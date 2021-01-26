Watch This Broken Air Conditioner Play A Drum Solo Like It's Gene Krupa
If your drummer calls out sick, just get this air conditioner to fill in.
Having had no prior experience feeding the fox, the woman was pleasantly surprised when the fox came closer to her when she called it.
Ziyah Holman blew away the competition with this extraordinary comeback.
Never before has the Windows "Error' message sounded so pleasant to our ears.
Do not forsake me, cruel human.
More people are leaving than are moving to the Golden State. Here's why.
My friendship is strong. My hunger is stronger.
How a bunch of Redditors made GameStop's stock soar, much to the chagrin of the hedge funds attempting to short it.
With vaccination racing the spread of COVID-19 variants, America could be at a tipping point.
We all want to make an impact in our workplace, but that requires a certain amount of discipline.
Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, frequently posted far-right extremist and debunked conspiracy theories on her page, including the baseless QAnon conspiracy which casts former President Donald Trump in an imagined battle against a sinister cabal of Democrats and celebrities who abuse children.
HBO is reportedly developing a "Dunk and Egg" series, which is both a welcome development and a reminder that HBO has yet to capitalize on one of its greatest successes.
We create the magic in our own lives, and sometimes it's something as simple as sticking funny eyes on a cat's bed.
My gut answer is California, our most populous state. This because California is the best state in the country by far, and anyone who's been to California knows this.
Almost 800 billionaires live in the United States, and they reside in states from coast to coast.
Many strong hands make less work.
The "Umbrella Academy" star married Portner, a dancer, in 2018.
Tommy Frederick Allan said he took the documents because he is a taxpayer, according to an arrest warrant.
These designers must "bridge the gap between evidence and the art of possible," but it's not just about apps.
There is a certain degree of desperation that's not seen in other fast food brands.
As modern couples choose to cohabit without tying the knot, splitting up after buying a house together has been dubbed the "millennial divorce."
It may be a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll, but Japanese Buddhist monk Kossan1108 makes it look easy.
Just because something worked once, you can't be 100% certain that it's going to work as well if you try it again.
Recent grads are being lured into "indentured servitude" by a coding bootcamp. Revature promises jobs — and charges students $36,500 to quit.
Johnny Harris makes the convoluted origin story of the Iraq War easy to understand.
New estimates suggest the vaccine rollout is no match for the severity of the US outbreak, and stricter social distancing measures are needed to reduce infections.
For the past three weeks, a group of Trump supporters and QAnon believers met online, swapped theories and eagerly awaited the conspiracy's violent climax. I was listening in. This is what they sounded like.
The drug giant's decision to drop its COVID-19 vaccine efforts takes a big player out of the fight. What else does it mean?
This DJ was having such a blast during his live set that he didn't realize a bear had joined his dance party.
"I haven't met anyone who uses it," the pilot says about one pointless feature.
The slowest tortoise in the Galapagos Islands entertains guests at this restaurant.
When companies move all employee communications online, they face the same problems as the rest of the internet. But they don't have to let bad behavior seep in.
For months, the political pace has been nonstop, but finally there's been a change and things have calmed. Now, all there is left to do is wait and fight impatience.
It's hard to hear what the lyrics actually are for Oceano's "District of Misery," but don't worry, TikToker @alexbobin has got it covered.
In an excerpt from his new book, "Let the Lord Sort Them," Marshall Project staff writer Maurice Chammah explains where a 1970s legal team fighting the death penalty went wrong.
Song Yoo-Jung first came to prominence as a cosmetics model for Estee Lauder. She made her K-drama debut in MBC's "Golden Rainbow" in 2013. She starred in dramas "Make Your Wish," "School 2017" and also appeared in the music video for "Goodbye Road" by iKON.
The show built up rumors about contestant Brittany Galvin prior to last night's episode, but the result was a tone-deaf, whorephobic failure.
This Netflix romantic drama, made entirely during the pandemic, can be terribly self-indulgent. But it's smart about how insecure and needy egotistical men can be — and how their significant others can cut them down to size.
The notorious reputation of the Cecil Hotel, the deadliest hotel in Los Angeles, only got worse after the mysterious disappearance of Elisa Lam. "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" will be available on Netflix on February 10.
Married couple Rod and Ekaterina Baker are accused of flouting COVID-19 rules and lying about being local motel workers in order to obtain doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in Beaver Creek, Yukon, last week. Rod Baker has resigned from his job as CEO of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation.
Kellyanne Conway, ex-counselor to disgraced former President Trump, allegedly posted a topless picture of her daughter Claudia, 16, on Twitter on Monday.
A Wall Street Journal investigation reveals how the Proud Boys were a featured player in the events of the storming of the Capitol.
Amazon has USB-C cables, power banks, wall chargers and wireless chargers on sale today. We're redoing our home office, so we're stocking up.
Following the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, Hawley wrote a column for his hometown paper, The Lexington News, in which he warned against calling antigovernment militia members domestic terrorists.
Chuck Lamb is your guy if you're looking for a dead body in your movie or TV show.
A new study investigates whether common ownership of cereal makers by institutional investors is leading them to become a kind of stealth monopoly.
Two years ago, while on a hospital gurney, my mother told me that she had to be cynical to be Black and survive in this country.
While the fire escape may not be broken, as the woman initially thought — to use a fire escape, you have to put your weight on it to let the ladder come down — maybe it's still best not to make an exit this way.
"I think we're a little microcosm of what's happening at the national level," said Marsha Maguire, a resident of Sequim, Washington.
Target is the latest major retailer to stop selling Chaokoh coconut milk following accusations that its manufacturer uses monkey labor.
You know you're too drunk if you start to have odd interactions with strangers on the street.
There's a lot of information out there. Here's how to find the right face covering for you.
The case of the late Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, could affect whether Ghislaine Maxwell continues to be prosecuted.