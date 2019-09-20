We Can't Believe This Trailer For 'Jurassic Hunt,' Which Gets Worse Every Second We Watch It, Is For A Real Movie
We didn't want to believe it either, but this trailer for "Jurassic Hunt" is for real and not a parody.
Authoritarians know how to play on the gender anxieties of insecure men, building up an army of bitter chumps
Thomas was only paid $2,600 when he guest starred on "Seinfeld" and played the iconic role of Yev Kassem, the Soup Nazi. Here's how much Thomas has made since then on residuals and Cameo appearances.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
After not quite a decade, Honda pulled the plug on this beloved toaster. Ten years later, we want it back.
Welcome back to the twisted dynamics of the Roy family in all their scandal, discomfort and liberal use of the f-word.
When you go to a store like this, you're sifting through a lot of trash to get to the treausure.
if I ask you to guess the most Instagrammed cars in the world, you'll think of cars like Lamborghini Huracán, Porsche 911, Bugatti Chiron, or everyone's favorite — Ford Mustang. Guess what? None of those names are on the list!
Where did it all go wrong for one of TV's most exciting auteurs?
Cam from "Goal Guys" recently got really good at jumping rope. Here're some tricks and tips he has that'll elevate your jump rope game to the next level.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Tripping on mushrooms can make you feel at one with everything. Could that help heal mental illness?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The devotion is very one direction.
Among other attributes he brought to the role, Daniel Craig made a physically formidable James Bond. Here's how he trained for the movies.
Well now you know.
They're creepy, they're kooky, they're… mostly pretty bad, but they're still the best NES horror games ever.
We're not sure what sort of impression Pat Sajak was trying to aim for here, but it's always a delight to watch this clip.
Here's what happens to people's bodies and brains when they stop watching porn.
Iole Lucchese, a senior executive at the publishing company, said she was just as surprised as everyone else to learn she had been handed control of the business.
Not only did the truck collide into a car, but it also completely knocked over a coconut tree.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
This delicious rub is a perfect addition to steak, fish, burgers and any other protein that could use a quick boost in flavor.
While night time awakenings are distressing for most sufferers, there is some evidence from our recent past that suggests this period of wakefulness occurring between two separate sleep periods was the norm.
We all have loved ones who buy everything they want well before the gift-giving holidays come around. Now we must find items they don't even know they want yet.
Luckily, none of the sports fans were injured.
From cockroaches to bedbugs, here's how to practically — and mentally — take care of the pest infestations in your home.
No need to feel frumpy in the fall. Billy Reid has a selection of some incredibly stylish sweaters, pants and shirts that look distinguished as all hell.
Jon Stewart appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" and reminded Jake Tapper that autocracy was not purely the domain of Donald Trump.
Agustín Martínez, Jorge Díaz and Antonio Mercero came forward after "Carmen Mola" won a coveted €1 million literary prize.
If you're feeling spoopy, but don't have the time or energy for a full costume, a funny tee goes a long way.
There's something incredibly satisfying about watching various objects, from a Rubik's cube to a baseball, being thrown through glass windows.
UFOs aren't the first phenomena humans have wanted to take on faith.
Cheating is more common and complicated than we realise.
You can just imagine the pitch: "The vagina candle woman is going to have a frenzy of orgasm chats with stunned couples in crisis."
Parents across the country have questions. Schools and daycares are open again, but COVID-19 is still here and without access to an authorized vaccine, children under 12 are at a higher risk of getting sick. What activities are safe?
The US government came up with a value of human life while crunching the numbers on the number of lives certain policies would potentially save. Here's how they ended up with the figure of $10,041,645.
He blew the doors off in the 60s as part of an upstart generation of actors. As he releases a new film and tries his hand at novel-writing, is he about to make a clean getaway from the movie business?
The truth behind the "Hard to Kill" rumor that Seagal was made into a star so super agent Michael Ovitz could prove just how powerful he was.
A sociologist walks us through the moment when an online community starts becoming disturbingly similar to a full-fledged cult.
Someone unearthed a hilarious anecdote Rowan Atkinson told Graham Norton in 2018.
What is it like to go without a partner when you long for one — and when even a fleeting sexual connection feels impossible?
No one actually owns memories, and even these change with time and perspective.
The Heihe-Tengchong Line, which divides China diagonally, is the most important imaginary border that you should know about.
Many former "teacher's pets" put pressure on themselves to maintain the level of success they achieved as a kid, which can lead to burnout later on.
Millennials grew up hating their bodies. Does Gen Z have to be the same?
Jay Leno takes a ride in this unusual three-wheeled electric car that claims to have 1,000 miles of range.
These food TikTok accounts with ASMR-inspired videos give "brain food" a new meaning.