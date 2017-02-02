This Girl Created A Beat Made Entirely From Sounds From Her Cats And It Kind Of Slaps
Rachel K Collier put together a beat made up entirely from samples of her cats and created a masterpiece.
Rachel K Collier put together a beat made up entirely from samples of her cats and created a masterpiece.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Rachel K Collier put together a beat made up entirely from samples of her cats and created a masterpiece.
The kosk isn't the first nose mask design. In March 2021, Mexican researchers also designed a nose-only mask meant to be worn under a regular mask.
The National Spelling Bee Champion and math savant Zaila Avant-Garde was invited to "NBA on TNT" to chop it up with some basketball champions and she showed them why she's probably going to be the coolest pro-ball player in just a short time.
How engineers will repair the undersea communications cable severed by the recent volcanic eruption.
"An impossible, psychopathic b—d," fumed one.
Christopher Lloyd remembers the day it was announced that Eric Stoltz was fired from "Back to the Future."
Jeff Zucker announced Wednesday that he was resigning from his post for failing to disclose his relationship to the executive vice president and chief marketing officer for CNN Worldwide.
Aubrey Hirsch on harassment and existing as a woman online
A quick thinking pilot kept British Airways A321 from flipping over due to strong winds in this incredible moment caught on camera.
OpenSea touches every aspect of the NFT trade, but there's more to the company than meets the eye.
Kristen Bell's murder mystery show on Netflix takes quite a turn that a lot of people did not see coming, and you might not want to be in the same room with your parents when you're watching it. (Viewer discretion advised.)
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
India Sasha left these men flabbergasted after challenging them to a friendly game of Rock, Paper, Scissors.
Ana de Armas has an oddly satisfying way of saying her name.
Possessed by the spirits of the mask, both animal spirits and the spirits of the dead, Nyau must not be referred to as men. Part of traditional Chewa culture, they are a secret society or spiritual cult. Associated with ritual fear and dread, the Nyau are an important part of Chewa cosmology and religious beliefs.
Diet app Noom is under fire for its weight loss strategies and dubious psychological bent. Here's what the program claims to do, why people are mad — and the four big reasons it just doesn't work.
In a viral thread, Redditors revealed the early internet technologies and concepts that will make you feel like Methuselah when trying to explain them to a Gen Z person.
This week, we have a woman wondering if it's a red flag when your boyfriend exchanges birthday gifts with his friend, a boss whose employee is badmouthing them for choosing a baby name the employee likes and more.
Will Arnett got to meet his biggest fan, Ellie Palumbo, on "JImmy Kimmel Live" and it was surprisingly heartwarming.
YouTuber Neil Fennell juxtaposed the 37 unique timelines shown in "Groundhog Day" to play out at the same time. What's more harrowing is the timelines the film doesn't show. Many theorize that poor Phil Connors was trapped in Punxsutawney for 33 years (the guy did become fluent in French and ice sculpture after all).
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
The former Miami Dolphins head coach appeared on CNN and claimed that Stephen M. Ross, owner of the franchise, offered him $100,000 per game to tank the team in order to get better draft picks, and assured him that his job was safe.
Watch Tom Thum, beatboxer extraordinaire, bust out a smooth stereo soundscape with some layered ambient textures in under a minute.
Not only does this device help prevent gross splatter from mucking up your microwave, it also fights against the dry, leathery results common to reheated leftovers.
Kurt Braunohler thought he was being extra romantic with his proposal because his partner always mentioned how much she loved hot air balloons. But in reality things turned out quite different.
It's no surprise that a city in California tops Glassdoor's annual "100 Best Places to Work in 2022" list.
Made with 80% recycled materials, LifeLabs gloves keep your hands warm with less fabric. Their warmth-to-weight ratio is 3.2 times better than comparable gloves thanks to their proprietary WarmLife tech.
Watch this spelunking TikToker squeeze himself down a cave that's sure to make all parents extremely nervous.
This gripping Netflix documentary about a jet-setting, internet-dating scammer is both astonishing and full of compassion for his female victims.
Onsen's 100 percent long-staple cotton waffle weave towels make every bathroom better. They're wicked soft, and they dry fast to reduce the risk of funk.
SUNY Geneseo's Scott Morton pulled one of the most dramatic last second performances in college basketball history in this unforgettable game from 2008.
It's extremely difficult to stand out in the crowd of open-world zombie games, but Techland's large-scale sequel swings for the fences.
Bill Blake tracks down the elusive Lowrey TBO-1 organ and recreated the distinctive intro of The Who's signature song.
With a 4.8/5-star average and a 28% discount on Amazon, this 65-inch OLED TV is perfect for the big game.
A year ago, office worker Keith Gill shot to global notoriety when his "Roaring Kitty" YouTube persona stoked a trading frenzy with bullish bets that propelled shares of retailer GameStop to eye-popping gains and saddled hedge funds that had bet against the stock with billions of dollars in losses.
Celebrities are making up their own memes now, this isn't good.
The comedy icon and celebrated cellist Jan Vogler talk about their new doc "New Worlds," why Wes Anderson deserves more respect and the time they saved a woman.
American diplomats probably weren't attacked with a secret energy weapon, the CIA says. That doesn't mean patients imagined their crippling symptoms.
His place in N.F.L. history may be best understood by seeing his achievements stacked up against hundreds of his quarterback peers.
Ultrarunner and retired military veteran Dr. Terrie Wurzbacher shares what motivates her to participate in multi-day races.
Casio, familiar to millions as the maker of the calculators used in classrooms and offices around the world, played midwife to Jamaican digital dancehall. Even more remarkably, the preset track that became the "Sleng Teng" riddim was the work of a young developer who was still in her first year with the company.
When Emily Kirkpatrick visited Seattle last summer with friends, they stayed at a modern lake house outside the city, complete with steel beams, floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a black leather Eames lounge chair, dramatically reclining in its own sculptural glamour, like the red Ferrari California Spyder in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." It begged to be photographed, so Kirkpatrick, 33, climbed in with her glass of pinot grigio and smiled.
Trump-allied operatives have baselessly accused the National Butterfly Center of being involved with child trafficking.
After 87 years with its former name and two years as the Washington Football Team, the franchise announced its new name would be the Commanders.
"Obviously, I didn't approve this."
Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Wednesday and forecasts six more weeks of winter.
If you've ever gotten way too excited about a puffer jacket, find yourself here.