Watch Boston Dynamics' Robot Dogs Dance In Sync To BTS, And It's A Bop
Boston Dynamics' Spot robots strut their stuff in this tribute to the South Korean pop group.
Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has died at the age of 88, according to a statement from his family.
Dave Grohl makes a surprising admission about where he took the famous Nirvana drum beats from.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Republicans have been beating the drum about the scourge of critical race theory for several weeks now. Here's some of the most ridiculous explanations about it, and Dick Morris's take is a doozy.
The "Smallville" star has had a stunning fall from grace thanks to her entanglement with Keith Raniere and the NXIVM sex cult.
Heat waves and the "heat domes" that can cause them aren't rare, but the recent weather that's been smothering the Pacific Northwest has little precedent in at least four decades of record-keeping.
Here's what happens to a car tire when made to go as fast as physically possible.
A panel of drivers, enthusiasts and collectors chart the country's most iconic routes, from the PCH to the Tail of the Dragon.
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction will be overturned and the 83-year-old comedian will be released from prison after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court issued an opinion to vacate his conviction Wednesday.
Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd grill Stephen Colbert on the hardest "Lord of the Rings" questions possible.
From 1924 to 1936, the International Olympic Committee handed out medals for a sport so dangerous that the vast majority of recipients weren't alive to collect them.
Indigenous chiefs and human rights organizations think so. But others call the idea a legal "hail mary."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Math Olympiad problems may not be that much of a challenge for the people who are competing, but this one is a real head-scratcher for us.
National outlets amplify clips of angry parents, creating a cycle of outrage
Jan Diehm analyzes the prevalence of same-gender song lyrics. Since '08, only 8 of 1,170 Billboard Year-end Hits had lyrics where a man singing about a relationship with another man or a woman is singing about a relationship with another woman.
The E-Legend EL-1 may have a silly name, but you kind of forget about that when you look at it.
Olivia Rodrigo live streamed her concert film on YouTube and it will make millennials nostalgic for their youth.
A bizarre 24 hours on the trail with the former president gave hints at the earthquake ahead.
The World Health Organization issued an official recommendation on Friday, as a result of rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant. Here's what's happening now.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The Goldin Finance 117 tower in Tianjin, China sits abandoned, despite topping out in 2015, and remains the world's tallest ghost skyscraper. What happened?
We're nosediving into all things flight-related and debunking several widespread myths about the (very safe) mode of travel.
Don't get caught bringing the same ol' gifts as everybody else. Give 'em a gift they'll actually remember.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
The 2010s were packed with video game classics, and we're hopeful that we'll see some proper bangers this decade too. The sooner, the better. We've picked out ten games we're most excited for in the second half of 2021, and our fingers are crossed that they'll knock our socks off.
Quentin Tarantino has an encyclopedic knowledge of B-movies, but can he guess them from the VHS synopsis alone?
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.
Two non-profit organizations are betting that with the help of research institutions, private vessels and new technologies, they can do just that.
"Jesus, did I miss a paragraph?"
Photos show China's most surreal tourist spot — a fake Instagram-worthy town full of pretend farmers and phony fishermen.
Fire escapes to the rescue! (From 2016)
A gentleman who goes by the name Mr. Tiger demonstrates how to dig a big house in the middle of a mountain.
Isabel Fall's sci-fi story "I Sexually Identify as an Attack Helicopter" drew the ire of the internet. This is what happened next.
North Koreans say they were "heartbroken" when they saw Kim Jong-un looking "emaciated." The regime has turned the weight loss into a propaganda victory.
Here are some of the ways car makers incentivizes customers to buy new cars.
Why do 1,200 balls end up at New York City's main recycling plant each year?
I fell in love with cycling while watching the Tour each year with my father. When he was dying last summer, it became so much more than just the world's biggest bike race.
John "D.J." Des Jardin gives a tour of each superpower seen in the movie "Justice League."
Too much has been lost already. The glue that holds humanity's knowledge together is coming undone.
He seemed on a path to be New York's next mayor, but a parade of self-inflicted wounds, and a refocusing of the city's priorities, doomed his chances.
A hilariously wholesome narration of Mabel attempting to hunt Olive.
"When people think you're crazy, nothing you say is believable. Everything can be undermined."
Need to keep a phone charged when you're away from an outlet? This solar charger is an affordable option.
It might be out in the wild for the day, but it'll always come home.
As Netflix's new "Fear Street" trilogy of films reinvent murder-filled 'slasher' movies for a new generation, Anna Bogutskaya reflects on the horror genre's lasting appeal.
Three decades ago, James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Linda Hamilton joined forces again to make the biggest, baddest, most eye-popping sequel ever. Here's the story of how the machines took over Hollywood.