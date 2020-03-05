Tom Hanks Stars In 'Greyhound,' A World War II Navy Thriller
A convoy of 37 allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) cross the North Atlantic as Nazi U-boats attempt to sink them all. "Greyhound" releases in theaters on June 12.
The full-sized image is a whopping 2.43 GB, so watch this video version and then go download the full thing on your home WiFi.
We're not entirely sure what the plan is for this caiman and these cats to coexist peacefully longterm, but they do seem curious about each other.
You'll find one of the world's most advanced car engines inside the… 2020 Hyundai Sonata. YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks down what it does.
Miumiu, a 6-year-old guitar prodigy, performs a beautifully mellow version of the jazz standard "Fly Me To The Moon."
A sheep dog and baby sheep love running around together inside this barn in Austria.
"If something happens, make sure everyone knows I love 'em."
Millions of people waited until the last possible moment before deciding to vote for Joe Biden on Super Tuesday. I talked to the first one of them I could find (my dad) to figure out what they were thinking.
Hyundai has designed its latest Prophecy concept car to look like a "perfectly weathered stone", opting for smooth lines and curves over complexity.
Back in 1984, NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration conducted a controlled impact demonstration, intentionally crashing a Boeing 720 into the Mojave Desert to test technologies that would help passengers and crew survive.
The rich get richer, and everyone else seemingly less so. As income inequality continues to be a problem in the United States, what better time to find out who the biggest fat cats in America are — specifically, who are the richest people in your state?
Hopes were high last year, with so many well-qualified female candidates. Now we're down to one, and she's on her way out. What happened?
Dramatic surveillance video shows a driver turning left in front of a oncoming train. Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.
A complex restoration project in Gorongosa National Park is allowing scientists to study what happens when you unleash predators on an ecosystem that has learned to live without them.
A University of North Carolina scientist who has been chasing viruses for decades may hold the key to a cure.
Daniel Bruin's device has a gear reduction of one googol (that's a 1, followed by 100 zeroes), meaning you'd need "more energy than the entire universe has" to spin the final gear once.
Most families chose traditional dispositions like burial or cremation for their pets. Less frequently, they may choose something untraditional, like taxidermy. This would be the first time we've ever worked with clients who requested cryogenic preservation.
From Amelia Earhart to Beyoncé and Eva Perón to Malala, meet 100 women who defined the last century.
Nobody can squeeze joy out of the English language quite like Mark Twain. And since this hard cover re-release of his classic travel book features a gorgeous new cover treatment, it's earned a front-and-center spot.
"I had a bet against one of my good friends, D Wade, Milwaukee versus the Heat," the former NBA star explained. "I said Milwaukee was gonna win by 20 and the Heat won. I said, 'Well, what do you want me to do, pay you?' And he said, 'Nah, you gotta let your hairline grow.'"
We know it's hard. Try these four tricks to help limit the number of times you touch your face each day to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
I never saw exceptional "hard work" or "intelligence" among the members of the class I was born into.
Photographer Esther Horvath can spend up to seven months per year in pitch black darkness with no phone and no satellite connection. Why, you ask? To document scientists who collect data regarding climate change.
Senator Elizabeth Warren is suspending her presidential campaign, a bitter blow for a senator who was long seen by prominent Democrats as headed for the White House.
In South America's biggest club soccer competition the match ended 1-1, but it could've been a different story.
After decades among the hidden homeless, Dominic Van Allen dug himself a bunker beneath a public park. But his life would get even more precarious.
Falling ice doomed this unfortunate driver's windshield.
Oprah's Book Club chose "My Dark Vanessa" by Kate Elizabeth Russell as its March pick, positioning it to be one of the biggest debuts of the year. A few months later, amidst a controversy surrounding its January pick, "American Dirt," they dropped it.
My mom is a family practice doctor in the Bay Area, where some of the earliest US coronavirus cases appeared. I gave her a call this past weekend to ask: wait, how worried should I actually be?
A BMW repeatedly rammed into a pick-up in a scary road rage incident in North Hollywood.
Mitch Daniels has frozen Purdue's tuition — at less than $10,000 — for seven straight years.
This week on "Reply All," listener Tyler Gillett recalls an un-Googleable song from his childhood — even the lyrics and the melody — and reaches out to PJ Vogt for help.
For one: buy and subsequently delete Twitter dot com (that would cost more than $1 billion but it would be worth it).
The human brain is one of the most complex objects in the known universe — and scientists are starting to unlock more of its mysteries.
The making of a Koto Fukuyama, a 13-stringed harp-like instrument, is a very involved process
While many wellness companies co-opt shaky science into a beauty trend, some are framing lymphatic drainage massage as a fundamental part of cancer treatment.
An upstate New York power plant has been using some of its own electricity to mine bitcoin on an industrial scale.
An unintentional (and darkly comical) illustration of the futility of advice that we stop touching our faces in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.
A spontaneous hole in the fabric of reality could theoretically end the universe, but don't worry: physicists are studying the idea for what it can teach us about the cosmos.
"I think we need, probably, on the order of 1,000 ships."
Long week, huh? Here's a good video to take your mind off it.
Structural engineers have built a new bridge using an unfolding, umbrella-like technique. It's a brand-new way to build bridges — and it's brilliant.
Larry Daugherty is about to embark on his fourth Iditarod — and is following it up by attempting to climb Mount Everest a few weeks later.
Their families built fortunes. These young people joined a group that coaches them on how to give the money away.
The famed GE CEO pioneered mergers and acquisitions, stock buybacks, and offshoring
Is the elephant actually intimidated by the charge, or does it have enough sense to know it doesn't want to hurt the calf?
Sixty-six years before the infamous spilled McDonald's coffee, May Donoghue drank a ginger beer with a dead mollusk in it and changed personal-injury law forever.
The death was linked to the Grand Princess cruise ship, and was the first coronavirus fatality outside Washington state, where 10 people have already died.
