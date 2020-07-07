Watch Members Of Toto Put On A Delightful Rendition Of 'Africa' From Their Homes
Last week, Trump did an about-face on his stance on masks, saying he's "all for masks" and that his mask makes him look like the Lone Ranger. Comedian Sarah Cooper had a brilliant response to that.
You can appreciate animals in nature, but please, please keep a safe distance from them.
To save energy and time, he built a log splitter and belt conveyor from scratch.
Never underestimate the force of a good crossbow.
Helen Newby gets the most out of quarantine time and performs an enchanting version of the 90s classic.
Who says you have to sweat up a storm while you're mowing your lawn? There's always an easier way out.
The mood in MAGA-land: "Every shred of evidence points to a likely ass kicking."
Its decision to carry on in the face of the pandemic has yielded a surge of deaths without sparing its economy from damage — a red flag as the United States and Britain move to lift lockdowns.
"The Tesla did not dodge the tire, I did. However, the autopilot gave me the time and view which allowed me to see the tire coming from the other side of the freeway. Also, the car stabilized very quickly after swerving to avoid getting hit."
The press conference, in Brasilia's Alvorada Palace, was to announce that the President had tested postive for COVID-19.
A sprawling house or a flat? By the sea or on the hill? Here's how much space a quarter of a million dollars will get you across America.
Inside the distinctive, largely unknown ideology of American policing — and how it justifies racist violence.
Either he's overthinking this or this is the greatest mystery ever.
Here's how many 9/11 Memorials it would take to equal the death toll from COVID-19 from March to July.
A cash-strapped rancher, a virus-stricken meatpacker, an underpaid chef, a hungry engineer: The journey of a single burger during a pandemic.
All told, the Treasury Department's Paycheck Protection Program authorized $520 billion for nearly five million mostly small businesses and nonprofits. On Monday, the government released the names and some other details of recipients who were approved for $150,000 or more.
One man was arrested for inciting rebellion when he spread the notion that tomatoes, a symbol of Neapolitan peasant identity and a staple nourishment, were being laced with poison.
It's meant to be a comedic skit, but it also feels eerily resonant in these times.
The move comes amid a rising number of coronavirus cases throughout the Americas in the last week alone.
This unearthed 1989 C-SPAN interview with William Lutz discussing the threat of the rise of manipulative language in politics seems more relevant than ever.
From sci-fi to horror, from John Carpenter to Gus Van Sant, whatever the genre, the sun is more than capable of being the ultimate bad guy.
This woman learned the hard way about getting between a crow and its mother.
Donald Trump won't wear a mask, even as coronavirus cases rise. But mask-makers are selling loads of masks brandishing his name.
Were Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay really the first to summit the world's highest peak? We searched for a camera that could rewrite history.
Sonia Shah explains how land use expansion has increased the likelihood of disease outbreaks around the world.
The scientists have written an open letter to the World Health Organization arguing that COVID-19 can be transmitted through the air — and we need to adapt our preventative measures accordingly.
Tom Hanks, who survived the coronavirus back in March, condemns people who refuse to do basic precautions. "I simply do not get it, it is literally the least you can do," the actor said.
From "Saved by the Bell" to "The Big Bang Theory," nerds have tended to be low-hanging fruit for cheap laughs on scripted TV. But not all TV nerds are alike.
To succeed, you first have to fail. In this case, many, many times.
Thandie Newton has a black book full of stories about Hollywood actors. After decades onscreen, nothing surprises the "Westworld" actress, though what she's ready to share will surprise you.
Unbeknownst to most, a parallel universe of advertising hid in the shadows of mainstream society, targeting an African American middle and upper class that was, and still is, rarely seen by white consumers.
How could anyone mess up one of the most acclaimed musicals of all-time? Here's how it all went awry.
We're not sure a pool party was the best idea to begin with, given the pandemic, but we're relieved that the woman is reportedly okay.
Hundreds of the iconic Post Office delivery trucks have caught on fire in recent years, thanks to a 30-year-old fleet and a manufactured budget crisis.
They're playing together like cats and dogs.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the virus' severity.
And that's not a bad thing.
Mike Dent found that the KTLA illegal firework footage combined really well with the intro to "Blade Runner."
Film industry workers and union reps told VICE that production during the pandemic is going to be risky, expensive and ruled by compromise.
My friends knew I was working, but I told few that Amazon was my employer. Amazon was my illicit lover.
Eva Zu Beck was stranded on a remote island in Yemen, until help finally arrived in the form of a cargo ship to the United Arab Emirates for 14 days.
Talk about bad timing.
She grew up thinking she was American. When she realized that she wasn't, her quest to fix the problem put her at risk of deportation.
The ad was produced to promote the Pokémon GO Fest, which will be held online this year.
Conservative sites like Newsmax and Washington Examiner have published Middle East hot takes from "experts" who are actually fake personas pushing propaganda.
Mahomes must strap on his helmet and try to lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl, then another, then another. There are also personal awards to win, statistics to compile, leaderboards to climb, all-time records to chase. There's a Mount Olympus to ascend and a seat among the inner circle of Tom Brady types to earn.
This is both a testament to his skateboarding abilities and the incredible strength of the glass table.
This algorithm breaks down "Hamilton" lines and lyrics from rap masters like Lauryn Hill, Kendrick Lamar and Nas to demonstrate the brilliant effects of complex rhyme.
When the coronavirus first hit, California took early action. Then it let its guard down.
