Watch The Owl That Got Stuck In The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Get Released Back Into The Wild
The Ravensbeard Wildlife Center helps return Rocky to her natural habitat.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The Ravensbeard Wildlife Center helps return Rocky to her natural habitat.
Donald Trump took no questions after making a quick announcement about the stock market, audibly stunning reporters.
Once you get the Kidz Bop version of "Uptown Funk" pumping on your stereo, it's hard not to make a scene.
Lexi, the jumping dog, is truly a wonder to behold.
Dave Chappelle made it clear why he didn't approve of ViacomCBS licensing his Comedy Central series, "Chappelle's Show."
World Rally Championship driver Louise Cook made driving the Subaru WRC 2001 on the Bidno Moorland Reverse stage in Wales look almost too easy.
Stephen Colbert reminds Barack Obama of the time he met Donald Trump in the oval office. Obama said he had some concerns that turned out to be well founded.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How some disturbing real-life news reports about child welfare forced Big Bird to reveal his "imaginary" friend to the residents of Sesame Street — and the world.
We're seeing countless deals go live on some of our favorite products, so there's no need to wait to get your holiday shopping started.
Life in the pond is more chaotic than we'd imagined.
This corgi really loves whipped cream, slowly slithering towards the beloved treat.
It's for charity, you perverts.
The tiny island nation brought huge scientific heft to its attempts to contain and study the coronavirus. Here's what it learnt.
The interface of the internet is currently an annoying mess. According to YouTuber, there's two reasons for that: One, advertisers. Two, people.
Powell said she would "release the Kraken," but what we got was mostly debunked claims with a bunch of spelling mistakes.
Aliens, coronavirus porn, 5G conspiracies, "Imagine," and other stuff you immediately wiped from your brain.
It started as the American dream of "freedom on wheels," separating residential and commercial buildings. However, the plan hasn't made American cities better and instead cut them off and stunted growth.
Truly, laughter is the second-best medicine (after the COVID-19 vaccine).
Save big on a variety of top-notch storage solutions from WD and SanDisk.
Steve Carell is a work-from-home Santa in this ad for Xfinity.
Despite losing by a wide margin in the national popular vote, the president gobbled up support in the nation's top turkey-producing areas.
Al Roker was out on the street for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and ran into his old nemesis Butter Man.
A dubious education journal invited me to submit a manuscript that would undergo "rigorous" review. It was far too easy.
Blessed with sublime talent developed in the slums of Buenos Aires, cabecito negra went on to become everything that defined Argentina's football principles
Dustin Boshers, a casino operations director, reviews the accuracy of famous gambling scenes in movies like "Casino Royale" and "Ocean's 13."
The big idea here isn't necessarily the development of a thinking robot, but more so a demonstration of the core concepts of consciousness in hopes we'll gain a better understanding of our own.
The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to bar New York state from reimposing limits on religious gatherings.
From insects to toothed whales, here's how extinct members of the species compare to living ones.
After the success of delivery platform Rappi, e-commerce is thriving.
Here's a visualization of the history of the world's tallest building — and pretty soon the Burj Khalifa will also be dwarfed.
The company is taking down Facebook groups trafficking in looted artifacts. Experts want it to preserve the evidence.
"Gaucho" is an album about people who are all past their prime. We all feel that way right about now.
The first recorded song of Björk from 1976 doing a cover of "I Love to Love."
25 years ago this month, "Superpredator" was coined in The Weekly Standard. Media spread the term like wildfire, creating repercussions on policy and culture we are still reckoning with today.
With a hyped new album and Givenchy campaign on the way, the rapper reflects on the Atlanta scene that birthed his unusual style.
How completing video games as fast as possible became a serious competition.
Lithium is crucial for the transition to renewables, but mining it has been environmentally costly. Now a more sustainable source of lithium has been found deep beneath our feet.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
You got to beat people to the punch.
Two weeks before Thanksgiving, coronavirus cases in the United States hit a new daily high Thursday, as more than 163,000 Americans tested positive. So what is the risk level where you live?
Overriding judicial decisions, an important tool in Congress's legislative toolbox, has fallen by the wayside over the last 20 years.
The squirrel was apparently fine the next day, but it's good to be careful not to leave fermented food outside.
I want a world in which making is accessible to every single human being. Everyone. Everywhere. I want a world where anybody can dream up an idea and build an app, a product or a platform without having the privilege of access to high-end technology or a premium education.
Many Americans' feeds are nightmares. I know because I spent weeks living inside two of them.
They might not be able to talk just yet, but they can be masters at floating in water.
Eight presidents have died in office. Through illness or violence, there have been many more very near misses.
Don't ignore that Excel spreadsheet or PowerPoint presentation! The company's 365 software now rates worker performance.
There are many advantages to keeping your superheroes grounded in their fights, rather than airborne.
While many are not spending Thanksgiving with family and friends, connecting virtually is keeping people close and thankful for each other.
If you're younger than 65, and relatively healthy, don't bank on April. It could take until mid-2021 to get you your coronavirus shots.
The difference is completely astounding.
Flynn admitted to lying to investigators about his contacts with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office. The president announced the pardon over Twitter.
In the summer of 2019, months before the word "coronavirus" meant anything to most people, a mysterious respiratory illness began popping up around the US.
The Ravensbeard Wildlife Center helps return Rocky to her natural habitat.