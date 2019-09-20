Watch This Incredibly Resourceful Guy Add A Mini Bar To His Home With This DIY Under Staircase Makeover
A man makes a satisfying addition to his house.
They're tired of the many ways they're harassed and undervalued on the streaming platform.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
If you find yourself having to deal with an ant infestation problem, this is an easy hack.
Satellite companies such as SpaceX and Amazon aim to provide global broadband, but their networks threaten dark skies and Indigenous traditions that depend on them.
The human nose can detect a dizzying array of smells, with a theoretical upper limit of one trillion smells — yet many of us are incapable of describing these smells in words more precise than smelly and fragrant.
Dr. Alan Mandell demonstrates a hack for clearing your sinuses with this one move.
You've probably watched Elissa Slater spray Sprite all over herself at least a billion times. Now she wants to know when she's getting paid.
The disdain this paper has for its readers makes me feel like a sucker for paying for it.
The dulcet new wave sounds of Hall & Oates make a great backing track for Trent Reznor's signature song.
In Kansas with Stephanie Grisham, who does not believe she will be redeemed.
Founded in reaction to the Red Pill, it's an example of everything that can go wrong when "keeping the enemy closer."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The woman who went viral earlier this week after a TikTok video showed her Audi rear-ending a guy's Lamborghini released earlier video which seems to show him side-swiping her car. The newly emerged footage doesn't absolve the woman of subsequently crashing into his car.
A look at an historic meeting in Germany.
Ben Makuch spoke with a Russian hacker who decided to make things awkward when he began hacking Vice in the middle of an interview.
Ndakasi the mountain gorilla became known the world over for her adorable selfie with a park ranger in Congo.
Do pillows really help during sex?
"Just because a product is created for a specific purpose doesn't mean it can't be co-opted for a ouroborosian cycle of raw capitalism that recycles real resources into planetary waste for the sake of ever more ethereal non-creations that only exist as mirages in our minds."
The International Space Station is now a film set, and it served as the stage for a little extra drama Tuesday morning.
You're not going to be the first mug down this year. We've got a plan for strengthening your delts and taking home top honors.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
If you flown in a modern airplane, you might be completely flummoxed to find an ashtray inside the lavatory. How can this be if smoking has long been banned on airplanes?
The woman, who had been living with depression since childhood, said the pacemaker-like device has allowed her to rebuild her life.
Ever wished that you could just wear your favorite quilt around all day? Wellen galaxy-brained that idea into existence, and we love it.
A toddler puts this cat on edge as he gets a little too close.
When Apple talks about sustainability, it's hard not to think that Apple is talking about the sustainability of its profits rather than the environment.
Need to zone out a bit to think through your problems? This spinning desk toy from Mezmoglobe is a must-have.
People who cross the lawn find themselves in for a watery surprise.
Otis provides a powerful lesson in perseverance.
No need to wait for a holiday to treat your better half to one of the best hoodies they'll ever own.
You shouldn't run a red light, and you most certainly shouldn't do it when there is a police car right behind you.
Men who can drive stick think they're the top dogs of the road, but really, they're just the top dogs of grinding our gears.
It's clever and a great way to maximize the space you can use for storage.
How the downfall of the girlboss set the stage for women who love doing stupid but highly intelligent bullshit.
Off the United States west coast, so-called outer coast killer whales hunt from deep-water canyons.
Researchers at University of Central Florida back in 2017 found that cognitively demanding tasks, like a math instructional video, induces children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder to fidget, while watching a movie, like the pod-racing scene in "Star Wars Episode I – The Phantom Menace," a less strenuous brain activity, doesn't prompt excessive movement.
Group says evidence points to new suspect in decades long hunt for serial killer.
Despite its growing prominence, right-wing comedy remains largely invisible in both mainstream and scholarly discussions of media and humor.
KSLA anchor Kori Johnson wasn't expecting this answer during a live interview.
We use lawn gear Greenworks every single week, and it's been nothing if not reliable. Add in the hefty discount, and every lawn would benefit from these tools.
The developer behind the NFT project, "Evil Ape," suddenly disappeared along with its Twitter account, website and $2.7 million.
Steve Carell plays a murderer a little too convincingly in this 1994 pilot for the short-lived series "The Second City's 149 1/2 Edition."
But one simple thing everyone can have for free.
Matt Amodio is a man smarter than you who has been politely whooping the asses of his "Jeopardy!" competitors since early August, with the computer-science Ph.D. student now amassing the second-longest winning streak in the show's history.
A lesson all bad art friends should learn.
Cheating is nothing new to the MLB. Since its inception in the 19th century, baseball players have been looking for ways to gain an advantage on the field, legal or not.
Sotheby's "Boundless Space: The Possibilities of Burning Man" auction is underway and I've wasted no time having a little fun with it from 3,000 miles away — with the help of some friends.