This Guy Got A Record Deal After His TikTok Video Went Viral
Musician Lubalin turned a popular meme into a song on TikTok. The post went viral, and a record label offered him the deal that launched his musical career.
Musician Lubalin turned a popular meme into a song on TikTok. The post went viral, and a record label offered him the deal that launched his musical career.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Musician Lubalin turned a popular meme into a song on TikTok. The post went viral, and a record label offered him the deal that launched his musical career.
Many responding officers "were given and relied upon inaccurate information," and others "had enough information to know better," the report states. City places acting police chief on leave.
If you catch a celebrity singing in public, that's like catching a unicorn running around in the wild.
Netflix, once a darling of Wall Street, is suddenly on the ropes.
Explanation for how the messages from 5 and 6 January 2021 were deleted has gone from software upgrades to device replacements
"If you are gay or transgender, I love you. And if anybody gives you sh*t, you tell 'em Charles says 'f**k you!'"
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
The former Donald Trump adviser is recruiting foot soldiers to join his mission to torch the establishment wing of the Republican Party.
If you've ever spent your free time coming up with the most ridiculous hypothetical questions, you'll get a real kick out of Randall Munroe's "What If?"
Two other people were injured, authorities said.
It's hot and I'm confused.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
This video is exactly what the internet was made for.
Parenting advice on negative attitudes, Covid, and choosing a baby name.
From Knuckle Bump Farms: "Another day, another Emmanuel don't do it🤦🏼♀️its impossible to educate under these hostile work conditions."
Respiratory-virus season starts soon, and our autumn vaccine strategy is shaky at best.
A lot of extremely stupid things happened this week. And some of it happened to be about sports! We round up the best of the worst and the worst of the best for you.
Will Elon Musk be forced to buy Twitter? Here's why terminating his $44 billion deal to purchase the social network has created a mess on his hands.
After a brief mention on "Real Housewives of Atlanta," everyone's scrambling to figure out how this "rather challenging" sex position works.
The future president of the United States wouldn't have gotten anywhere without a driven Czech model.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
How Ukraine's High Mobility Artillery Rocket Launcher System has made quick work out of Russia's invading forces.
The omicron subvariant is tuned to evade immunity, even from previous omicron infections.
In between your book collection will sit this tiny neon alley that indicates exactly what kind of collection you're cultivating.
Lil' Lou the guinea pig really nailed it on this song.
The Detroit duo rose to prominence in 2001 while playing coy about their romantic past, which made Jack White's heartsick love songs all the more engrossing. But the mystique couldn't last forever.
Amseshem Foluké runs a street cocktail dynasty in New York City. Here's how he makes bank off fruity, frozen alcoholic drinks in the summer.
Experts say the Arizona lawsuit shows how civil suits could be used to intimidate providers and punish people who've had abortions.
The Intellectual Dark Web self-help guru came to fame as a "free speech warrior," but his latest rants show he's always been a religious social conservative terrified of modernity.
YouTuber Nerfherder explains what would happen if we detonated the largest nuclear weapon ever created on the Moon.
Should we disinvite people?
A shift to better farming practices is possible — but Sri Lanka's abrupt switch to organics offers a bitter lesson in how to change food systems in a sustainable way.
Finland is the only European Union country where homelessness is decreasing. How did Helsinki's radical approach to homelessness make them a success story?
"Jeopardy!" seems to be trending towards near-mastery among its winners lately, but are the contestants truly getting better? Mega-winner Amy Schneider and other experts on the beloved game show weigh in.
Page Six has obtained a marriage license filed Saturday, July 16, indicating that Benjamin Géza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez are indeed married.
Jak Knight imagines how husbands of future female presidents will act, compares white women to swans and explains how he learned to go down on a woman.
"Abbott Elementary" kicked off this week by earning seven Emmy nominations, and ended it in the headlines with a lawsuit.
A sexual assault survivor chooses sterilization so that if she is ever attacked again, she won't be forced to give birth to a rapist's baby.
An anonymous YouTuber appears to have gotten his hands on the legendary audio sent to Mike Judge that inspired Boomhauer on "King of the Hill."
The warmth and care of an existing friendship is a great foundation for a romantic relationship—even if it feels scary to take the leap.
In response to the most important scientific milestone in our lifetimes, the internet mostly made memes.
We're not sure how they pulled this off, but we have to tip our hats.
The Spider-Man studio never launched a streaming service, but it's breaking box-office records and earning the envy of back-lot competition anyway.
Joe Russo: "This idea that was created—that we hang on to—that the theater is a sacred space, is bullshit."
If you merely glance at Larry Brown and Allen Iverson's relationship, you see they got to the finals in '01 and say "that's nice" and move along. But if you peel back the packaging, you see that for six long seasons they suffered each other.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
"Being an editor for Twitch streamers is often exploitative."