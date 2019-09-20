This Headstrong Lamb Won't Back Down From Confrontation With Sheep Dog
"Who says I have to obey you?"
"Who says I have to obey you?"
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school.
One is pretty chill. The other one is decidedly not.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"Who says I have to obey you?"
The seventy years that separated us might as well have been a thousand. But the photographs transported my great-grandparents out of their world and into mine.
Kurtis Minder finds the cat-and-mouse energy of outsmarting criminal syndicates deeply satisfying.
If you're not going to scoot over, I will.
The move by Democrats in the state House of Representatives denied Republicans a quorum. Governor Greg Abbott said he'll call a special session to restart the process.
The Chinese government will allow couples to have three children, according to state-run news agency Xinhua, the latest easing of strict family planning policies as the country tries to avert a demographic crisis.
Busya the dog wanted to jump ship, but was fortunately stopped.
Crushing blows to three of the world's largest oil companies have made it clear that the arguments many have been making for decades have sunk in at the highest levels.
You may be shocked to find out what information is available about you and how it could be used. Here are steps you can take to minimize your online footprint.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Road barriers used to cause a significant number of driver fatalities. Here's what has changed for the past 60 years.
Is the aestheticization of activism pushing the movement forward, or holding it back?
When the best singer in the world is actually a parrot.
*Clap* *Clap* *Clap* *Clap* Okay, look, we still like "Friends" a lot.
Preliminary research data show that about a fifth of all Americans who bought guns last year were first-time gun owners. Sales usually spike around elections, but the sheer volume is notable.
Derek Muller goes inside the pod of a propeller craft to test the claims of its inventors that it can go faster than the wind — something that should not be possible.
With billions of dollars up for grabs, neither Apple Inc. or Epic Games Inc. will get what they want out of their court fight if the judge's ruling embraces the concerns she voiced at the end of a three-week trial.
It's become trendy to market one's business as politically attuned and benevolent. That doesn't mean the business is any less exploitative.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The puppy runs so fast down the trail that he actually becomes airborne for a second.
DC's attorney general is suing Amazon over a controversial policy.
Save big on boots, joggers, swimwear, Father's Day gifts and more through Memorial Day.
Ovens can vary in temperature wildly — resulting in either under or over baked food. This clever little hack works to keep the temperature more consistent for better bakes.
We needn't suffer the cycle of buying and slowly killing houseplants anymore. Let the Pico Max take care of the water and artificial sunlight, and you'll actually get to enjoy your plants for once.
Here's a fascinating behind-the-scenes of the job training for a drill instructor.
A report Thursday says, yes, big, long loans being handed out for big SUVs and trucks are still increasing.
Try new things. Not too much. Mostly experiences.
If you want a zip, you have to go through the puzzle first.
There's already a strong link between sleep and memory, and scientists have just found out more about how that relationship works.
The country wants to position itself as a hub for commercial satellites and a revitalized base in the Arctic wilderness could launch them into the stratosphere.
Emily Blunt was grilled on an infamous 2018 Fashion Week photo where Zendaya was seemingly scowling at her and Blake Lively.
The unending effort to achieve that which cannot be attained damages the mind and spirit.
The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to extract crucial clean-energy metals from coal waste.
Ford let Marques Brownless get exclusive access to their electric F150 Lightning pickup truck and he was impressed.
Believe it or not, fly fishing can change your life. If you want to know how, you'll have to read "The Optimist" by David Coggins.
In 1987, one of television's most influential shows was born. The stars, writers, and producers look back on their years at Hillman College.
The Los Angeles Professional Security made news for partnering with the Citizen crime app. Here's their promotional video and it's not a joke.
Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists are blaming vaccinated people for "shedding" virus in their presence.
If you're reading this, you probably already know what kombucha is, but you might not know what kombucha IS, if you know what I mean. Here's a way to find out.
The short film explores the privacy we gave up to fight the pandemic. Is this the direction our society is heading?
After concerns from writers that Disney was not honoring royalty agreements on licensed work including "Star Wars," "Alien" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" after acquiring Lucasfilm and Fox, a task force has announced new steps in getting those agreements honored.
For decades, the solution to Black Americans' distrust of cops has often been to not call them. Now white people are catching on too.
This is the MLB play that Jomboy was born to breakdown. What a catastrophe.
The singer's upcoming album transforms heartbreak into high art.
Pandemic viruses arise from raising, harvesting and eating animals. Policy strategy for averting the next pandemic should include supporting those already seeking to make plant-based dietary changes.
High MW polyethylene glycol is known as the self-pouring liquid.