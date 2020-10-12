This Weird Music Video About Library Takeout Systems Is Impossibly Catchy
We've never expected an animation video about the Duke University Libraries' takeout system would be this much of an earworm.
Dr. Wayne Wenowdis (Kate McKinnon) stops by "Weekend Update" to discuss Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and televised health exam.
The CNN anchor is a consummate professional while placed in a ludicrous situation.
After spending two decades away, Pauly can't believe the world we live in.
"There's nothing inside this boot that makes me think it's worth $150."
It's sometimes hard to imagine the magnitude of some of the biggest concerts that have happened around the world. Here's what they would look like to scale in Central Park in New York, if the people attending the concerts stood shoulder to shoulder.
Here's how four 4 x 20ft recycled shipping containers were transformed into a house with two bedrooms.
There's still plenty to unpack about Paul Thomas Anderson's 2012 film. In an excerpt from a new book about the director's work, dig deep into a masterpiece.
This year, we're getting a two-day sale on October 13th and 14th. Prepare yourself for some serious savings.
Mark Martin's family restaurant weathered two world wars, the Dust Bowl, and the Great Depression, serving up heaping plates of hand-battered fried chicken, mashed potatoes and creamed corn to a devoted clientele. But it could not survive the pandemic.
Fed up with packed trails and parking lots, small groups of people have begun to summit in the dark.
We've never expected an animation video about the Duke University Libraries' takeout system would be this much of an earworm.
There isn't an official "organ count" for the human body, but is there a ballpark estimate?
The new lavatory is a symbol of the agency's growing recognition of female astronauts' needs.
The 1950s uranium boom in the South-West quickly swept up Navajo Nation. Frontline Navajo workers weren't given any protective gear or told about the harms of uranium exposure. Then the biggest radioactive spill in American history made things worse.
COVID-19 Essentials may be the country's first retail chain dedicated solely to products required because of an infectious disease.
Forget about the ticks. A pattern of harm follows "Lyme-literate medical doctors."
This is the apex of multi-tasking.
Dollar General is taking a new tack to win shoppers: Go after those with more dollars to spend.
"A new project using sonification turns astronomical images from NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory and other telescopes into sound. This allows users to "listen" to the center of the Milky Way as observed in X-ray, optical, and infrared light."
Yaron Oren-Pines promised 1,450 ventilators but never delivered. Six months later, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling it a "scam" and said law enforcement is investigating.
Nelson Cruz's family was so sure Judge ShawnDya Simpson would free him, they brought a change of clothes to his hearing. Then things took a shocking turn.
"I found what I thought were bobcats on the trail during a run. Turns out they were cougar cubs and their mother was not happy to see me."
We've done the hard work, so now the only thing you have to do is sit back and, uh, watch all 100 movies.
After 20 years with a Mac, I tried 30 days with a PC.
No matter where he goes, he's being pursued by a mysterious woman in black.
James "The Iron Cowboy" Lawrence tells InsideHook about one of the most brutal rides he's ever attempted
Comedian Eric Andre's namesake show returns for a wacky fifth season on Adult Swim later this month.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
After a chat with foley artist Ronnie van der Veer, it's hard to look at leeks the same way.
It'll make you miss the simple, frustrating days of everything being cake.
When you take away guns and shootings, you have more time to explore grief, guilt, and the psychological complexity of crime.
Fried chicken is as emblematic of the US South as collard greens and sweet potato pie. But it may be more Scottish than Southern.
The dilemma of making and printing fake money as props for movies and TV shows is that it can't be too real.
It wasn't so long ago that Jacinda Ardern was behind the counter at Golden Kiwi, taking orders at the nautical-themed takeaway joint. Now, the 40-year-old New Zealand Prime Minister is one of the world's most recognizable leaders.
Matthew Dolloff was being held without bail Sunday at the Downtown Denver Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder.
It was not a metal cover we expected, but it's certainly one that we deserve.
Michael Jordan has reigned as the GOAT. How does LeBron James' fourth NBA title change the debate?
Can slamming into a space rock at 15,000 miles per hour prevent it from hitting Earth? The DART mission aims to find out.
It's sometimes hard to imagine the magnitude of some of the biggest concerts that have happened around the world. Here's what they would look like to scale in Central Park in New York, if the people attending the concerts stood shoulder to shoulder.
American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in economics for their contributions to auction theory, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The president is technically the deadliest job in the US, but what happens in the occasion that a president dies?
Disney is firing workers by the thousands while its executives cling to their exorbitant bonuses. And the battle to reopen Disneyland is getting more desperate.
In temperate climates, leaves change colors in the fall of every year. Asking why raises important questions about nature, science, death, rebirth and the environment we all share.
Watch David Rush and Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon tackle the Guinness record for "most apples sliced in one minute while juggling knives."
So far, permanent moves are relatively flat. But short-term moves did spike in March and April, with people mostly leaving big cities.
Humanity hasn't always lived with the flu. Could this era of social distancing hasten its demise?
We're not totally sure whether or not this is a Halloween prank, but it did give us a good scare.
Study instead suggests people are initially attracted to those with similar features to themselves.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his thinking on the matter has "evolved."
