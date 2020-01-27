Optical Illusion Makes This Stream Look Like It's Running Uphill
It's known as a gravity hill, a place where the layout of the terrain makes an uphill slope look like a downhill slope.
Driver is back — this time as "Randy the intern" — and he's having a tough time keeping his emotions in check.
Next time you slide on an icy road, just remember that pro drivers do it too.
Jon Lovitz returns as attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was preparing to argue the president's case in the Senate impeachment trial.
To see the world in a drop of water and heaven in a wild flower.
Whatever this excavator driver was intending to achieve here, we're sure this is not it.
The Grammy Awards were hosted at Los Angeles' Staples Center — where Kobe played hundreds of games for the Lakers.
Is it possible to out-eat the price you pay for a buffet? How do these places make money? We looked at the dollars and cents behind the meat and potatoes.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The music industry and basketball enthusiasts held very different vigils at the Staples Center, the site of Bryant's greatest successes.
The Tesla Cybertruck isn't slated to be released to the public until 2021, but that isn't stopping Elon Musk from taking his big, angular baby out on the streets.
Reading classic literature is like going for a 6 AM jog: it has its loyal fans, but few enjoy it.
The new coronavirus is spreading faster than SARS — and it may be because it can be passed on before a person shows any sign of symptoms.
A textbook definition of an accident waiting to happen.
This gigantic mine, 1,160 feet beneath the surface, spreads out under Detroit over more than 1,400 acres with 50 miles of roads.
The real legacy of "Game of Thrones"? Guys discovering that apparently no one ever got around to abolishing duels.
Thankfully for the pedestrian, who was trapped underneath the car because of a traffic accident, all the onlookers here were able to lift the SUV off her.
An Avast antivirus subsidiary sells "Every search. Every click. Every buy. On every site." Its clients have included Home Depot, Google, Microsoft, Pepsi, and McKinsey.
Xiaoma astounds people at this restaurant in Chinatown by speaking both perfect Mandarin and Cantonese.
Authorities in Wuhan, China are building a hospital in the region to isolate and treat patients of the coronavirus — and they plan to finish in just six days.
Apple has patented an ambitious design for a new iMac which builds both the keyboard and screen into a single curving sheet of glass..
When Rebecca Mehra tried to unplug a broken oven, she almost ended her track season — or worse.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
To celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant means celebrating both a beloved, unique athlete and a fallible human being — the entire story.
It's intriguing how fast a fish will start to decompose but it may be a shock to the senses.
Everybody knows it's important to adapt. But what happens when adapting to an environment means losing traits that you value?
Billie Eilish swept the top categories at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards as she and brother/recording partner Finneas O'Connell took home six out of the seven awards they were nominated for.
Relive The Mamba's most clutch moments from his illustrious career.
For three days, Iranian military officials knew they had shot down a Ukrainian jetliner while the government issued false statements, denying any responsibility.
Lowbrow, with high production values, Gwyneth Paltrow's new Netflix series is a soulful kind of sponcon.
Senators will have a chance to ask questions and vote on calling more witnesses.
Inside the Silicon Valley Health and Performance Summit, featuring cryo-compression pants and a Lance Armstrong cameo.
If you balance the amount of pressure around a small object, it will seem to float in midair, in a phenomenon known as acoustic levitation.
At least the harnesses were working, otherwise this would have gone even worse.
To overcome your fear of writing or writer's block, remember that writing is only one step in a larger process.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is the best dodgeball player we've ever seen.
Fluorinated glide wax is being banned from elite competitions, and big brands like Swix say they're searching for environmentally friendly alternatives. But the seductively speedy—and noxious—compounds are unlikely to loosen their grip on the sport anytime soon.
A semi truck had slid off the slushy road earlier because of inclement weather when moments later it was hit by this Ford truck. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.
The Bauhaus archive launched by Harvard Art Museums is a treasure trove of type and print.
Guy Ritchie makes an attempted return to form with gangster comedy "The Gentlemen," a twist-filled but tonally ugly British crime caper.
A puppy gets agitated by a stationary plastic water bottle.
It's important to reframe trauma as unreleased energy so you can acknowledge when you're triggered and learn to cope.
Matthew McConaughey And Hugh Grant have a blast reading past reviews from their filmographies.
Prohibitionists around the world have long used rhetoric to associate the plant with violence and depravity.
We are entering a Golden Age of product design, in which even niche enterprise products are finally becoming sensible, easy to use and even beautiful.
Gravity? Never heard of her.
This election cycle, while still covering the campaigns and the candidates from the inside, I also want to offer something from the outside: a letter to Washington from the rest of America.
A psychologist testified that even after prisoner Abu Zubaydah started cooperating, the waterboarding continued.
YouTubers build an air umbrella. How much air is needed to actually deflect rain?