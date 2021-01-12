This 'Two Trench Coats Inside Of A Kid' Sketch Is A Marvel In Physical Comedy
Eric Feurer came up with an extremely bizarre sketch that is bound to put a smile on your face.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Eric Feurer came up with an extremely bizarre sketch that is bound to put a smile on your face.
What does it look like in a room where the walls around you absorb over 99% of the light?
An American Airlines pilot on flight 1242 from Washington DC to Phoenix threatened to divert the plane after rowdy Trump supporters kept on chanting "USA" on the plane.
Nancy Pelosi gave a tour of her vandalized office, and revealed that her staff had attempted to barricade themselves inside a side room, hiding themselves under a table for two and a half hours while rioters ransacked her workplace.
Stephen Colbert explains why the Capitol riot was far worse than he first realized.
Ponsetto assaulted a 14-year-old Black teen and accused him of stealing her phone. When interviewed by King, Ponsetto seemed to show little remorse for her actions.
After falling in love with Yuzu, an exotic citrus fruit, Vivek and Seema planted a seed for themselves and ended up waiting 12 long years for it to bear fruit. Now they run a family business selling Yuzu and exotic fruits to Michelin star and other restaurants in the Tri-State area.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
When President Trump railed against the election results from a stage near the White House on Wednesday, his loyalists were already gathering at the Capitol. Soon, they would storm it. We analyzed a crucial two-hour period to reconstruct how a rally gave way to a mob that nearly came face to face with Congress.
A radio blip, seemingly from Proxima Centauri, where an Earth-size planet world orbits in the habitable zone, is tantalizing — but it's probably not a signal from aliens.
Eric Feurer came up with an extremely bizarre sketch that is bound to put a smile on your face.
A pool had become pitch black and covered in mosquitos and other wildlife. Here's the valiant effort to make it a normal pool again.
Too much inequality and too few natural resources could leave the West vulnerable to a Roman Empire-style fall.
LG imagines its transparent OLED technology as the screens of the future, in the home and beyond.
An American Airlines pilot on flight 1242 from Washington DC to Phoenix threatened to divert the plane after rowdy Trump supporters kept on chanting "USA" on the plane.
Jeanne Pouchain has not existed in the eyes of France's officials since 2017.
Eleven gems lost to a year of pure chaos.
Stephen Colbert explains why the Capitol riot was far worse than he first realized.
Prisoners and other vulnerable populations often bore the brunt of unethical medical experimentation.
Even when the news is bleak.
Ken Jennings gave Alex Trebek an emotional sendoff on his first day as a guest host.
A lone researcher began an effort to catalogue the posts of social media users across Parler, a platform founded to provide conservative users a safe haven for uninhibited "free speech" — but which ultimately devolved into a hotbed of far-right conspiracy theories, unchecked racism, and death threats aimed at prominent politicians.
"WandaVision," which features Wanda and Vision in an unusual 1950s setting, will premiere on Disney+ this Friday.
Brandon Fellows didn't know about a planned march that would eventually overtake the US Capitol. He said he had simply come to see Trump give a speech.
There's literally a character named "Bearclaw."
Hear a 3-minute exclusive excerpt from writer Kurt Andersen and Alec Baldwin's audiobook, "Hasta la Vista, America: Trump's Farewell Address," a parody of the President's final speech.
The preparation is part of a rapidly expanding response following a deadly insurrection at the Capitol last week.
He's wonderful and was fighting for anti-bias training before it was widespread. How do I get my friends to stop being cruel?
After falling in love with Yuzu, an exotic citrus fruit, Vivek and Seema planted a seed for themselves and ended up waiting 12 long years for it to bear fruit. Now they run a family business selling Yuzu and exotic fruits to Michelin star and other restaurants in the Tri-State area.
Over the course of the 20th century, capitalism preserved its momentum by molding the ordinary person into a consumer with an unquenchable thirst for more stuff.
For her favorite "Harry Potter" question, Zendaya has a surprisingly (un)conventional answer.
As new and more graphic videos of the mayhem emerged on social media and TV, the enormity of what happened only deepened.
These devices can be a useful way to know if you need to go to hospital but they also have their pitfalls.
Comedian Julia Shiplett captured everything that made the Miyao Ponsetto-Gayle King interview so frustrating to watch.
America is still a COVID-19 disaster.
Last week, it seemed like everyone was getting new logos. It started with Kia, which rang in its pointy rebranding with a fireworks show. By Friday, General Motors had a surprise new look too, its first comprehensive makeover since 1964. Hell, even Burger King got in on the fun (and arguably outshined them all.)
It took Chris Ramsay over four hours to decipher this wonderfully intricate $30,000 puzzle from Labsterium, but it was an exciting journey from beginning to end.
Whether due to pandemic restrictions or financial hardship, divorced couples are having to learn a lot of new skills while trying to keep the peace after separating.
Valentine's Day is sooner than you think, and this novelty toiler paper is definitely going to be making a special appearance in our bathrooms.
Ponsetto assaulted a 14-year-old Black teen and accused him of stealing her phone. When interviewed by King, Ponsetto seemed to show little remorse for her actions.
A half-century later, Yukio Mishima's dramatic final act continues to puzzle and haunt. No less puzzling or haunting is a newly published photo collection, which has appeared in English as "Yukio Mishima: The Death of a Man."
This moment constitutes a paradigm shift in how the internet is governed.
"You don't scare me (now). I have reinforcements."
This driver on a freeway in Texas avoided collision by quickly powering past a trailer, who clearly had no idea what was going on.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is launching an investigation after biographical pages for the president and vice president were changed on Monday.
It's pure chaotic energy, and we're here for it.
Invented by surgeon Serge Voronoff, the operation was once seen as an elixir of eternal youth and sexual prowess.
On June 1 last year alone, more than five times the number of people were arrested than on the day the Capitol was stormed, with 289 people booked.
"There is nothing to fear but nothing itself."
Owing to boredom, spite or just plain artistic growth, some recording artists won't give audiences what they want.
I couldn't read a book, watch a full-length movie or sustain a long conversation. Late last year, I decided enough was enough.
It's an interesting finding, considering most people are right-handed.
More than 130,000 seniors take up residence in the Orlando community. A new documentary called "Some Kind of Heaven" sets out to understand what brought them there.
US Fish and Wildlife Service appeals for public's help after the mutilated aquatic mammal was spotted at spring in Florida.
Aj Joyner, owner of an Alabama based washing company, explains the chemical combinations cleaners use and how they get rid of all the mildew.