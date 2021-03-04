Watch SpaceX's Starship Rocket — Which Stuck A Perfect Landing Wednesday — Randomly Blow Up Minutes Later
Reports say methane leaks may have caused the explosion, although SpaceX has yet to release its findings.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Reports say methane leaks may have caused the explosion, although SpaceX has yet to release its findings.
This reimagined intro from Lenivko Kvadratjić is impressively dark and disturbed.
Liquid nitrogen makes breaking things easy because the water content they hold becomes ice and easily shatters. However that isn't true for a lot of things, like a sheet of steel which The Action Lab learns the hard way.
Banksy revealed he was the culprit behind a mural on a prison wall with help from "The Joy Of Painting" host Bob Ross.
Jimmy Kimmel's interview with Sacha Baron Cohen took an unexpected direction when the actor's "side business" of selling vaccines to celebrities went south.
There's this unbelievable tenderness the cat has towards its owner.
Toby the Rottweiler was hungry, and helped himself to a whole bird.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Even if you don't care about the royals (which, fair enough), this is a remarkable illustration of how the UK's tabloids operate.
It's moving time again, unfortunately. You'd like to stay in Brooklyn, but mostly the room just needs to be affordable. A curious listing beckons from the Craigslist apartments-for-rent page: $600 per month in Brooklyn Heights? It turns out to be in the prettiest part of the neighborhood, near the intersection of Cranberry and Henry Streets.
Laoshu505000, who recently passed away, pioneered the Foreign Language Roadrunning method which became an integral part of becoming a polyglot.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) drew flak for the way she voted no against raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15.
Eating three meals a day isn't the natural order of things-it's an invention of the formalized labor market and industrialized food processing. If you've started eating differently after a year stuck at home, you shouldn't feel weird about it.
The plants themselves are wonderful, but what they're growing in can look cool too.
Josh Pieters and Archie Manners set up a fake production company and got royal family experts to weigh in on Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (which hasn't aired yet.)
An ambitious pilot program could finally pave the way to in-person learning — at least for those who can afford it.
This week's characters also include a sports reporter who fiercely defended the merits of unpaid internships, a governor whose tweet single-handedly got "I HATE IT HERE" to trend and more.
James Crombie and Colin Hogg capture a unique display made by starlings in Ireland.
NFTs have taken the crypto market by storm and are reinventing collectibles, artwork and gaming. But what are these new tokens?
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+, as well as in theaters — from "Ray and the Last Dragon" to "Coming 2 America" to the "WandaVision" finale.
We could watch this all day rather than a real political debate.
In America's largest, richest cities, home prices and rents are going in opposite directions.
It took $1 million to film and the short head-scratchingly included cameos from tightrope walker Philippe Petit and characters like King Kong, Al Capone and silent movie star Anna May Wong.
Here's what the bill tries to do — and what's actually in it.
Intimacy between two people is like ping-pong, but with three people, it's like volleying a ball with no net, and no blueprint. That openness has changed my life.
Australian comedy duo Hamish and Andy see how far they can go on a dry tank of gas and have the absolute time of their lives.
There's something indescribably reassuring knowing that our prized furry pals are drinking fresh clean water.
The Trigger Point Rocker not only helps with posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
It may not be still happening during COVID-19 times, but here's a trick you can still keep in mind.
3D Printers can be overwhelmingly expensive, but you can get started with this clever, simple model for a reasonable asking price.
Flint and Tinder's waxed trucker jacket is an all-time best seller over at Huckberry, so this 20% discount is big news.
Some people might prefer Johnson & Johnson's shot because it was tested on variants, has milder side effects, and is easier to get.
With four-way stretch and water resistance, these versatile joggers are just as well suited for early morning runs as for lounging around on Sunday afternoons. Heck, you might even mistake them for your chinos.
They think they're being clever, but we see right through it
President Biden may have to wait months longer to ride on a new Marine One helicopter because the aircraft designed by Lockheed Martin continues to pose a risk of scorching the South Lawn of the White House.
A GOP operative saw an opportunity for a new kind of candidate in a tiny town in Washington State.
A woman upset with contemporary music looks back on some of the questionable lyrics of hits from the 1990s.
Vaccine scolding is the perfect end to a year of policing from people who would rather judge people on an individual level than interrogate the systems and institutions that make the rules.
Investors appear to be reconsidering the electric carmaker's high share price as other automakers gain market share.
Here's a hilarious compilation of Julia Morris, co-host of Australia's "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" pioneering the art of the whimsical television introduction.
Millions of hearts fail each year. Why can't we replace them?
Your smart TV is spying on you. Here's how to stop it.
Jimmy Kimmel's interview with Sacha Baron Cohen took an unexpected direction when the actor's "side business" of selling vaccines to celebrities went south.
The popular daytime TV show seems to exploit the vulnerable people coming on the program for help.
Japan gets all of the best Kit Kat flavors. Want to expand beyond the basic chocolate here in America? You'll want to try these delicious imports.
The electrical grids that connect parts of America are some of the "biggest machines ever built." But because Texas opted out of the big grids, they decided to go in alone and don't have to follow the same regulations as the others. And without the help of others, Texas went dark during the storm.
The earthquake swarm is the culmination of more than a year of intense seismic activity. It could also herald decades of intermittent volcanic eruptions.
Vaccines are rolling out with increasing speed, but we'll also need effective treatments, because new coronavirus cases will be a worldwide reality for years to come. Enter Jacob Glanville, a maverick San Francisco immunologist who believes he's found an unparalleled path to healing.
From Yukon Gold to Baby Creamers, here's a useful explainer for cooking with every type of potato.
Sadly for me — and for all of us — it's not likely to ever come to the US.
The visitors to Lisa's backyard don't know they are being photographed and so they let their personalities shine for the camera.
Directors Luka Hrgović & Dino Julius put together a Hollywood quality short film on a shoestring budget. (Via BoingBoing)
Last week, I ate the world's cheapest Michelin-starred meal: a chicken-and-rice dish in Singapore.
An illusion called "superior mirage" caused the vessel to look like it was hovering above the sea.
A cop from Neodesha, Kansas performs a bit while braving the snow.