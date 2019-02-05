Tony Hawk Lands A 540 On A Skateboard All The While Holding A Glass Of Milk
And lo and behold, Hawk didn't spill a drop.
And lo and behold, Hawk didn't spill a drop.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
One such thing I loved working with (and now use in my own kitchen) is the humble yet infinitely useful sizzle platter. What's a sizzle platter and why do I love it so much? Allow me to explain.
Bryce Dershem's microphone cut out and his speech was taken from him when his valedictorian speech started referencing his queer identity. However, he was able to continue on and recite his speech from memory.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Tired of receiving all those spam calls? You can try out this trick.
It's the worst kind of ice, so why is it everywhere?
The variants are spreading faster, but they don't necessarily have incentive to kill more often.
During a White House press conference, Psaki was asked about hammer thrower Gwen Berry turning away from the flag during the medal ceremony for the US Olympic trials. Here was Psaki's answer to the question.
We're looking for an editor to help fill in our round-the-clock coverage, curating and creating the best stories on the internet and keeping the Digg homepage fresh. Apply today!
The new Bronco hits the perfect mix of modern capability and vintage-inspired style.
You want a water and ice dispenser with your fridge? It comes with some caveats.
Hundreds of cars were left abandoned or submerged on highways after Detroit faced intense rain this weekend.
The evolution of the billboard, an object that very much tends to keep pace with the times. Who doesn't love outdoor advertising?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
We have no idea what happened to this lone rail car.
"' Jeopardy!' is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant."
And lo and behold, Hawk didn't spill a drop.
To a surprising degree, our political beliefs may derive from a specific aspect of our biological makeup: our propensity to feel physical revulsion. (From 2019)
Mummy exhibits are big draws for museums, but curators are grappling with issues of cultural and racial sensitivity.
Spanish GK Unai Simón had a regrettable moment in the knockout game against Croatia when he let an easy ball slip through into the goal.
In "The Kissing Bug," Daisy Hernández blends memoir and science in describing the deadly toll of Chagas disease.
For a scene in "War Horse," Spielberg gave Hiddleston an acting note that explains why that particular scene is so compelling.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
From Donald Trump winning the election to murder hornets, "The Simpsons" seems to have the eerie ability to predict what will happen in the future.
Elon Musk isn't superman. He does have supermoney.
Fourth of July, family reunions and any ol' summer weekend need some grilling to be at their best. Stock up on grilling gear now for hot grill summer.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
Believe it or not, this daypack from Hyperlite Mountain Gear can store 17 liters internally and 6 liters externally while weighing in at a mere 577 grams.
The Fujifilm Rensha Cardia Byu-N 16 is one unique camera, from its design to its functions.
Tiny fossils of polar dinosaurs suggest that the reptiles stayed year-round.
In December, 2016, we got out last leap second — a single second that helps even out global time zones in order with the earth's rotation.
"Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance" takes four of my favorite characters from R.A. Salvatore's "D&D" novels and drops them into a co-op action game that is rough at best, completely broken at worst.
James Lawrence completed 100 Ironman-distance races in 100 days. He brought a whole community — and a nonprofit that has come under scrutiny — along with him.
Some are accent differences, while sometimes an American, a Brit and an Australian will have totally different words for the same thing.
Whether it's mashed potatoes or omelets, everyone should perfect a handful of recipes. Insider asked chefs to share their best tips for go-to meals.
SpaceX's constellation of satellites, known as Starlink, are breaking new ground in satellite internet.
Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit" was made to go viral on TikTok, but without Black choreography, there is no dance trend.
The way Gould lived his life, and presented himself on screen, is a blueprint for surviving — and, possibly, thriving — in 2021.
The full physical keyboard phones were revolutionary and quite popular in the business world, but in 2012 the decline started. Here's a nifty explainer on how the company went bust.
A study of Denisovans helps us better understand what makes us "human."
They called her Caro, or "the living statue," and said she smelled of truffles, lobster, and Veuve Clicquot champagne.
The 2021 Tour de France had barely started when this fan caused one of the worst pileups in the history of the race.
North Carolina filed the first lawsuit against Juul, but at least nine other states have followed.
Why doesn't anyone know what a voting machine costs?
When the old "twist it" method doesn't cut it for you, you can always try this.
The Delta variant, a strain of COVID-19 believed to be more transmissible and dangerous than others, is likely to break out in some US communities, a health expert told CBS's "Face the Nation."
Beyond managing Britney Spears' finances, medical care, and running her business with an iron grip — her father's control over her life alienated her from once-close confidantes.
It's a deal that we can't refuse, the crossover of these two media.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.