This Is The World's Bounciest Surface
Here's what happens when you drop a ball on the world's bounciest surface — a balloon stretched over a cup.
Here's what happens when you drop a ball on the world's bounciest surface — a balloon stretched over a cup.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A trip to the formerly Kink-owned Armory was like 'Adult Disneyland.'
Anti-gay boaters got a serious dose of karma when their boat went down in flames after harassing a family flying an LGBTQ pride flag in Moses Lake, Washington.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
In this 1987 video, John Moschitta, Jr., also know as the world's fastest talking man, demonstrates just how speedily he can talk.
"I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity."
Workers should have the power to say no to employers.
Here's what happens when you drop a ball on the world's bounciest surface — a balloon stretched over a cup.
It made headlines around the world: a New Jersey sandwich shop with a soaring stock price. Was it just speculation, or something stranger?
His return to the electoral battlefield this weekend is the kickoff for a summer of rally stops designed to keep his base engaged for the midterms — and any possible comeback bid.
Jimmy Kimmel is perplexed by the former United States National Security Advisor's bonkers comments that a Myanmar-like coup should happen here at a QAnon conference.
The demand that people with a platform "speak out" on every issue feels misdirected.
Even the rescue teams could not go forward during one of the fiercest of many sandstorms this spring. Herders have lost their herds — an estimated 1.6 million livestock — and their lives.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
While staying at a Hilton in Ocean City, TikToker Josie Bowers noticed a jerry-rigged contraption was able to open her hotel door.
Don't get caught without somewhere to sit. This folding chair weighs just 4.4 pounds and even comes with a strap for easy travel.
There's a specific reason why Apple made it's trademark headphones white.
Three-dimensional human beings can't thrive in a one-dimensional space
Beekeeper Erika Thompson has a unique way of rescuing honeybees.
A dog appears to demonstrate his outdoor workout regiment with cute little kicks.
Through access to information requests, public records and exclusive interviews, VICE World News has uncovered nearly 70 years of UFO cases involving the Canadian military.
Oil and gas giants are selling off their most-polluting operations to small private companies. Most manage to escape public scrutiny.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
This thing is a true marvel in engineering in being able to survive the trip and still function.
A statement signed today by more than 100 leading American scholars warns that as a result of recent state actions changing basic electoral procedures, our "entire democracy is at risk."
Father's Day, Fourth of July and any ol' summer weekend need some grilling to be at their best. Stock up on grilling gear now for hot grill summer.
Put your scraps in this countertop machine, press a single button and you've got yourself some top-shelf compost. It's already raised more than $6 million, so you won't want to miss out.
Looking for something to spice up your aesthetic? This LED-lit dynamic wooden wall map is easy to love.
Have you ever noticed two large "bulb" shaped canisters hanging off the rear axles of semi trucks? Here's what those are and how they work.
Only in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, do you see these things.
Some states now consider pornography to be a health threat. But stigmatizing porn can do more harm than good.
Can anything stop the Lock Picking Lawyer? Shane Wighton gave it his best attempt in creating the most unpickable lock possible, and sent it to the mysterious YouTuber.
If they're badly cooked, you might end up tasting nature's Gushers.
As tempting as it is to tout the strength and composition of your relationship online in ways that seem specifically tailored to garner clout, please, I beg of you, do not.
Sommelier André Mack explains how to decode red wine labels.
What's so hard about changing a team's name?
By my estimation, a single number cost $1.5 billion on the Space Shuttle. Almost more amazing is what it represents and how it came to be. But for all its importance and intrigue, the number itself has an unassuming name — the factor of safety.
We spoke with Sasha Barber about her brokerage, Guided Realty and the broader trend of bringing spirituality to the world of real estate.
YouTubers, and now TikTokers, are getting into the ring, but this trend needs to die, now.
ABC's chief legal analyst Dan Abrams says Donald Trump's luck might be running out, with everything that's come out about the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into his organization.
It stinks.
We're more objective than the people who fancy straight guys, and we already know our way round the menswear section.
As the economy reopens, Americans are finding short supplies of many items — including boba tea, chicken wings and cars. Here's why.
The best RPGs ever made will leave you wishing there was a way to find the time to play them all.
Working at Yellowstone National Park seems like the greatest job in the world, until the Grizzly bears start going wild.
The cheat-making group known as "Chicken Drumstick" made more than $70 million selling cheats for PUBG Mobile. This is the story of its rise and fall.
Being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 provides a solid level of immunity — but it doesn't last forever. How long does immunity last, and what happens afterward?
The new "iCarly" replaces Sam and Gibby with booze and swearing.
There are some universal standards of beauty, so why has evolution not made us all beautiful? When it comes to attraction, originality can pay off.
Elon Musk, has drastically changed how many cryptocurrencies were being looked at. It takes the market by storm, no kidding!