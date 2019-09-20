This Chonky Seal Climbing Onto A Weighing Scale Is Absolutely Adorable
We stan a chonker.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Smith said pornography has "really messed us up" because it almost exclusively focuses on the man's pleasure. Her guest Gwyneth Paltrow agrees, saying another reason why pornography is bad for women is because it gives the message to young women that being sexually desirable is the most important trait to have. But this is all nonsense.
Katie Porter used the garage of her Southern California home to make a point about oil and gas leasing in a tense hearing with oil industry leaders.
I don't mean to frighten you, but I recently came across a terrible Halloween candy.
"Did your dad pass recently, Noah?" the medium asked. "I think this is him and he has a message. Do you want to hear it?"
Dave Grohl gives a delightful retrospective on his career with Desus and Mero that feels like a conversation between friends.
Valentine enjoys her job as much as anyone laboring under capitalism can. But in a perfect communist world, it wouldn't exist at all.
A look back at the pink mini dress from the '90s Disney television movie and its impact on the millennials who wanted nothing more than a chance to wear it.
This is the closest thing we've seen to an animal pouting.
Vanilla Ice shares behind the scenes stories from the 1991 cult favorite on its 30th anniversary. "If you're ready for a nice cheesy movie, you throw this on."
In the past, Netflix was notoriously secretive with its viewership numbers, especially for its original series.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This happened in Pennsylvania and it appears the speeding bus was simply too close to the parked Mercedes, who happened to open the door at the worst possible time.
Matthew Purse was one of the most malevolent characters in Washington DC., on Jan. 6. The horrifying extent of his extremism has gone unreported, until now.
If you want your children to go to bed, you gotta know what grosses them out.
"That monster enslaved me in such a way that I didn't even know I was enslaved."
For years, a dangerous salmonella strain has sickened thousands and continues to spread through the chicken industry. The USDA knows about it. So do the companies. And yet, contaminated meat continues to be sold to consumers.
Jamie Oliver infamously tried and failed to gross out American children about the way chicken nuggets were made. Here's the fatal flaw of his argument that "You wouldn't eat it if you saw how it was made."
Lately I've been wondering, Is there anyone else out there who's planning on being a forever renter? As it turns out, I am absolutely not alone.
This week's characters include a a guy whose wife was paralyzed with the fear of misgendering her transgender server, a guy who might have wished he didn't share his opinion about cover letters and more.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The end of days is teased in the trailer for season 2 of "The Witcher," which will be released on Netflix on December 17.
We're used to 'beep-beep,' but we're getting harsh, staticky noise. It's super-annoying — and safer for us.
The "Fight Club" author Chuck Palahniuk shares a chilling story about the murder of his father.
A CBC Marketplace investigation found several products sold in Canadian grocery stores that may be harvested and manufactured by Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities under oppressive working conditions in China.
With an improved contour, spatial audio with head tracking, up to six hours of battery life and a water-resistant design, these new wireless earbuds are a must-have.
A bestselling author and a developer of "Fortnite" have teamed up to make a game that mashes up tarot and choose-your-own-adventure.
"Of course, since this is the internet, in less than one minute somebody drew a penis on it," Colbert quipped.
Built in the late 16th century as a hunting lodge, the stunning property is likely to set real estate auction records.
With a distinct colorway and wax coating for optimal weather protection, this is an excellent cold weather investment.
A dinosaur voiced by Jack Black warns humans they have the choice to prevent themselves from going extinct.
Twitch's rules around sex work and nudity are vague, confusing and often contradictory, leaving many sex workers wondering if they have a place on the platform.
The first time Tom Hanks nearly destroyed Connor Ratliff's career was on June 12, 2000.
Mark Zuckerberg likes experiences almost as much as he loves smoking those meats.
Buying electric is different and comes with its own set of unique problems.
Mark Zuckerberg wants to be the hero of the metaverse because he knows Facebook is boring.
Former Fox News chief political correspondent Carl Cameron was aghast about the upcoming Tucker Carlson documentary that appears to promulgate conspiracy theories about January 6.
Jon Stewart plays a supercut of politicians decrying picking the winners and losers when we actually do it all the time.
How do I help our family adapt?
The century-old hotel is rumoured to be haunted by an amorous Prohibition-era chambermaid.
An Army Ant Death Spiral is one of the most curious phenomenons in nature where army ants become separated from the group and then walk around circles until they die.
"Dad dos," or "Dadchelor parties" — one last blow out for a father-to-be — are on the up. Are they just an excuse for a bender, or a crucial celebration for the modern, hands-on father?
Olivia Munn stopped by Seth Meyers show to dish about how she's handling being pregnant and a question a friend asked her about John Mulaney.
Twenty-somethings rolling their eyes at the habits of their elders is a longstanding trend, but many employers said there's a new boldness in the way Gen Z dictates taste.
The double-takes from strangers keep me up at night.
A scary moment in Brazil where a child fell into a pool and in the nick of time was saved in extraordinary footage caught on a security camera.
Pumpkin spice everything has been everywhere since — literally — August. Whether you love it or hate it, you can't deny that it's a staple of autumn in America.