This Reimagining Of 'Seinfeld' As A Horror Movie Trailer Is Terrifying
"There is nothing to fear but nothing itself."
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
"There is nothing to fear but nothing itself."
What does it look like in a room where the walls around you absorb over 99% of the light?
Nancy Pelosi gave a tour of her vandalized office, and revealed that her staff had attempted to barricade themselves inside a side room, hiding themselves under a table for two and a half hours while rioters ransacked her workplace.
Ponsetto assaulted a 14-year-old Black teen and accused him of stealing her phone. When interviewed by King, Ponsetto seemed to show little remorse for her actions.
Chewing costs way too much energy compared to sleep.
"You don't scare me (now). I have reinforcements."
"There is nothing to fear but nothing itself."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
As new and more graphic videos of the mayhem emerged on social media and TV, the enormity of what happened only deepened.
A half-century later, Yukio Mishima's dramatic final act continues to puzzle and haunt. No less puzzling or haunting is a newly published photo collection, which has appeared in English as "Yukio Mishima: The Death of a Man."
Hear a 3-minute exclusive excerpt from writer Kurt Andersen and Alec Baldwin's audiobook, "Hasta la Vista, America: Trump's Farewell Address," a parody of the President's final speech.
Comedian Julia Shiplett captured everything that made the Miyao Ponsetto-Gayle King interview so frustrating to watch.
This moment constitutes a paradigm shift in how the internet is governed.
Invented by surgeon Serge Voronoff, the operation was once seen as an elixir of eternal youth and sexual prowess.
An American Airlines pilot on flight 1242 from Washington DC to Phoenix threatened to divert the plane after rowdy Trump supporters kept on chanting "USA" on the plane.
Owing to boredom, spite or just plain artistic growth, some recording artists won't give audiences what they want.
I couldn't read a book, watch a full-length movie or sustain a long conversation. Late last year, I decided enough was enough.
Ponsetto assaulted a 14-year-old Black teen and accused him of stealing her phone. When interviewed by King, Ponsetto seemed to show little remorse for her actions.
More than 130,000 seniors take up residence in the Orlando community. A new documentary called "Some Kind of Heaven" sets out to understand what brought them there.
US Fish and Wildlife Service appeals for public's help after the mutilated aquatic mammal was spotted at spring in Florida.
"You don't scare me (now). I have reinforcements."
Julie Blackmon's elaborate large-scale photographs show the sense of humor and tolerance for madness you need to raise a family.
This driver on a freeway in Texas avoided collision by quickly powering past a trailer, who clearly had no idea what was going on.
It's pure chaotic energy, and we're here for it.
Whether you are ejecting from a fighter jet or psyching yourself up for a meeting, plan for the worst — over and over and over again. And don't forget to breathe.
"There is nothing to fear but nothing itself."
A common parasite spread through undercooked pork and occasionally our cats might have more insidious health effects than previously suspected. New research suggests a link between infection with Toxoplasma gondii and an increased risk of brain cancer. At this point, however, scientists aren't sure yet if there's a direct cause-and-effect relationship, and the overall risk of brain cancer is still very low.
Vogue received similar criticism for the way it photographs Black stars when Simone Biles covered the magazine in July.
It's an interesting finding, considering most people are right-handed.
A column about being a pregnant trans dad, and all the prejudices, healthcare challenges, personal dilemmas, and joys that come with making a family in 2021.
Brieonna Johnson works full-time as a nanny for two families, one in New York City and one in Atlanta.
The show must go on.
This dystopian vision illustrates what's so precious about our federal buildings.
Aj Joyner, owner of an Alabama based washing company, explains the chemical combinations cleaners use and how they get rid of all the mildew.
There have been many COVID breakouts on Hollywood's TV and film sets. And health experts aren't sure why they're considered more of an "essential business" than others.
A small group of king penguins have appeared on Martillo Island in Argentina. How they got there, and whether they will stay, is unknown.
You save everything, to save money and just in case it will come in handy one day.
Genomics institute head looks back on how far the field has come, ahead to future.
Giant bubbles hovering over the Milky Way seem to be remnants of an ancient explosion.
"Matrix 4" is currently filming in San Francisco, and the videos people have captured of the filmmaking scenes are exhilarating.
It was a story he had chosen not to tell — until 2015, when he sat for a four-hour interview, promised that this account would not be published while he was alive.
The US Capitol did not fall the way the Twin Towers did, but the American idea it embodies was brutalized. We must remember 1/6 the way we remember 9/11.
How easy it is to blow a hole through a concrete wall with a a hand grenade?
An undercover antifascist descends through all nine circles of the alt-right inferno.
While we're all waiting for our own COVID-19 vaccination, here's a running list of public figures and celebrities who have received at least their first dose.
Chewing costs way too much energy compared to sleep.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Now more than ever, we're trying to inject a little bit of goofy fun into every part of our lives. Why not grab some funny slippers, and start every day off on the right foot.
This was caught on camera by an Indian Forest Service officer.
A viral video taken by HuffPost politics reporter Igor Bobic shows a lone Black Capitol Police officer trying to hold back a mob as rioters chase after him in the Capitol.
Only white artists were nominated for Best Children's Album — and three of them have asked to be taken off the ballot. Artists of color in children's music are fed up with the genre's homogeneity.
The Buffalo Bills survived a controversial call that Jomboy could clearly see from his living room.
The bizarre sanitarium staple that became a spreadable obsession.
Lee Michael Creely went on a Walmart run for his wife and two kids — and never returned.
The Steelers blew away their fantastic start to the season after losing their Wild Card game 48-37 against the Cleveland Browns.