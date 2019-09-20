This Honest Trailer Breaks Down Everything Wrong With 'The Matrix Resurrections'
Why did movie executives think we needed a fourth movie that's just going to endlessly reference the original?
Why did movie executives think we needed a fourth movie that's just going to endlessly reference the original?
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Why did movie executives think we needed a fourth movie that's just going to endlessly reference the original?
Anatomically, everything about a dolphin's clitoris indicates it evolved to help them feel pleasure, a group of researchers say.
The Foo Fighters record an album in a haunted mansion and Dave Grohl goes to the dark side in the trailer for the upcoming horror film "Studio 666."
Workplace advice columnist Alison Green answers all your questions about office life.
For the days you want to flex your brain muscles a little more.
The speed of light is thought to be 186,000 miles per second, so if you slowed it down considerably the things we perceive with our eyes would look radically different.
The staggering number of infections among the vaccinated is changing Americans' pandemic mindset.
Help us crown the best of the worst in a bracket for the ultimate 'One Main Character' of 2021.
Dr. Anthony Fauci had a fiery exchange with Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) over whether his financial disclosure was publicly available. Fauci answered it was, and inadvertently was caught on hot mic, quipping, "What a moron. Jesus Christ."
Essential workers aren't "low-skill," they're low-wage.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A videographer in Botswana caught a hyena snatching a meal away from a python and proved once again that nature is metal.
Dozens of books written by Black authors are being pulled from school libraries under the pretext that they're teaching critical race theory. Most of the books don't teach critical race theory but are written by and about people of color.
David Culley began his first head coaching gig at the Houston Texans this year. His team eventually ended the season with a 4-13 losing record, but Culley's post-season comments were full of positivity and gratitude.
Replace that endless to-do list with a system that helps you prioritize your goals and dreams.
Late last year, a Michigander named Wendy Wein decided to have her ex-husband killed. Unsure of how to go about this, she simply googled "rent a hitman," saw a link for RentAHitman.com, and submitted a request using the company's convenient online form.
This week, we've got a guy who retouched the nudes someone sent them, someone whose wife left dog vomit on his desk and more.
Clarkson, Hammond and May's car culture website is no more after just five years of operation.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 video games. You're welcome.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
The tomatillo is a berry, just like the tomato and was domesticated in Mexico too, but they're so much more than just "little green tomatoes" that people think are useful only for salsa verde. Adam Ragusea explains what makes them so special.
The breakthrough by doctors at the University of Maryland offers hope for those who languish on organ transplant waitlists.
Sure, this throwback design is visually striking, but the real reason to buy this cardigan is in the material itself. Merino wool keeps you comfy and fights any unpleasant odors.
CES 2022 was a showcase for the strangest inventions that nobody asked for, as Stephen Colbert discovered in this hilarious breakdown.
This BAC One-Eleven is a blank slate for whatever you can think up.
Need portable power on the double? This crowdfunded 10,000mAh USB battery pack is ready to go in under a half-hour.
Redditor u/Rob_Marc posted a dashcam video to r/IdiotsInCars titled, "Idiot forgot to clear the snow off his car." Then later revealed, "That idiot was me."
Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world right now. The world just hasn't admitted it yet.
The ultimate everyday pant is super lightweight, ultra breathable, stretchy, and moisture wicking. These award-winning pants must be experienced to be believed.
"The world renowned Olive Garden, a multimillion dollar franchise, doesn't have the money to fair its employees fairly and must therefore rely on the customer to pay a living wage?"
Ten years ago, Occupy Greensboro emerged among more than 900 similar occupations across the United States and around the world. Many of those encampments outlasted the original on Wall Street by months, bringing hundreds of thousands of people into a loose movement around a rallying call against the 1%.
Uma Thurman stars in an eight-episode limited series as a prominent American businesswoman whose son Leo has been kidnapped, premiering on February 4.
The helmets' similarities to art from southern Europe shows how goods and ideas traveled during the Nordic Bronze Age.
There are certain rules we don't learn in school but expect others to know — and it can be infuriating when people constantly break these common-sense standards of etiquette.
Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox return in the much anticipated "Scream" reboot, coming to theaters on January 14.
From "Spencer" to "The Lost Daughter" and "Passing" to "Dune," the 2022 Oscars season has been an unofficial film festival about mothers in distress.
Nobody in America bothered to second-guess the reports in The New York Times and The Washington Post about the violence perpetrated by the dreadlocked men. Nobody ever bothered to ask how the Rastafari became public enemy number one in the War on Drugs.
"If you've read anything about Bob online last night, if you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was 'the sweetest,'" Jimmy Kimmel quipped, trying hard to hold back tears.
'Euphoria' may make you feel decidedly uncool — but also, thank your parents for not enrolling you at Euphoria High.
Business leaders like JP Morgan and Irénée du Pont were accused by a retired major general of plotting to install a fascist dictator
Veteran car designer Frank Stephenson (who's worked with Ferrari, BMW and Maserati among other places) questions where the German auto company BMW is headed after dissecting their latest BMW XM, which Stephenson calls a "failure."
Whatever your aesthetic preferences, new construction is better on nearly every conceivable measure.
Only in retrospect did I fully grasp that this fear and self-doubt was strength in disguise.
At the end of the day, both the star and paparazzi want want to benefit from the photographs, but the copyright only belongs to one of them — and it's never the celebrity.
NFTs were hyped as a way to make sure artists get paid for their work. Now, many creators are struggling to stop a wave of piracy.
Didn't get what you really wanted over the holidays? Buy 'em yourself, get them delivered to your doorstep, and save some dough.