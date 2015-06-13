Watch 1,000 Musicians Play Foo Fighters' 'Learn To Fly' With Special Guest Dave Grohl
The Rockin' 1000, a collection of a thousand musicians, asked Dave Grohl to come play his song with them in Cesena, Italy. The results were astounding.
The Rockin' 1000, a collection of a thousand musicians, asked Dave Grohl to come play his song with them in Cesena, Italy. The results were astounding.
Dave Grohl gets challenged by this BBC interviewer to perform a drum solo on his teeth, and he is gobsmackedly impressed.
"There would be these moments of connecting emotionally," he says.
Not only did T-Swift do Dave Grohl a solid after Paul McCartney invited him up to play something at a party — she literally saved him from an embarrassing evening.
"It's the most important thing I've done, because it's not for me."
"The Storyteller" has over 3,000 reviews on Amazon, and it has a shocking 4.8/5-star average. Grohl truly is the GOAT.
Grohl's father apparently didn't think his musical career would last a year.
Playing in Gothenburg, Sweden, Dave Grohl fell off the stage whilst in the middle of playing "Monkey Wrench." He went to the hospital, was put in a cast, then returned to the stage.
Tracing a star from Nirvana to the Foo Fighters.
The Foo Fighters lead singer had an epiphany when he teamed up with the English pop star on stage in 2017, and pure magic ensued.
Dave Grohl lets Rick Astley get a break by introducing a "Dave G'Roll."
Back when a teenage Dave Grohl was in a band called "Mission Impossible," he reached out to Fugazi's record label and wanted them to release his music. Decades later Ian MacKaye hit up Grohl with a fun surprise.
In our extended-length interview with Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters frontman talks about starting over after Nirvana band member Kurt Cobain's heartbreaking suicide in 1994, healing with the help of music.
The little girl that won our hearts for her drum playing ability on Foo Fighters' signature song, performs in front of her largest crowd ever.
Dave Grohl guest hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last night, revealing that his daughters had asked him for him to perform with Kristen Bell.
Grohl was being his usual self, making jokes and impersonating Paul McCartney's drumming skills on a Nordic talk show when host Fredrik Skavlan surprised him and invited a special guest on stage.
Born out of tragedy, they've lasted more than a quarter-century and have no plans to slow down. Dave Grohl and his band of lifers on not being cool (and not caring), dreaming of Kurt Cobain, and why rock doesn't have to "come from a place of darkness."
Ahead of the 10th Foo Fighters album, their frontman recalls the music and scenes that made him — from punk gigs in Chicago to sleeping on floors in Italian squats.
After bonding with Kelly Clarkson on their shared love of trucks, Clarkson couldn't help but ask if Grohl was ready for his teenage daughter to start dating. Grohl said had a devious plan in place incase if a day were to come when his daughter's start dating a musician.
Dave Grohl still has to pinch himself and remind him that Paul McCartney is his friend, but what's even more surprising is the reaction one of his daughter's had when McCartney dropped by the Grohl house to say hello and noodled on the piano before leaving.
Dave Grohl gives a delightful retrospective on his career with Desus and Mero that feels like a conversation between friends.
Dave Grohl makes a surprising admission about where he took the famous Nirvana drum beats from.
Dave Grohl burst Kelly Clarkson's bubble when he told her about the inspiration behind the Foo's "Learn To Fly" and she was left aghast.
