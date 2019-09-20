Watch This Seagull Crash Into A Girl's Face During A Disastrous Slingshot Ride
13-year-old Kiley Holman got struck in the face by a seagull at a New Jersey amusement park.
13-year-old Kiley Holman got struck in the face by a seagull at a New Jersey amusement park.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Whether I have shrunk or he is particularly well endowed, it makes me feel sad and inadequate.
13-year-old Kiley Holman got struck in the face by a seagull at a New Jersey amusement park.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
There are some serious issues with the interface of Hulu.
I was acting as Trump and his minions do: free to say anything, no matter how ridiculous, with no basis in observable fact.
If you've been surfing Reddit for a while, there's certain threads or comments that are the stuff of legend e.g. the infamous Woody Harrelson Rampart "ask me anything" fiasco or the time someone Rickrolled Rick Astley himself. But what do Redditors consider their favorite posts in the history of the link-sharing site?
A big dog brings this little tiny dog ashore.
Apple's noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are hard to beat at full price. Add in a hefty discount, and we can no longer avoid the pull of the AirPods Pro.
Save up to 35% through July 26th on the likes of hybrid shorts, stretch chinos, slip-ons, sunglasses and more during the Huckberry annual summer sale.
Tristan Jass pulls off a ridiculous lay up that should not have gone in.
The vaccines are working — but that might not mean what you think it does.
Dr. Brytney Cobia said Monday that all but one of her COVID patients in Alabama did not receive the vaccine. The vaccinated patient, she said, just needed a little oxygen and is expected to fully recover. Some of the others are dying.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
See why people call this dive by Greg Louganis at the 1986 world championships in Madrid "the best dive ever."
Ford won't officially sell the Shelby GT500 in Europe, despite the fact that it's fully capable of embarrassing supercars at the Nürburgring.
There is a reason why a punch from a mantis shrimp has been compared to a 22-caliber bullet in terms of acceleration.
Our athleticism isn't an accident: we evolved this way. Here are five traits that contribute to our physical prowess.
The state is moving forward with plans to develop the nation's first floating offshore wind farms. Here's how they work.
This is why it's always good to check all the rooms when you stay at an Airbnb.
Here is the most complete picture yet of the staggering scale of China's prisons and detention camps for Muslims in Xinjiang.
Here are the most loved smartphone operating systems in 140 countries.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"Here's how its really done," this cat thought to itself.
Optimism defines TV's favorite football coach, but so do mood swings, manic reveries and a deep hunger to win.
From scraps on the plate to proper compost in just a few hours. Trust us, your garden will thank us. The initial Kickstarter campaign is about to wrap up, so don't hesitate.
Made with graphene and cut with a laser, this incredibly durable polo shirt is breathable, quick-dry and anti-bacterial by design.
Through July 26th, Huckberry is discounting loads of their best gear during their summer sale. Save on glasses from Sunski, Pacifico Optical, Alba Optics and more.
Here are the stereotypes of people who graduated from schools like Harvard, Yale, Princeton and more.
Is the field of dentistry rife with overtreatment?
Even EVs that plug into dirty grids emit fewer greenhouse gases than gas-powered cars.
Can bananas be harmful to your health? Perhaps if you did what this woman did.
A Substack publication used location data from Grindr to out a priest without their consent.
Turns out, there are pitfalls to pod life.
This is what happens when you try to mail a package to the German embassy in North Korea.
The Pixel phones have more exclusives than you might have realized.
A maglev bullet train that can reach speeds of 600 kilometers per hour (373 miles per hour) has made its debut in Qingdao, China.
Sandy Munroe goes out for a spin using Tesla's full Self-Driving Beta Version 9.
Here are the dos and don'ts for selling or trading in your used car.
From California to Washington, out-of-control wildfires are devouring landscapes and firefighting resources.
Here's an ad for children's books that "teach about freedom," and not overthrowing capitalism like that dirty commie Peppa the Pig.
The once-dynamic state is closing the door on economic opportunity.
Wildfire smoke from Canada and the Western United States stretched across the continent this week, covering skies in a thick haze and triggering health alerts from Toronto to Philadelphia. Air quality remained in the unhealthy range across much of the East Coast on Wednesday morning as the haze pushed southward.
It's not cheap to compete with the top ranked players in tennis. Here's how much less lower ranked players make compared with Rafael Nadal.
Van life took off during the pandemic, but some have found out that it's not what they expected.
We've seen spinners, cubes, magnets and more cycle in and out of popularity, and now popping fidgets are the big thing. They can help you concentrate as you pop them in and out, and they look pretty darn cute too.
Doug DeMuro shares 10 cool cars that're available within a reasonable $20,000 budget.
And pictures of time sheets I obtained confirm allegations that the company is pushing workers to the brink
Experts weigh in on the 'anthropomorphic' design of New Shepard, the Amazon CEO's Blue Origin rocket