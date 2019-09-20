Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett denied Monday that he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself in downtown Chicago, testifying at his trial that "there was no hoax." Smollett, who faces charges that he lied to Chicago police about the January 2019 attack, sought to refute damaging testimony from two brothers last week.

Nerdy teenagers are always pushing the limits, whether it's trying out new experiments or discovering and learning from history. It's a fun and chaotic time. Here're some gifts for the adolescent nerds in your life that'll make them feel relaxed and guide them through their youthful journey.

Liquid Death started its life as a punchline on the internet. But it's turned its savvy branding and distinctive tallboy cans into a $50 million business.

Before Colton Haynes came to Hollywood, he was confidently queer. Years of mixed messages in the industry changed that.

