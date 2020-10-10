This Australian Shepherd Has The Funniest Routine After His Owner Leaves The Room
Morty the Australian Shepherd makes himself comfortable in his master's room.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Morty the Australian Shepherd makes himself comfortable in his master's room.
Whoever edited this deserves a medal.
We love it, though we're not sure their neighbors do.
The Eminem songbook is an unlikely choice to tackle, but Alexandr Misko proves he can pull off a medley.
What would happen to the planet if you erupted 58 trillion tons of TNT at the ocean floor?
The story of Rax Roast Beef is a cautionary tale of what not to put in your advertisements.
A "friendly local mail carrier" we all remember from the 90s encourages us to trust the post office to mail your ballot this election season.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
As president, he took a hammer to the international order, for better or worse. A special report on how a second term could truly reshape the globe.
Morty the Australian Shepherd makes himself comfortable in his master's room.
Less than 10 percent of the plastics we've used have been recycled. A new documentary reveals why
The Hacksmith have built the ultimate Star War fan accessory, an actual functioning lightsaber.
A businessman-president transplanted favor-seeking in Washington to his family's hotels and resorts — and earned millions as a gatekeeper to his own administration.
Floppy, wiggly and filled with joy, we haven't seen a Halloween costume this iconic since the Nixon mask was invented.
What would happen to the planet if you erupted 58 trillion tons of TNT at the ocean floor?
Doves Press is one of the most celebrated fonts in the world but it was nearly lost to the sands of time after a dispute between its creators.
Big, well-capitalized chains are gaining customers and adding stores while tens of thousands of local eateries go bust.
The car of the future is a skateboard, and whatever you want goes on top.
Sara Branscome's golf cart whizzed down the smooth asphalt path that winds through The Villages, the nation's largest retirement community, an expanse of beautiful homes, shops and entertainment venues that bills itself as "Florida's Friendliest Hometown."
From haunted hotels to abandoned asylums, with a few clowns for good measure.
Whoever edited this deserves a medal.
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper spoke to a Trump rally-goer about mail-in voting and his reaction was priceless.
What does the way you speak say about where you're from? Take a quick quiz to see your personal dialect map.
An unfortunate kayaker got in the way of a speeding whitewater raft in Summersville, West Virginia.
Scientists say this one weird trick will make a cat like you, or at least not be so repulsed by you.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate "what the internet is talking about right now," we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
A "friendly local mail carrier" we all remember from the 90s encourages us to trust the post office to mail your ballot this election season.
When political leaders suggest basic precautions appear unmanly, men are less likely to follow health and safety advice, experts say.
William Sun Petrus has an old school type writer that can play the jams.
A shocked bystander watched as a train crashed through a stalled semi truck in Pendleton, Indiana. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Contrary to popular belief, card counting is not illegal or considered cheating under federal, state and local laws in the United States. Here's how you can do it.
Some 21 years after it ended its six-season run, "Sister, Sister" is among the most watched shows on streaming platforms.
If you want something done, you build it yourself.
Thanks to the work of scientists like Dr. Sai Li, the new coronavirus, is no longer a cipher. They have come to know it in intimate, atomic detail, and they've discovered how it uses some of its proteins to slip into cells and how its intimately twisted genes commandeer our biochemistry.
The Instagram account has quickly became one of the most prominent platforms in the celebrity gossip arena, but it has attracted criticism for the way it covers LGBTQ celebrities.
The Eminem songbook is an unlikely choice to tackle, but Alexandr Misko proves he can pull off a medley.
On Sunday October 4, 2020 I came upon a reddit post titled How does this user post so many large, deep posts so rapidly?
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you can't grow some herbs and vegetables. Even if you're in an apartment, gardening is on the table.
We love it, though we're not sure their neighbors do.
If someone you're close to is posting about #SaveOurChildren or spouting other QAnon-inspired propaganda, you might want to step in.
In a time when it seems increasingly hard to agree upon the facts, Wikipedia's response to Sushant Singh Rajput's death shows how even good-faith attempts to document reliable information may inadvertently fuel the conspiracy theorists.
How a Chilean raspberry scam dodged food safety controls from China to Canada.
For nine heart-pounding minutes, a parachutist-instructor and his tandem passenger struggled as they were stuck to the plane's landing gear.
Microsoft employees will also be able to relocate.
Some people meet their trusty robot sidekicks. Some people DIY theirs.
Trump is actually standing outside the White House in his latest video.
This has been an especially chaotic, yet delightful, week in tweets. Here are some of our favorites.
This poor dog's howl is hilariously guttural.
New iPhones are almost definite, but what else might we see next week?
With his new film "Money Machine," documentarian Ramsey Denison is risking it all to expose corruption in Sin City.
A drone caught on tape a shark circling world championship surfer Matt Wilkinson in Australia.
John Manalo made the find of a lifetime when he discovered a $3,500 vintage pair of 1995 Air Jordan Bred 1's.
There are regular onions, and then there are onions too sexy for Facebook, a Canadian seed and garden supply store recently discovered.
Thousands of Americans have lost a partner during the coronavirus pandemic. Their grief — and anger — is driving some of them to the polls.
In the age of metadata, simply pressing "delete" won't cut it.