This Might Be The Last Thing You'd Ever Want To See On A Snowy Road
An accident avoidance system helped this motorist from crashing on the Johansen Expressway in Fairbanks, Alaska.
REAL LIFE: I am thirteen years old, and I write short stories about a glamorous crow who runs a detective agency.
BIOPIC: I, a thirteen-year-old writing prodigy, stare at my pills as they scatter across the bathroom tile.
This story has more twists and turns than most movies that come out these days.
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
The rapper's public displays of affection toward Kim Kardashian are scaring me—and they should scare anyone who has ever tried to leave a relationship.
This might get glossed over when they teach you about the states in American History class.
Carl Nelson and Amy Sterner Nelson's pre-pandemic lives look a lot different than the ones they live now.
"My mom called me as soon as I left the set like, 'What happened? Are you okay? Did they put anything up your butt?'"
There's one air freshener at Autozone that you should avoid at all costs.
It keeps saying it's powerless to change the Games. It's anything but.
Meet the man rethinking the definition of reality
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"If I talk too much, I risk to repeat."
Satellite data reveals that cloud cover is disappearing over the Pacific, leading to less reflectivity.
Somehow these Bad Lip Readings manage to get even better each season.
We came up with a way to measure the intelligence of entire planets. Things aren't looking great for ours.
New wave of games from China mimics, sometimes exceeds, high production of Western AAA games.
Gianmarco Tamberi proves he can and will jump over you.
The last two years have made it easy to give up on the things you want. Don't.
This week, we have a guy who thinks his wife may be depressed because she hasn't learned any new languages or trained for a marathon during the pandemic, a musician who thinks his girlfriend isn't attractive enough for his public image and more.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Bernard Hsu explains a freak case where a student ate leftover noodles for lunch and ended up in the emergency room.
Scientists plan a vast global store of aquatic noises to help monitor marine life, identify species - and even uncover regional dialects.
Made with a natural wax base, this vegan solid fragrance lets you smell incredible without the components of perfume that irritate so many people.
Mr. Anthony tried to distract Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane by pulling down his pants. It didn't work.
Stretch your grocery budget with these cheap staple foods.
Up your game in the kitchen with these must-haves and pantry staples.
John Lithgow's masterful performance in the fourth season of Showtime's "Dexter" had us at the edge of our seat. Then the whole show changed. What happened?
Look at these images hard enough, and you're gonna see a 3D image, dude. Whoa.
These lightweight socks use a blended material that incorporates hemp for its breathability and natural anti-microbial properties. Our feet stay fresh all day long.
"Rocketman" Robert Maddox is the maniac uncle you all wish you had. (Don't try this at home.)
After six globe-trotting decades spent probing "the phenomenon," the French information scientist is sure of only one thing: The truth is really, really out there.
Andi Schmied wanted to soak in New York City's most glorious views one last time — so she created an alter-ego, a Hungarian billionaire heiress, and scammed her way into the finest multi-million dollar homes with the best views in the city.
"The day he left me was the day that I died."
We don't need to upgrade every two years anymore — but what are the signs that it is time for a new smartphone?
The Lock Picking Lawyer actually had to construct his own tool to pick the Abloy Padlock and concedes it's "Not likely to be non-destructively defeated in the field." That's got to be one of the highest praises he's ever given a lock in the history of his YouTube channel.
The United States Postal Service could lead by example with its new fleet of delivery trucks. What's standing in the way?
Let's do some speculating.
Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror classic cost $11 million to make. What if you had no money? Here's how these filmmakers pulled it off.
An ice-cold Garden bow will live forever in Trae Young lore. Is the Hawks' All-Star a hero, a villain or something much more?
Canadian Laird Kay trained as a designer — but he always loved planes. Now he's combined the two, having become an aircraft photographer, specializing in bringing to life the small design elements of airplanes.
TikTok has discovered this tour de force performance of Hamlet by Andrew Scott, perhaps best known as Moriarty in the BBC series "Sherlock," and it's taken the internet by storm.
Despite the destruction of La Palma's recent volcanic eruption, which affected all the island's inhabitants, tourism is bringing new hope for those determined to rebuild.
This Mario-themed balance tower game is a great option for both wholesome family game nights and some buzzed late night fun with friends.
David Biscobing won the 2018 duPont-Columbia Award for this relentless report on a so-called advocacy group filing frivolous ADA lawsuits.
As most of the world decides to live with the virus, China is doubling down on a strategy to crush it. But at what cost?
Big Jet TV's Jerry Dyer delivered the commentary of a lifetime for a live broadcast that captivated viewers from all over the world.