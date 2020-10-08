This Remastered Footage Of Tokyo In The 1960s Looks Almost Surreal
There is almost an otherworldliness to this short 1-minute video of the Ginza District in Tokyo from 60 years ago.
Eddie Van Halen, the virtuoso guitarist for Van Halen, died Tuesday at the age of 65. His contributions to music are innumerable, but this guitar solo is the moment he became a legend.
James Corden performs a special version of Paul McCartney's classic "Maybe I'm Amazed" in honor of Donald Trump's grandiose return to the White House.
Scooby-Doo, there are you.
Debate viewers watched interchangeably in horror and delight as a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's hair and stayed there for what felt like an eternity.
Daniel Holland unearthed this scary dental school robot footage just in time for Halloween.
There never will be another Freddie Mercury, but this marionette puppet in Madrid comes awfully close.
"Snape worship would not survive today."
In a time when kissing strangers could be dangerous, dating is bound to get weird.
"What are you going to tell me next? That the sky is on fire?"
An unnamed buyer paid a record-breaking sum for the fossil, which was up for auction due to a court resolution between two brothers.
Anna Sproul-Latimer shared a wonderful anecdote on Twitter about an encounter she had with a stranger while making a nighttime jaunt through her neighbor's yard.
Cooking for NBA players in a bubble can be tricky in terms of logistics.
For Tesla customers, accidental "butt-dial" purchases have been at least an occasional problem since January 2020.
A militia group planned to violently depose Michigan's government and abduct Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the FBI said in a federal affidavit filed Thursday.
Fincher's black-and-white movie "Mank" stars Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter who, along with Orson Welles, wrote "Citizen Kane." "Mank" premieres in theaters and on Netflix on December 4.
And why you probably shouldn't either.
"I know that sounds super scientific, but that is how I think about it."
What are the oldest schools still in operation today? OnlineSchoolsReport.com scoured through publicly accessible data and put together maps of the world's oldest educational institutions.
Yasuhiro Ootori disassembles a brand new PS5 and gives us a first look inside the ingenious design of the gaming console.
From its name, to its hazy origins, to its drug interactions, there's a lot going on beneath that thick rind.
If smartphone commercials would just say it like it is.
This wistful comedy pairs Bill Murray and Rashida Jones as a man and his grownup daughter who spy on her husband to see if he's having an affair. But what she's really seeking are the answers to why her own father walked out on her.
The Action Lab recreates Galileo's "falling bodies" experiment with a coin and a feather.
Nothing will bring back my mom or the more than 210,000 other people in the US who have died of COVID-19, but to those of us who have lost someone to this horrible virus, the president's tweet, "Don't let it dominate your life," betrayed not just indifference but a willingness to let the death toll grow.
Dhritiman Mukherjee took a beautiful photo of an endangered gharial crocodile carrying his babies at India's National Chambal Sanctuary.
YouTube channel ARTGER provides a cheeky look at what the inside of a modern-day yurt looks like.
John Cusack revisits some of his most famous roles, and gives a very poignant anecdote about how Jack Black was convinced to take the role in "High Fidelity."
Demna Gvasalia's latest collection reckons with a dark, chaotic moment for fashion.
Here's a fantastic profile of Annie and Grinnell, UC Berkeley's resident Peregrine Falcons.
At time, state banned gatherings of more than 10 people.
Watch highlights from the 2020 vice presidential debate where Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris faced off on coronavirus, climate change and more.
Dolly Parton reveals the secrets to some of the web's most searched questions about the country music legend.
The pandemic layover and their eventual return home is a new chapter in a long history.
Musician Jacob Collier was tasked with interpreting the song "Danny Boy" with varying different emotions, ranging from "sad" to "confused" to "seeing a long lost friend."
A false report on Twitter exploded into a call to arms. Then a bus, carrying a family and two dogs, rolled into a remote Northwestern town.
In Florida, scientists want to kill it. In Southeast Asia, they want to save it. And they're working together.
The AU$2 billion project had to go through some serious ups-and-downs in order to make it to the top of the Sydney skyline.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
I've been thinking about an exchange I witnessed over a year ago on Twitter. A man posted a photo of a formidable-looking chimp standing on all fours and a bathroom selfie of a man (the tweeter) in a tank top, modestly muscled deltoids and pectorals visible.
Phil Stiller is really living long and prospering in this extremely thorough, Star Trek mancave.
When taken in large amounts, the over-the-counter allergy drug has hallucinogenic effects on young adults. None of them seem to like it — but they also don't want to stop.
Jacques Monod saw chance as one of the "secrets of life," an idea he used to tear down all sorts of dogmas.
Emily's vapidity is baffling to anyone who has moved from their native country. Being displaced — even from a position of absolute privilege — creates a minor revolution to your sense of what is normative.
Seven ways science has debunked sightings of poltergeists, spirits, hauntings, apparitions… you get the idea.
This guy was out cruising with his cousin when he decided to show off. "The driver was ok, minus the big hit to his ego and wallet."
The first humans flew into space nearly 60 years ago from the deserts of southern Kazakhstan and the Atlantic shores of Florida. Since then, we've learned a lot about what it takes to leave the planet.
USA Today is attempting to identify every person at the event using publicly available photographs of that day. Help us fill in the blanks.
17-year-old Maci Currin has broke the Guinness World Records for world's longest legs for a female with her legs stretching almost a meter and a half in length.
A new study is suggesting a strong coffee first thing in the morning, especially following a night of disrupted sleep, can impair the body's glucose response.
In an unprecedented move, the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday published an editorial written by its editors condemning the Trump administration for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic — and calling for the current leadership in the United States to be voted out of office.
Please, we want a spinoff of this.