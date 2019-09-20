Watch This Interior Designer Transform Her Countertops Into Fake Marble With This Surprisingly Impressive Hack
TikTok user @jenniferlauraliving finds a clever way to save thousands of dollars on marble countertops.
Bill Gates is one of the conspiracy cult's most-hated villains, and they have some theories about the split.
And Alex Trebek's response to all of this is hilarious.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
You're not really supposed to do this during a wedding but we hope this guy donates his winnings to the happy couple.
Epic Games sued Apple after the tech giant removed Fortnite from their app store. The key to their legal victory hinges on whether an iPhone can be considered a computing device or a complete product.
With theaters shut down, studios treated 2020 like a yearlong Dumpuary. But from "The Empty Man" to "She Dies Tomorrow," there were a handful of films that absolutely deserve your attention.
How well can you live on a salary of $47,000 in Kailua, Hawaii?
In Minneapolis, Minnesota sits a minivan so rare, I have no choice but to refer to it as The Holy Grail. Yes, it looks like a normal Ford Aerostar, but trust me: It is more akin to a chalice filled with the elixir of life. I recently had a chance to see the glorious machine up close, and now I am a changed man. Here's why.
While housing inventory remains historically low, it inched up in certain metro areas between February and March of this year.
You have little room for error on this mountainous turnaround but it's quite the ingenious design.
A d*ck move with all the right intentions.
Those ditching their electric cars site the inconvenience of charging them as a primary reason for switching back to gas-powered vehicles.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Cardi B's unique vocalizations match up really well when synced up with Star Wars footage.
It's common for very wealthy couples to come to an agreement out of court, usually in the interest of privacy. But those who work with really, really rich people know from past experience that their divorces stand apart from those of regular folks. (From 2019)
The White House and public health experts are studying the Americans who went from "no" to "yes."
Gregory Abel, the 59-year-old vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, will succeed Warren Buffett as the company's CEO, Buffett announced Monday.
Using a cryocooler, you can actually turn air into liquid and pour that liquid into a glass.
Look out for volunteer opportunities, show love on social media and show up to town halls to sing the praises of public green space.
The "Rick and Morty" reference landed the airmen in hot water.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Was there something fishy about W Motors — the company that built the Lykan Hypersport?
As landlords and tenants go broke across the US, the next crisis point of the pandemic approaches.
Made from unbelievably soft organic cotton terry, this is a polo we're okay with wearing every day of the week.
The folks at DribbleUp invented the Smart Medicine Ball, Smart Soccer Ball and Smart Basketball to help your whole family improve their fitness and fine-tune their skills at home.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Hilton said a viral photo of her wearing a T-shirt that says, "Stop Being Poor" is Photoshopped.
From family stories to band-of-misfits hangouts, classic rom-coms to workplace mockumentaries, cringe comedies to antihero showcases, and some shows that defy definition, these are the hundred series that have made us laugh, think, occasionally cry, and laugh all over again.
Criticizing the Founders is in vogue these days, but what they did was extraordinary.
"Women can do murder too."
Here's how to find out if your workplace's return-to-office plans are actually safe.
I'm genuinely worried she is going to get severely or fatally injured.
The best way out of a situation is to punch your way out of it, we guess?
As the US anticipates a vaccinated summer, historians say measuring the impact of the 1918 influenza pandemic on the Roaring '20s is tricky.
It's hard to overstate how large the rapture looms for many evangelicals in America,
An easy-to-understand explanation for landlubbers about how boats are slowed without brakes, and it's not what you think.
May the 4th is definitely with us — we're stocking up on Star Wars swag while it's on sale.
For busy people, finding time for uninterrupted work may feel utterly unrealistic. But there are methods we can use to optimise what limited 'deep work' time we have.
We have to tip our hat to Ryan Reynolds for killing two birds with one stone with this ad.
An investigation found miracle cures and medieval weaponry are selling on Etsy. The company is working hard to change that.
Incorrect information from government sources apparently led three separate news organizations to publish the same erroneous claim about Rudolph W. Giuliani last week that all three later corrected.
She thought it wasn't really Ben Affleck, so he sent her a video of himself on Instagram.
Audio from "Galaxy Quest" and the Village People's "In the Navy" were heard for over 20 minutes into a hearing of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development before a recess was called.
The ice is starting to crack on this subject.
To be totally fair, he didn't burp. What happened instead was far more painful.
Progressive communities have been home to some of the fiercest battles over COVID-19 policies, and some liberal policy makers have left scientific evidence behind.
Justin Zhu's $2 billion startup was doing great, but an unorthodox style and tension with investors cost him his job.
Somehow this team scored three runs after a foul ball, which is not supposed to happen if you have umpires who know what they're actually doing.