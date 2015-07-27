This Front Gate Somehow Has A Car Attached To It
As designs for front gates go, this one is pretty unique.
The decision to toss out the conviction goes back to a 2005 press release in which the district attorney pledged not to file charges.
A Russian T-72B3 tank makes quick work out of this anti-tank rocket.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A UCLA Physics Professor bet YouTuber Veritasium $10,000 that his video about going downwind faster than the wind was wrong. Here's how that bet went.
In a New York Times interview, Fieri — regarded as a populist hero — compared workers collecting unemployment to kids filling up on Doritos
Trump dismissed warnings about the coronavirus in January 2020, according to a new book.
I'm not sure she'll understand.
Our next-door planet is similar to Earth in size and composition, but extreme conditions made Venus a hellscape. Devoted researchers want to know what caused their wildly divergent paths.
Dave Grohl makes a surprising admission about where he took the famous Nirvana drum beats from.
The Trump Organization and Mr. Weisselberg have been indicted in connection with a tax investigation and are expected to appear in court Thursday.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
As many parts of the US is currently going through a heat wave, this throwback video feels all too relevant.
"Biz's wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike."
This comprehensive documentary from the New York Times meticulously puts together the events of 1/6 from thousands of videos filmed that day and countless social media posts, and found it was even worse than you thought. An incredible piece of journalism.
Her 1619 Project is at the center of a political battle over what students can learn about race in America.
Twenty years ago, Steven Spielberg released his dystopian sci-fi film about a humanoid robot searching for humanity — but its inception began long before that, in the mind of a different Hollywood legend.
Republicans have been beating the drum about the scourge of critical race theory for several weeks now. Here's some of the most ridiculous explanations about it, and Dick Morris's take is a doozy.
How young people are rewriting the rules of punctuation.
As I'm about to leave for my Fourth of July vacation—headed straight into the New Hampshire forest, at the epicenter of Lyme—I'm thinking, again: Where is my Lyme vaccine?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
How "Mission Impossible III" jump-started the series and gave Tom Cruise his mojo back.
A panel of drivers, enthusiasts and collectors chart the country's most iconic routes, from the PCH to the Tail of the Dragon.
We're not big fans of eye strain, but we're really into this sick leather book light.
The heat is just not letting up, so our jeans aren't getting much play these days. We're stocking up on hybrid shorts to stay cool.
Need to count some steps and monitor your heart rate? Get notifications without taking out your phone? The Empower Fit Pro smart watch does everything a smart watch should except empty your wallet.
Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd grill Stephen Colbert on the hardest "Lord of the Rings" questions possible.
Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has died at the age of 88, according to a statement from his family.
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction will be overturned and the 83-year-old comedian will be released from prison after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court issued an opinion to vacate his conviction Wednesday.
Math Olympiad problems may not be that much of a challenge for the people who are competing, but this one is a real head-scratcher for us.
Heat waves and the "heat domes" that can cause them aren't rare, but the recent weather that's been smothering the Pacific Northwest has little precedent in at least four decades of record-keeping.
A judge has shot down Britney Spears' request to have her father removed from her conservatorship.
Boston Dynamics' Spot robots strut their stuff in this tribute to the South Korean pop group.
National outlets amplify clips of angry parents, creating a cycle of outrage
One by one, they came forward, finding safety in their staggering number and a world that was finally ready to believe them. (From 2015)
Olivia Rodrigo live streamed her concert film on YouTube and it will make millennials nostalgic for their youth.
Jan Diehm analyzes the prevalence of same-gender song lyrics. Since '08, only 8 of 1,170 Billboard Year-end Hits had lyrics where a man singing about a relationship with another man or a woman is singing about a relationship with another woman.
A bizarre 24 hours on the trail with the former president gave hints at the earthquake ahead.
The Goldin Finance 117 tower in Tianjin, China sits abandoned, despite topping out in 2015, and remains the world's tallest ghost skyscraper. What happened?
The World Health Organization issued an official recommendation on Friday, as a result of rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant. Here's what's happening now.
We're nosediving into all things flight-related and debunking several widespread myths about the (very safe) mode of travel.
Quentin Tarantino has an encyclopedic knowledge of B-movies, but can he guess them from the VHS synopsis alone?
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.
Photos show China's most surreal tourist spot — a fake Instagram-worthy town full of pretend farmers and phony fishermen.
"Jesus, did I miss a paragraph?"
The unprecedented heatwave in the Pacific north-west risks becoming the new normal if we don't act now.
Isabel Fall's sci-fi story "I Sexually Identify as an Attack Helicopter" drew the ire of the internet. This is what happened next.