two people.
Gaetz explicitly named former federal prosecutor and current private attorney David L. McGee of the Pensacola law firm Beggs & Lane as being part of the alleged scheme against him. Who is he?
We need something to do with our hands while we work through problems, and this desk spinner is one of our go-to gadgets.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
We're updating our wardrobe for warm weather, so we're grabbing a few of these chino-cut shorts that benefit from having spandex for some surprising stretch.
George Floyd didn't die from drugs but his toxicology report is likely to come up during the trial of the officers. Dr. Bernard Hsu gives a straightforward explanation of what is contained inside the report.
Vermont might be the healthiest state in the US, but which states are the most unhealthy?
I signed up to be a beta tester of Starlink and put it through its paces to see if it could cope with playing games and streaming video and to see what the uptime was like.
This TikTok of Kamil Szpejenkowski's outstanding moonwalking skills is oddly satisfying.
The backlash came amid testimony of a key prosecution witness.
Despite 29% of adults having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, cases are skyrocketing. Dr. Calvin Sun, a New York City emergency doctor, explains why.
Le Sumi at 7170 Ayrshire Lane in Boca Raton, Florida might hurt your eyes to live there.
From wine coolers to White Russians, here are the drinks different states have been making during the pandemic.
The scene inside Cup Foods, the deli where George Floyd bought cigarettes before he died, was shown in court for the first time on Wednesday.
When a longtime resident started stealing her neighbors' Amazon packages, she entered a vortex of smart cameras, Nextdoor rants and cellphone surveillance.
When Jerry Callahan had his first bite of a Sumo Citrus fruit about nine years ago, he knew he'd tried something special. "This is going to go crazy," he thought.
This is why you should a VPN when you're using public WiFi.
Apple is adding two new voices to Siri's English offerings, and eliminating the default "female voice" selection in the latest beta version of iOS.
Come April 1st you won't be able to buy "Super Mario 3D All-Stars" for the Nintendo Switch, you won't be able to get the throwback Mario-themed Game & Watch device, nor will you be able to play the battle-royale caper "Super Mario Bros. 35."
Two fatal accidents led to the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX worldwide. It was one of the darkest moments in Boeing's history. Here's why the flight control system malfunctioned.
"It was a living nightmare for everybody."
If you're not sure how to handle this question, the "WAT" method might be helpful.
Workers at a Baltimore plant manufacturing two coronavirus vaccines accidentally conflated the vaccines' ingredients several weeks ago, ruining about 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and forcing regulators to delay authorization of the plant's production lines.
Lil Nas X played into his kid-friendly image with "Old Town Road," but advocates say his statement for Black queerness has taken center stage.
Mike Diva made some deeply weird ads for this art installation in Las Vegas.
All over the world, scholars studying reincarnation are making findings even skeptics have difficulty explaining.
The New York Times and Taco Bell have put NFTs up for sale. An economist explains how NFTs have value.