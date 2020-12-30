Truck-Driving Lady Demonstrates How To Quick-Shift Like A Boss
This lady's quick-shifting skills are next level good.
Two dentists hear the biggest misconceptions about your teeth and explain the reality.
The "Star Wars" director just pops right into this guy's random video.
Patton Oswalt makes a cameo appearance in this Honest Trailer for 2020.
With no body camera footage available, The New York Times built a 3D model of the scene to try to piece together what happened in the final minutes of Breonna Taylor's life.
So many potential dates, so many disappointments.
Someone was trying to do the perfect rock skip when a hawk interrupted.
It has been wonderful and weird.
Accused of a "decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person," the entrepreneur (and spouse of Alec Baldwin) talks about being the main character in this last week of 2020.
This student made a horrifying realization about their class project.
A company that offers app-based coaching laid off its mental-health coaches, then offered them their jobs back without health insurance.
If you just toss your holiday decorations in a box, you'll have to detangle them next Christmas. Instead, pack them neatly and simplify setup for years to come.
No sharing and no caring when it comes to bed space.
A new a "membership-based dating app for Jews with ridiculously high standards" is making waves in the dating app world.
Endless growth is destroying the planet. We know how to stop it.
Given that it includes two medium pizzas, six Cinnabon mini rolls and a hunk of breadsticks, we also achieved a considerable amount of acid reflux.
Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, his spokesman confirmed Tuesday evening.
Caffeine is the world's favorite psychoactive drug. Coffee connoisseur James Hoffmann breaks the chemical down, traces its scientific origins and explains why it was on the Olympic banned list between the 1980's and 2000's.
In a year where rave culture was forced to improvise and adapt to the times, we track how people's party and drug habits changed.
The Action Lab pitted spider silk against 22-gauge steel and found out that the silk can take up to twice the amount of weight as steel.
In other coronavirus news: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris got her shot; the pandemic has left many Americans "stuck in time."
Senate leaders sparred on the floor, even as GOP support grows for higher payments.
If the robot overlords are going to rise against us in the future, let them do so in style.
Law enforcement and election investigators didn't find a single fraudulent absentee ballot during an audit of over 15,000 voter signatures, according to a report by the Georgia secretary of state's office released Tuesday.
The virus infecting thousands of Americans a day is also attacking the country's social fabric. The coronavirus has exposed a weakness in many rural communities, where divisive pandemic politics are alienating some of their most critical residents — health care workers.
Devin Stone opines why Donald Trump's pardons undermine the rule of law.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
Before the pandemic, a guy and his friends went on an epic road trip from Denmark to China. It was an unforgettable adventure.
This is what cutting out sugar and dairy and eating lots of fish and blueberries did to my productivity.
As vaccines roll out, the US will face a choice about what to learn and what to forget.
Lucasfilm's Pablo Hidalgo apologized for tweeting "emotions are not to be shared" in a thread about a Star Wars fan's emotional reaction to "The Mandalorian." But the damage had been done. (Warning: spoilers for "The Mandalorian" below.)
Across North America's TV and film landscape, the debate among actors of color over whether they should fake accents is a fraught one.
Kmart went from being one of the biggest discount retailers in the United States to the verge of total collapse. What happened?
Vybe Together urged users to 'get your rebel on.'
From training on fake ice in schools to entering the truck a certain way, there are many ways to ensure packages are delivered safely and efficiently.
Customer entitlement at restaurants is at an all-time high, making work unsafe and unbearable for many in the industry. The way we think about hospitality needs to change.
You don't need to kiss someone at midnight or get ham-drunk to enjoy the greatest night of the year.
Normally on film sets, you're not supposed to approach the stars if you're an extra.
From Ellen DeGeneres to Lea Michele, from Jake Paul to Gal Gadot and the "Imagine" video crew, here are the most bizarre ways celebs baffled us this year.
Looser privacy standards for vehicle data are a treasure chest of data for law enforcement.
The English accent in London is recognized around the world. But it didn't always sound the way that we think of it today.
The most famous dysfunctional family of 1990s television enjoyed, by today's standards, an almost dreamily secure existence.
The living embodiment of the "Weird Nerds" / "Valid Criticism" / "Elon Musk" Simpsons meme.
Some people are wary of the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is what a health care worker who received it has to say about that.
Meal kits from your favorite restaurant, snacks that help you sleep and other ways the food world may respond in a year of big changes.
Then she remembered a story from her mother.
Hilaria Baldwin has drawn scrutiny over her accent — which has been changing over the years. NowThis News gives the full backstory of the controversy.
Hawaii is famous for its spectacular beaches. But over the past century, three of the state's major islands, Oahu, Maui and Kauai, have lost roughly one-quarter of their sandy shores. With rising seas, the losses are projected to grow much worse. Why is this happening?
This past autumn, people all across the US southwest were finding an astounding number of dead birds littered along roads, on golf courses, and in their own driveways.
A fire truck on fire in Georgia seems like a fitting end to 2020.