Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

BLAST FROM THE PAST

rs-online.com

It was 1960. The United States of America was locked in a race with the Soviet Union to get the first man into space. The US space agency NASA had rushed to prepare its next rocket for testing. But as they watched, things did not go to plan. The whole rocket had travelled 4 inches. 10 centimeters. Less than the length of your smartphone.

A REAL PAGE-BURNER

bookmarks.reviews

"It's not just that 'The Mister' is bad. It's that it's bad in ways that seem to cause the space-time continuum itself to wobble, slightly, as the words on the page rearrange themselves into kaleidoscopic fragments of repetition and product placement."