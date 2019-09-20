The List To End All Lists: Video Game Dunkey's Best Of 2021 Features Fewer Jokes But More Super Mario
A usual cavalcade of gags, this year's top games list from Dunkey is more serious, and has a lot of good recommendations.
A usual cavalcade of gags, this year's top games list from Dunkey is more serious, and has a lot of good recommendations.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A usual cavalcade of gags, this year's top games list from Dunkey is more serious, and has a lot of good recommendations.
As "The Mothman Prophecies" turns 20, we look back at the legends that inspired the movie and explore its everlasting creepiness.
Penelope Cruz calls out James McAvoy on "The Graham Norton Show" for a few things, like his impression of her.
"I asked three New York City cab drivers to size-up Travis Bickle's taxi-driving skills in the hopes of finding out whether the crazed psychopath might also have been a decent cabbie"
Group texts became a social lifeline early in the pandemic. But all conversations must eventually come to an end.
Ronny Chieng explains why the rest of the world thinks Americans are super weird.
Tales of triumph and tragedy, addiction and recovery, all with killer soundtracks.
Some people online just suggested the car may have been an Australian market model, and that's pretty funny.
The finals of the Australian Open resulted in an upset, and a new record, after Spaniard Rafael Nadal won his 21st major.
Art Spiegelman, son of Holocaust survivors, depicts the devastating conditions of genocide during the second world war. "Maus" was the first graphic novel to win a Pulitzer Prize, and it's easy to see why.
As a kid, Concetta Antico was always 'a bit out of the box', but it took decades for her to discover just how differently she was seeing the world.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
An enchanted mirror at the Beast's castle allows Belle to see her father whenever she wants. That's a bad idea.
The Crisis Text Line's AI-driven chat service has gathered troves of data from its conversations with people suffering life's toughest situations.
Willem Dafoe reviews the strangest canine participants in the Badminster Dog Show.
People abandoned thriving cities in Mesopotamia, the Indus Valley and farther afield at about the same time as a decades-long drought gripped parts of the planet.
Here are the best movies to come out of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.
Peyton Manning stops by Weekend Update to discuss the NFL playoffs Tom Brady retirement rumors.
The Great Unconformity has baffled geologists for a century. New research points to glaciers being the culprit.
Phoenix's new 'heat tsar' is betting on less asphalt, more green canopy and reflective surfaces to cool the sprawling heat island.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
How the state best known for cheese and football lost its way.
Sure, you could just have a plain bulb lighting up the bathroom and hallway, but what fun is that? We want glowing shrooms!
Huckberry doesn't fool around. Their Flint and Tinder line offers a selection of sweatshirts that are made to last a full decade. And even if they tear, they'll fix it for free.
How advancements in battery technology could change attitudes about electric cars.
The Court's new death penalty order is almost too cruel to be believed.
Oh, everybody always thinks tigers are about murder and fighting. We know that tigers are mostly about chilling.
Texas A&M University physics professor Tatiana Erukhimova demonstrates the laws of inertia with a knife, potato and a mallet.
And it needs to end soon.
Made with 80% recycled materials, LifeLabs gloves keep your hands warm with less fabric. Their warmth-to-weight ratio is 3.2 times better than comparable gloves thanks to their proprietary WarmLife tech.
One of the most memorable and controversial calls in NFL Playoff history, the "Tuck Rule" game sent the Patriots on a historic Super Bowl run and left the Raiders stunned in snowy Foxborough.
While the crossword remains a word game mainstay, what's appropriate has changed with the times.
Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield all talk about "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for the first time.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles, sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter.
Some of the qualities that make meat "meaty" are hard to reproduce with plant-based alternatives. Should we be focusing on replicating them — or trying to make new, tasty alternatives?
A choir and an orchestra performs a rendition of "Jackin' It in San Diego" from the episode "Butterballs."
CBS just would not get on board with the rest of America's broadcast networks.
In an era when micro-targeting and algorithms dominate personal tastes, the upstart newsletter's real-time catalog of New York cool-kid sensibility is a terrifically unserious delight.
4-time Emmy Award winner and Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci reveals to Rich Eisen that he's the one who gave Ving Rhames his iconic nickname back in their college days.
Kid Rock has says he won't perform anywhere on his 2022 "Bad Reputation Tour" if there are COVID-19 protocols in place. Rock made the announcement in a video on his Facebook page ahead of tickets to his tour going on sale at 10 a.m. today.
Nowadays, there are registries for everything — including divorce. Two new companies are looking to streamline the process of restocking a home after it's split apart.
On the eve of the Royal Rumble, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar bodyslammed "Jackass" star Wee Man through a table at dinner.
But just like the 1998 Tiger Electronics toy that inspired it, the subculture has managed to outlast its novelty and remain active nearly half a decade later — it's no passing meme.
Leaked messages reveal the company has reviewed every Rogan episode and none 'meet the threshold for removal'
You'll be on the edge of your seat for this mesmerizing round of "Carrot in a Box."
For those times when you want to meet a spiritual jester in an alternate dimension, but you've only got an hour to work with.
How Microsoft's 20-year-old antitrust battle prepared it for today's techlash.