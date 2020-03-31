This Fox Named Finnegan Really Wants Someone To Come Out And Play
Finnegan, who lives at the SAVEAFOX Rescue, a not-for-profit fox shelter in Faribault, Minnesota, wants someone to keep him company.
We really needed this "news network of good news" during this trying time.
One of the scariest things about pandemics is the exponential growth of cases. Here's a useful graph that helps us understand whether or not we've made progress in stopping the disease.
Photographer Greg Harlow, who captured this amazing view, said that the rainbow lasted over eight minutes and This certainly was not a planned event that he had "spent over three months total in Yosemite last year and just got lucky."
"Kid, I'll show you what trampoline jumping really looks like."
Here's why the well-known diagram that divides our tongue into different taste receptor sections is misleading.
Check both sides of the railroad before you cross it. Or better yet — observe the red light and barrier signs and don't do this.
Sex, showering, breaking up: Tanya Corrin and her boyfriend Josh Harris set up cameras all over their apartment for an internet project that pre-empted everything from influencer culture to digital sex work and reality TV.
In the midst of a crisis, only the Princess of Pop has proven herself to be worthy of our support. Don't @ us.
Well, there certainly is no room left for ambiguity in this interview.
Some people just hang up on these scammers. While some, like this woman, opt for a more colorful way of rejection.
Pop culture has been inundated with catastrophe porn for decades. None of it has prepared us for our new reality.
Once you become skilled at the hand-and-water technique, you will wonder how you got by all those years just rubbing your feces with dry paper.
The coronavirus has left millions of people in limbo. Experts believe it will be weeks or months before things get back to normal. How will we know it's safe to go on with our lives again?
A handcrafted list of streaming movie recommendations for anyone who's riding out the coronavirus at their childhood home.
You might not want to spend your quarantine in a city. But the rural places many Americans treat as playgrounds, and the workers who keep them running, will suffer for it.
We love this beautiful man.
Wuhan is "reopening," but their version of reopening is more stringent than our version of total lockdown — and people are still getting infected.
Other nations recommend wearing masks to avoid coronavirus, but the Trump administration has not seen a benefit.
Like father, like daughter.
Avery Cohen, a spokesperson for the office of Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the general arrangement, but said that it was not "Covid-specific," noting that prisoners have been digging graves on Hart Island for years.
"What a ridiculous question."
"I've come to claim my family's building," I told him. Herr Münch looked nonplussed, perhaps even slightly amused.
It's the end of an era for "Avatar's" long-derided Papyrus font.
A father attempts to clue his daughter in on repairing this fallen closet rail.
The future under climate change can seem frighteningly vague and variable. A top climatologist explains what to expect in 2050.
If money was no object, or if you happened to be the real Bruce Wayne, this would be the perfect house for you.
It made $20 million after its 1995 release for very good reason.
Doug DeMuro takes us on a journey inside one of the most bizarre plug-in range-extended electric luxury sports sedans ever made.
Maybe not the most practical use for a rocket engine, but maybe one of the best.
Researchers who study Earth's movement are reporting a drop in seismic noise — the hum of vibrations in the planet's crust — that could be the result of transport networks and other human activities being shut down.
An independent dog wasn't waiting around to get rescued from this frozen river in Russia.
Scientists say a moonshot effort is needed to end social distancing and this pandemic. Will leaders listen?
For someone without a finance background, the actions by authorities may appear confusing and arcane. Where exactly does this government money come from? This article aims to clear that up.
This is why you shouldn't brake check a truck — not once, not twice, and certainly not three times.
Processed carbohydrates have become a staple of the American diet, and the consequences are wreaking havoc on our bodies.
"I had never done anything like this before, but I had faith that I could do it."
From "It's going to disappear" to "WE WILL WIN THIS WAR."
We all want answers. And, given the volume of research and data being collected about the novel coronavirus, it seems like answers ought to exist. There are certainly numbers out there. Trouble is, they're kind of all over the place.
Leon had been riding west for 309 days. Noel had headed east for 176. Their meeting in the desert was a small miracle.
What would happen if you plugged in a 1987 Commodore Amiga 500's artificial intelligence against a Macbook computer at a game of chess?
Sardinia's casu marzu teems with maggots and might eat through your stomach. Why can't people stop eating it?
Everyone's a little stir-crazy these days, even inside the sprawling Southern California mansion where Catarina works as a private chef. Caterina's clients have rich-people blinders on when it comes to their own staff, she says, which is putting everyone in the house at risk.
Gary Kobinger says a vaccine targeting groups like the elderly could be ready in less than a year, and control measures are slowing the disease's spread.
What changes each decade, what stays the same and what do the questions say about American culture and society?
With the need for ventilators growing as coronavirus patients skyrocket, UF researchers came up with a potential game changing solution.
We have no idea what will happen if, for example, New York runs out of ventilators or if people are sent away from hospitals.
The long read: Times of upheaval are always times of radical change. Some believe the pandemic is a once-in-a-generation chance to remake society and build a better future. Others fear it may only make existing injustices worse
6-year-old Kira Neely lives across the street from her 81-year-old grandfather Marvin and though the coronavirus keeps them separated, they've found a way to connect in the most adorable way.
On the eve of America's Bicentennial in 1976, a mysterious illness terrifies the country and sends disease detectives racing the clock to find answers.
If the country hopes to end social distancing and regional lockdowns, the only solution is to build a comprehensive testing infrastructure.